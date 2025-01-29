New utes coming to Australia in 2024 and 2025

JUMP AHEAD
- Ford F-150 - facelift
- GWM Cannon Alpha (OUT NOW!)
- GWM Cannon Ute
- Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster
- Isuzu D-MAX - facelift (OUT NOW!)
- JAC T9 (OUT NOW!)
- Jeep Gladiator facelift
- Kia Tasman
- Mitsubishi Triton (OUT NOW!)
- Toyota HiLux V-Active 48v (OUT NOW!)
- Next-gen Toyota HiLux
- Toyota Tundra
- BYD Shark 6 (OUT NOW!)
- Foton Tunland
- Mazda BT-50 facelift (OUT NOW!)
- Isuzu D-MAX Blade (OUT NOW!)
- Ford Ranger PHEV
- LDV eTerron 9 + Terron 9
Ford F-150 facelift: 2025
The F-150 that hit Australian dealers in September 2023 in two trim levels – the XLT and flagship Lariat – has already been given an update in the US.
The world’s best-selling ute was updated with styling tweaks including a new grille, bumpers plus LED headlights and taillights, as well as a ‘Pro Access’ split tailgate as on option on the Lariat. Not yet confirmed for Australia, the option provides a smaller central tailgate opening – almost two-thirds its width – that is hinged to swing open at 37, 70 and 100 degrees.
The Australian line-up is expected to remain the two trim levels – both available in short wheelbase and long wheelbase guise – with the Pro Access expected to be offered.
The electric F-150 Lightning is also still on the cards for Australia, having been spotted testing on local roads after the company registered the Lightning trademark locally.
GWM Cannon Alpha: OUT NOW!
GWM has released its Cannon Alpha range, with the Lux turbo-diesel starting at $51,990, the mid-range Ultra turbo-diesel priced from $57,990 and the range-topping Ultra hybrid from $64,990 (all driveaway).
The latter utilises a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol hybrid engine that delivers outputs of 255kW and 648Nm, marking the Cannon Alpha as the first ute in Australia to be available with a full hybrid powertrain. GWM says the petrol-hybrid engine will consume 9.8L/100km of unleaded.
The two non-hybrid variants are powered by a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine that generates 135kW and 480Nm, with an official fuel consumption figure of 8.9L/100km. All vehicles utilise a nine-speed automatic transmission and are coupled with a Torque On Demand (TOD) four-wheel drive system that features a Borg Warner transfer case.
GWM Cannon Ute: Q1, 2025
The smaller sibling to the Cannon Alpha, the Cannon Ute, will arrive early in 2025 with the same 135kW/480Nm 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine and 3500kg towing capacity.
The upcoming Cannon Ute will feature revised exterior styling consisting of a new grille and lower front bumper, and a new wheel design. Plus, an overhauled interior will include a reconfigured dash with a larger infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. The Cannon Ute will also adopt the gear shift lever as found in the GWM Tank.
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster: 2025
The pick-up version of the rugged Ineos Grenadier will add a second body style to the British car maker’s showroom.
Priced from $105,000 plus on-road costs, the Quartermaster stretches the Grenadier ladder-on-frame chassis wheelbase 305mm to 3227mm – for a total 5400mm length – with a tray able to fit a 1200mm by 800mm European pallet.
It has the same powertrain choices of 3.0-litre BMW petrol or 3.0-litre turbo-diesel turbo-charged inline sixes, offered solely with an eight-speed ZF automatic.
Payloads are 823kg for the diesel and 907kg for the petrol. A chassis cab version, aimed at conversion specialists, is also inbound (from $102,000) a little later in the year. The Quartermaster keeps the off-road gear, including heavy-duty solid beam axles, two-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials.
Isuzu D-MAX facelift: OUT NOW!
The D-MAX is the oldest of the current generation of dual-cab utes, so a welcome facelift brings an updated design and additional features.
The core vehicle remains – with no updates to its 1.9L and 3.0L turbo diesel powertrains – but there’s a redesigned nose with a revised grille and headlights, new wheel designs and fresh ‘triple armour’ LED tail lights up back.
