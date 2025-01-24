2025 BYD Shark ute: Everything we know

Order books officially opened in Australia for the BYD Shark at the end of October, with the price set at $57,900 excluding on-road costs. Deliveries began rolling out early in 2025.
The BYD Shark features the brand’s DM-O (dual-mode off-road) technology, combining a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors, yielding a total power output of 321kW.
It boasts independent coil-spring rear suspension and offers three terrain modes: Sand, Mud and Snow, along with instant torque distribution between the front and rear wheels. BYD claims the Shark 6 will provide a combined range of approximately 800km.
Interior kit includes a 12.8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera system, a wireless phone charger, a head-up display, and an NFC key card for added convenience.
Here's everything else we know about the BYD Shark 6 👇
JUMP AHEAD
- January 2025: First Australian deliveries commence; new shipment spotted in Melbourne
- November 2024: Nearly 4000 sales in first month
- November 2024: We bought a Shark!
- November 2024: More than 2000 orders taken in first 24 hours
- October 2024: Factory-backed Ironman 4x4 accessories
- October 2024: Full pricing and specifications
- October 2024: Shark will be priced below $60,000 in Australia
- September 2024: On-sale date confirmed for Australia
- September 2024: SPEC BATTLE: 2025 Ford Ranger PHEV vs BYD Shark
- August 2024: Spied in Adelaide
- May 2024: BYD Shark unveiled!
- May 2024: Reveal date announced
- May 2024: Shark spied feeding in Melbourne!
- April 2024: BYD ute spied without disguise
- December 2023: BYD PHEV ute spied in Oz!
- November 2023: BYD Ute imagined
- October 2023: BYD Ute leaked
- September 2023: BYD Ute confirmed for Oz
January 2025: First Australian deliveries commence, and new shipment spotted in Melbourne
The first customers have received the keys to their all-new Shark PHEV; and a new load has been spotted in Melbourne, following ongoing port industrial action which delayed shipments.
Customer deliveries in Australia have begun for the BYD Shark 6, with the first set of keys for the hugely anticipated PHEV recently exchanging hands.
November 2024: Nearly 4000 sales racked up in first month!
Nearly 4000 Aussies have already put their hand up for BYD's plug-in hybrid ute ... and it hasn't even landed yet!
Since retail pricing for the electrified ute was announced at $57,900 at the end of October, the petrol-electric dual-cab has seen around 4000 orders placed in Australia.
November 2024: We bought a Shark
We've just placed an order for a brand-spanking new BYD Shark 6!
We can't wait to get our hands on it and put it to through the 4X4 Australia torture test, where we'll see how it copes off-road and beyond city lights. We'll also aim to bring it on as many comparison tests and trips as possible, so there'll be no shortage of Shark content in 2025!
November 2024: More than 2000 orders taken in first 24 hours
In the 24 hours since pricing was released for the all-new Shark, more than 2000 orders have already been placed by the public.
The surge in traffic to the BYD website even caused it to temporarily crash, as order books opened with an introductory price of $57,900 (plus on-road costs).
October 2024: Factory-backed Ironman 4x4 accessories
Ironman 4x4 has collaborated with BYD’s local distributor, EVDirect, to develop a range of aftermarket products that can be equipped to the all-new BYD Shark.
Consumers can simply add the factory-backed accessories when purchasing the vehicle, and the equipment will be installed and backed by BYD’s six-year, 150,000km warranty. The Australian-designed range includes bull bars, roof racks, tonneau covers and canopies.
October 2024: Full pricing and specifications
The Shark will be released in Australia at a competitive price of $57,900 excluding on-road costs – at launch, only one model variant will be on sale. BYD have said this is an introductory offer, so expect that number to climb in the new year.
“No-one is left behind with the BYD Shark 6. There is no need for all of the fuss people might have heard about EVs,” said Luke Todd, EVDirect Executive Chairman and Managing Director. “With this vehicle, simply plug it into your normal wall socket overnight and you’re driving electric, but doing so without any range anxiety.”
October 2023: Shark will be priced below $60,000 in Australia
BYD has confirmed the Shark 6 will be priced below $60,000 when it is officially on sale in Australia from October 29 this year.
September 2023: On-sale date confirmed for Australia
The Australian on-sale date for the BYD Shark 6 has been confirmed, with the plug-in hybrid ute available to order from October 29, 2024.
