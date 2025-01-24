2025 BYD Shark ute: Everything we know

Order books officially opened in Australia for the BYD Shark at the end of October, with the price set at $57,900 excluding on-road costs. Deliveries began rolling out early in 2025. The BYD Shark features the brand’s DM-O (dual-mode off-road) technology, combining a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors, yielding a total power output of 321kW. 27 It boasts independent coil-spring rear suspension and offers three terrain modes: Sand, Mud and Snow, along with instant torque distribution between the front and rear wheels. BYD claims the Shark 6 will provide a combined range of approximately 800km. Interior kit includes a 12.8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera system, a wireless phone charger, a head-up display, and an NFC key card for added convenience.

The Shark looks to be similar to the Ford Ranger in size, with similar styling, and if it does go on sale during 2024 it will beat Ford's hybrid Ranger to the market. May 14: BYD Shark unveiled! The BYD Shark has now been officially unveiled. Get all the details in our big reveal story, linked below. News 2025 BYD Shark plug-in hybrid ute revealed, Australian launch confirmed China's BYD has unveiled its first ute, the plug-in hybrid Shark, with Ford Ranger Raptor-beating power 15 May 2024 BYD Shark will be revealed on May 14 Chinese carmaker BYD has confirmed its upcoming Shark ute will be revealed on May 14 at an event in Mexico. BYD made its announcement on the platform formerly known as Twitter, where it said: "Get ready for BYD SHARK's global debut in Mexico City, Mexico, and witness the strength and innovation behind our new Pickup Truck. Mark your calendars for May 14, 2024, it's here to redefine green mobility to the next level!"

Surprisingly, the announcement includes a full photo of the Shark without any disguise – showing BYD's awareness that the game is up, on that front. Watch for more details to come on May 14, if not sooner. Here it is in Melbourne! A Wheels reader has spied the new BYD Shark 'feeding' in outer Melbourne this week. Pulled up at the Red Rooster in Ringwood this week, reader Halkin Developments spotted a camouflaged Shark plugged in at the Evie chargers outside the fast food restaurant. Although the Shark has already been 'revealed' through photos of an undisguised vehicle in April, these new photos offer more context on the ute's size, as it comfortably fills its parking space. What do you think of the Shark as a Ranger and HiLux rival? April 2024: BYD Shark ute spied without disguise We've seen revealing patent images and a prototype testing in Australia, but now the BYD Shark is a little more official, thanks to these photos of an undisguised example. Get all the details at the featured story linked below. 👇 News 2025 BYD Shark ute revealed on social media ahead of big debut China's giant BYD is getting closer to unveiling its new ute, and now we know exactly how it'll look 9 May 2024 December 2023: BYD PHEV ute spied in Australia! The 2025 BYD plug-in hybrid ute has been snapped testing on an Australian freeway ahead of its local launch in 2024. Pictures posted to social media show a left-hand-drive prototype of the as-yet-unnamed Chinese dual-cab petrol-electric ute wrapped in camouflage ahead of its global reveal in the coming months. News 2025 BYD Shark ute revealed on social media ahead of big debut China's giant BYD is getting closer to unveiling its new ute, and now we know exactly how it'll look 9 May 2024 ⬆️ Back to top November 2023: BYD Ute imagined Thanks to those earlier patent images, we've been able to produce a pair of accurate (albeit still speculative) renderings for the upcoming 2025 BYD Ute. Check them out below, and tell us what you think about the look! You can continue reading our evolving story further down.

The monotone images show the ute's proportions in its entirety, and confirm it will wear BYD badging rather than the carmaker's outdoorsy YangWang and Fang Cheng Bao spin-off brands. MORE 2023/24 New Car Calendar: All the new cars coming to Australia The ute itself seems to follow similar design sensibilities to GWM's Americana-style Ute Cannon range. It has broad flared arches and with a long wheelbase and bed, presents at the larger end of the Australian pick-up scale. Think closer to the new Ford Ranger than the Mitsubishi Triton. There's also that bold front grille with 'BYD' stamping proudly declaring the vehicle's maker. The blacked-out A-Pillar and laid-back windscreen are particularly sporty for this type of vehicle, perhaps inspired by chief designer Wolfgang Egger's history at Audi.

