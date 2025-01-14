2026 Tesla Model S imagined with Model Y's new face

The Tesla Model S hasn't been available in Australia since early 2023, when the American company stopped producing the big electric sedan in right-hand drive.

It continues on in North America, however, and our mate Georg Kacher drove the hero Plaid model not long after it was scrubbed from the Aussie model list.

There appears no sign of a retirement plan for the Model S, but with the 12-year-old EV's 2021 facelift starting to look a little long in the tooth, we could see another update in the near future.

The question becomes: how will the updated Model S look? Will it take its cues from the refreshed Model 3, or this week's facelifted Model Y?

The latter may be more likely, given that it would bring the S a little closer in appearance to the big Cybertruck.