September 23: SPEC BATTLE! 2025 Ford Ranger PHEV vs BYD Shark
Rocking the status quo! We line up the spec sheets of two plug-in hybrid utes en-route to Australia in 2025.
August 27: Spied in Adelaide
Eagle-eyed 4X4 Australia reader Jeff Sexton spotted this lightly camouflaged double-cab ute in a hotel car park in Adelaide.
Despite the covered badges, it didn't take him too long to figure out that it was the upcoming BYD Shark that is expected to launch in Australia before the end of this year. BYD already revealed the look and styling of the hybrid-powered Shark at an unveiling in Mexico in May, but car companies still like to try and hide their upcoming models before local launch.
The Shark looks to be similar to the Ford Ranger in size, with similar styling, and if it does go on sale during 2024 it will beat Ford’s hybrid Ranger to the market.
May 14: BYD Shark unveiled!
The BYD Shark has now been officially unveiled. Get all the details in our big reveal story, linked below.
BYD Shark will be revealed on May 14
Chinese carmaker BYD has confirmed its upcoming Shark ute will be revealed on May 14 at an event in Mexico.
BYD made its announcement on the platform formerly known as Twitter, where it said: "Get ready for BYD SHARK's global debut in Mexico City, Mexico, and witness the strength and innovation behind our new Pickup Truck. Mark your calendars for May 14, 2024, it's here to redefine green mobility to the next level!"
Surprisingly, the announcement includes a full photo of the Shark without any disguise – showing BYD's awareness that the game is up, on that front.
Watch for more details to come on May 14, if not sooner.
Here it is in Melbourne!
A Wheels reader has spied the new BYD Shark 'feeding' in outer Melbourne this week.
Pulled up at the Red Rooster in Ringwood this week, reader Halkin Developments spotted a camouflaged Shark plugged in at the Evie chargers outside the fast food restaurant.
Although the Shark has already been 'revealed' through photos of an undisguised vehicle in April, these new photos offer more context on the ute's size, as it comfortably fills its parking space.
What do you think of the Shark as a Ranger and HiLux rival?
April 2024: BYD Shark ute spied without disguise
We've seen revealing patent images and a prototype testing in Australia, but now the BYD Shark is a little more official, thanks to these photos of an undisguised example.
Get all the details at the featured story linked below. 👇
December 2023: BYD PHEV ute spied in Australia!
The 2025 BYD plug-in hybrid ute has been snapped testing on an Australian freeway ahead of its local launch in 2024.
Pictures posted to social media show a left-hand-drive prototype of the as-yet-unnamed Chinese dual-cab petrol-electric ute wrapped in camouflage ahead of its global reveal in the coming months.
November 2023: BYD Ute imagined
Thanks to those earlier patent images, we've been able to produce a pair of accurate (albeit still speculative) renderings for the upcoming 2025 BYD Ute.
Check them out below, and tell us what you think about the look! You can continue reading our evolving story further down.
RELATED: All the new BYD models to watch for
October 2023: BYD Ute revealed in patent images
This is our best look ute at the 2025 BYD ute yet.
Snapshot
- BYD Ute revealed in patent images
- Market launch expected before the year is out
- Local testing and evaluation program promised
- Plug-in hybrid to be followed by pure electric variant
Following spy pictures and a confirmation that BYD will subject its ute to a local development program, patent images of the Chinese ute have been unearthed by CarNewsChina [↗].
The monotone images show the ute's proportions in its entirety, and confirm it will wear BYD badging rather than the carmaker's outdoorsy YangWang and Fang Cheng Bao spin-off brands.
The ute itself seems to follow similar design sensibilities to GWM's Americana-style Ute Cannon range.
It has broad flared arches and with a long wheelbase and bed, presents at the larger end of the Australian pick-up scale. Think closer to the new Ford Ranger than the Mitsubishi Triton.
There's also that bold front grille with 'BYD' stamping proudly declaring the vehicle's maker. The blacked-out A-Pillar and laid-back windscreen are particularly sporty for this type of vehicle, perhaps inspired by chief designer Wolfgang Egger's history at Audi.
Keeping things luxurious, the top-down view reveals a sunroof. It wouldn't be entirely unique to BYD, but it does demonstrate the market the brand is targeting with this vehicle.
Chinese insiders confirm the ute will launch overseas in the fourth quarter of this year though exact powertrain details are still unconfirmed.
