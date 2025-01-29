New utes coming to Australia in 2024 and 2025

The ute boasts a double-wishbone front suspension and a rigid axle with leaf springs at the rear, enhanced by Kia’s Sensitive Damper Control and Hydraulic Rebound Stop tech. It has an 800mm wading depth capability. Three trim levels will be available: Baseline, X-Line, and X-Pro. The X-Line includes 18-inch alloy wheels with highway and all-terrain tyres, while the X-Pro is designed for off-road use, featuring 28mm higher ground clearance (totaling 252mm) and 17-inch all-terrain tyres. The X-Pro also includes an automatic rear Electronic Locking Differential and an X-Trek mode for low-speed off-road driving. AWD comes standard on the X-Line and X-Pro, with an optional AWD for the Baseline. All-wheel-drive variants include modes for Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock, enhancing performance in challenging terrains. News 2025 Kia Tasman ute: Everything you need to know It has finally made its world premiere, and here's everything we know about it! 6 Nov 2024 MORE All Kia Tasman News & Reviews Mitsubishi Triton: OUT NOW! The 2024 Mitsubishi Triton is larger and more capable with greater punch, towing capability and safety tech than ever before. A fresh new exterior design and more car-like interior sits on a stiffer ladder frame chassis – Mitsubishi says the wider body itself is lighter – with a longer, lower load-height tray thanks to a wheelbase increased to 3130mm.

Mitsubishi will focus on the more profitable high-end models across four variants in two body styles, which sees the starting price rise a significant $13k for the entry-level GLX, with the range-topping GSR at $64k. 5 Safety gear includes AEB, cyclist detection and a centre airbag. Power from the revitalised 2.4-litre 4N16 twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder is now 150kW, up 17kW, with 40Nm more torque – now 470Nm on tap from 1500rpm. That helps increase Triton’s tow rating by 400kg to 3500kg, while fuel economy is also down by almost one litre per 100km to 7.7L/100km for 4x4 versions using the six-speed automatic, thanks to tech such as electric power-assisted steering. ⬆️ Back to top Review 2024 Mitsubishi Triton review: Australian launch Biggest makeover in dual-cab history? Slick new Triton shows plenty of promise 8 / 10 Score Toyota HiLux 48V: OUT NOW! Toyota's 'V-Active' 48V boosted HiLux has hit roads and dealers , but don't call it a hybrid. An electric generator and lithium battery provides an additional 12kW and 65Nm – in conjunction with regenerative braking – to the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. Peak outputs are unchanged, however, with 150kW and 500Nm.