Keeping things luxurious, the top-down view reveals a sunroof. It wouldn't be entirely unique to BYD, but it does demonstrate the market the brand is targeting with this vehicle. Chinese insiders confirm the ute will launch overseas in the fourth quarter of this year though exact powertrain details are still unconfirmed. Initially, though, the Ute will launch with an undetermined plug-in hybrid system – potentially beating the Ford Ranger PHEV to the punch – with a battery EV version to follow. BYD has said the ute will fall under its 'Ocean Series' of vehicles that are already here in Australia as the Seal and Dolphin. The Ocean Series vehicles that are fully electric take animal monikers, while plug-in hybrids are named after vessels.

The Frigate, for example, is a plug-in hybrid medium SUV and the Landing Ship is a PHEV people-mover. As BYD will offer the ute with both powertrains, there are all manner of nautical nomenclatures possible – stay tuned for confirmation later this year. Our original story, below, continues unchanged ⬆️ Back to top September 2023: BYD Ute confirmed for Australian release following local testing Ahead of an Australian release in 2025, BYD's first-ever ute will be subject to testing and evaluation down under. Snapshot Electric BYD ute coming to Oz next year

Will be subject to local evaluation and testing programs

Supposedly a collaboration between BYD China and local team

"In our 2024 lineup, we have a larger SUV and a pick-up, which we're very excited about", EV Direct CEO Luke Todd told 4X4 Australia. He also revealed the ute will undergo Australian evaluation before it hits dealerships.

BYD's electrified ute is yet to be revealed – even in its China home market –but the big, brash pick-up has been spied several times in camouflage. Reminiscent of American ute design (we see a hint of Ford F-150 in that fascia) the new BYD is likely to compete with one-tonne models such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux. The successful launches we've had so far with products that people didn't anticipate would go very well suggests we might shock a few people with the ute The BYD ute spied testing in China | image CarNewsChina Unlike other Chinese marques with separate commercial and passenger brands (such as GWM and SAIC's LDV), it seems the ute will proudly wear BYD badging. A glimpse inside shows plenty of digital screens where pick-ups have typically had analogue dials. As for the model name, theories are scarce. BYD's working codename is 'F pick-up', according to CarNewsChina, though that won't fly in markets where Ford sells its F-Trucks. The BYD Whale perhaps? It'll all be confirmed in 2024.

There are rumours of both battery electric and plug-in hybrid options to cover all bases, though BYD Australia importer EV Direct is yet to confirm details. "We've been very embedded in the engineering, relationship and partnership with BYD… we had a couple of week-long workshops with the BYD engineers who are designing and building the ute", said Luke. MORE 2023 BYD Atto 3 review: Everything you need to know BYD's Australian arm has seen and driven the ute | image CarNewsChina "We did that in China, we drove the ute and had great fun, but also did all the pressure testing and came away with a whole range of enhancements to make the ute the best it can be and the most attractive for the Australian market. "We've been with BYD engineers in Australia on a research project looking at the conditions more in depth of Australia and what people are looking for in a ute", Todd added.

It's not unusual for ute manufacturers to come here to refine their vehicles. Mitsubishi, Isuzu, and Toyota are a few manufacturers who engage with Australia in development, while Ford had an even more full-on design and engineering program in Australia for its class-best Ranger ute. A glimpse inside BYD's ute | image CarNewsChina Aside from being one of the largest markets for utes outside the United States, Thailand and South Africa, Australia also has unique demands for these vehicles. They're used not just on worksites but as daily family transportation and lifestyle products – utes have some of the broadest demands of all new vehicles. 4x4 Comparison Best Dual-Cab Utes 2023: The Daily Living Test Dual-cab utes have charged in as a firm favourite for family hauling and daily duties. It's time to see which are best suited to the role. 15 Dec 2022 "I can confirm the feedback from the partnership and communication of what Australian consumers are looking for was extremely detailed. We're talking an immense amount of data sharing of what consumers want for Australia and a lot of those inputs are being implemented into the ute… It is very much a co-designed vehicle for the Australian market."