Initially, though, the Ute will launch with an undetermined plug-in hybrid system – potentially beating the Ford Ranger PHEV to the punch – with a battery EV version to follow.
BYD has said the ute will fall under its 'Ocean Series' of vehicles that are already here in Australia as the Seal and Dolphin. The Ocean Series vehicles that are fully electric take animal monikers, while plug-in hybrids are named after vessels.
The Frigate, for example, is a plug-in hybrid medium SUV and the Landing Ship is a PHEV people-mover. As BYD will offer the ute with both powertrains, there are all manner of nautical nomenclatures possible – stay tuned for confirmation later this year.
Our original story, below, continues unchanged
September 2023: BYD Ute confirmed for Australian release following local testing
Ahead of an Australian release in 2025, BYD’s first-ever ute will be subject to testing and evaluation down under.
Snapshot
- Electric BYD ute coming to Oz next year
- Will be subject to local evaluation and testing programs
- Supposedly a collaboration between BYD China and local team
- Will be joined by an SUV larger than Atto 3 in 2024
“In our 2024 lineup, we have a larger SUV and a pick-up, which we're very excited about”, EV Direct CEO Luke Todd told 4X4 Australia. He also revealed the ute will undergo Australian evaluation before it hits dealerships.
BYD’s electrified ute is yet to be revealed – even in its China home market –but the big, brash pick-up has been spied several times in camouflage [↗]. Reminiscent of American ute design (we see a hint of Ford F-150 in that fascia) the new BYD is likely to compete with one-tonne models such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux.
The successful launches we've had so far with products that people didn't anticipate would go very well suggests we might shock a few people with the ute
Unlike other Chinese marques with separate commercial and passenger brands (such as GWM and SAIC’s LDV), it seems the ute will proudly wear BYD badging. A glimpse inside shows plenty of digital screens where pick-ups have typically had analogue dials.
As for the model name, theories are scarce. BYD's working codename is 'F pick-up', according to CarNewsChina, though that won't fly in markets where Ford sells its F-Trucks. The BYD Whale perhaps? It'll all be confirmed in 2024.
There are rumours of both battery electric and plug-in hybrid options to cover all bases, though BYD Australia importer EV Direct is yet to confirm details.
“We've been very embedded in the engineering, relationship and partnership with BYD… we had a couple of week-long workshops with the BYD engineers who are designing and building the ute”, said Luke.
“We did that in China, we drove the ute and had great fun, but also did all the pressure testing and came away with a whole range of enhancements to make the ute the best it can be and the most attractive for the Australian market.
“We’ve been with BYD engineers in Australia on a research project looking at the conditions more in depth of Australia and what people are looking for in a ute”, Todd added.
It’s not unusual for ute manufacturers to come here to refine their vehicles. Mitsubishi, Isuzu, and Toyota are a few manufacturers who engage with Australia in development, while Ford had an even more full-on design and engineering program in Australia for its class-best Ranger ute.
Aside from being one of the largest markets for utes outside the United States, Thailand and South Africa, Australia also has unique demands for these vehicles.
They’re used not just on worksites but as daily family transportation and lifestyle products – utes have some of the broadest demands of all new vehicles.
“I can confirm the feedback from the partnership and communication of what Australian consumers are looking for was extremely detailed. We’re talking an immense amount of data sharing of what consumers want for Australia and a lot of those inputs are being implemented into the ute… It is very much a co-designed vehicle for the Australian market.”
The only electric ute on sale in Australia is the LDV eT60, a $92,990 rear-wheel drive battery vehicle with big business fleets in mind. There are various small businesses converting Toyota HiLuxes and Ford Rangers to EVs for mining operations but little for the private buyer.
Mitsubishi is weighing up options for its new Triton – whether PHEV, EV or HEV works – and LDV has promised a new-gen 4x4 pick-up next year. If BYD’s timeline and capability claims are to be believed, its ute could be the first electric one to resonate with both public and private buyers – that’s certainly what Luke Todd thinks.
“It's the best of both worlds”, he said, adding “Obviously, consumers and fleets will make their own judgement but I'm very confident that we’re on the money. And the successful launches we've had so far with products that people didn't anticipate would go very well suggests we might shock a few people with the ute.”
Accompanying the ute is allegedly a platform-sharing large SUV, though Todd did not comment on what would be a Ford Everest and Toyota Prado rival in discussions with 4X4 Australia.
