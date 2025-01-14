WhichCar
2026 Tesla Model S imagined with Model Y's new face

If Tesla gives its big Model S yet another facelift, could the Model Y be our best hint at how it might look?

The Tesla Model S hasn't been available in Australia since early 2023, when the American company stopped producing the big electric sedan in right-hand drive.

It continues on in North America, however, and our mate Georg Kacher drove the hero Plaid model not long after it was scrubbed from the Aussie model list.

There appears no sign of a retirement plan for the Model S, but with the 12-year-old EV's 2021 facelift starting to look a little long in the tooth, we could see another update in the near future.

The question becomes: how will the updated Model S look? Will it take its cues from the refreshed Model 3, or this week's facelifted Model Y?

The latter may be more likely, given that it would bring the S a little closer in appearance to the big Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck's overall look has proven polarising, but as the new Y shows, some of its elements – particularly the slim lighting at the front end – can be worked into a smoother shape.

As our mate Theottle shows in his latest rendering, it could indeed work.

Would you be into this look for the Model Y?

You can watch Theo's short video here, or in the embedded player below.