The cabin brings more car-like features taken from the MU-X, including an updated centre screen, USB-C charge ports as well as a larger instrument cluster and redesigned paddle shifters. There’s also a new ‘rough terrain mode’, while Isuzu Australia says that the front camera module has a ‘wider and more accurate view’.
Reports out of Thailand – where the D-MAX is produced – speculate the D-MAX could soon gain a newly developed 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.
There's no word on Australian plans for the 48V mild hybrid, but Isuzu has confirmed a battery-electric ute for our shores. Previewed by the 'D-Max EV' concept, the 130kW/325Nm twin-motor variant is expected to debut in Europe next year with Australian deliveries likely beginning in early 2026.
JAC T9: OUT NOW!
The affordable faction of the popular dual-cab ute segment is set to expand with another Chinese newcomer, the JAC T9, ready to battle the GWM Ute, LDV T60 and SsangYong Musso.
The JAC T9 will be available in two variants when it lobs locally later this year, a base-spec Oasis ($42,662 before on-road costs) and a top-of-the-range Haven ($45,630). The T9 will be powered by a 125kW/410Nm 2.0-litre single-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine matched to an eight-speed automatic and part-time four-wheel-drive system.
The JAC T9 will come with a 3000kg towing capacity; a 76-litre fuel tank; and a suite of active safety technology. JAC has also confirmed an all-electric T9 will arrive in Australia in the future, and all JAC models will be covered by a seven-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty.
ANCAP has awarded the JAC T9 dual-cab ute full safety marks in August 2024, with the five-star score applying to all 2.0-litre diesel variants sold in Australia.
Jeep Gladiator facelift: 2025
The V6 Gladiator takes the same revised front-grille and headlight treatment that debuted on the Jeep Wrangler, accompanied by new wheel designs and detail changes such as an in-windscreen antenna.
The cabin is where the biggest changes have been made, with a revised dash hosting a central screen, up from 8.4 to 12.3 inches and running updated Uconnect 5 software including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Local spec is yet to be confirmed, but overseas curtain airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning joined the party, with the 3.6-litre V6 eight-speed automatic combo remaining at 209kW/347Nm.
Kia Tasman: 2025
Kia has officially introduced its Tasman ute, confirming it will launch in Australia following an initial release in Korea in early 2025.
In Australia, the vehicle will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 154kW and 441Nm paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 10.4 seconds.
The ute boasts a double-wishbone front suspension and a rigid axle with leaf springs at the rear, enhanced by Kia’s Sensitive Damper Control and Hydraulic Rebound Stop tech. It has an 800mm wading depth capability.
Three trim levels will be available: Baseline, X-Line, and X-Pro. The X-Line includes 18-inch alloy wheels with highway and all-terrain tyres, while the X-Pro is designed for off-road use, featuring 28mm higher ground clearance (totaling 252mm) and 17-inch all-terrain tyres. The X-Pro also includes an automatic rear Electronic Locking Differential and an X-Trek mode for low-speed off-road driving.
AWD comes standard on the X-Line and X-Pro, with an optional AWD for the Baseline. All-wheel-drive variants include modes for Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock, enhancing performance in challenging terrains.
Mitsubishi Triton: OUT NOW!
The 2024 Mitsubishi Triton is larger and more capable with greater punch, towing capability and safety tech than ever before.
A fresh new exterior design and more car-like interior sits on a stiffer ladder frame chassis – Mitsubishi says the wider body itself is lighter – with a longer, lower load-height tray thanks to a wheelbase increased to 3130mm.
Mitsubishi will focus on the more profitable high-end models across four variants in two body styles, which sees the starting price rise a significant $13k for the entry-level GLX, with the range-topping GSR at $64k.
Safety gear includes AEB, cyclist detection and a centre airbag.
Power from the revitalised 2.4-litre 4N16 twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder is now 150kW, up 17kW, with 40Nm more torque – now 470Nm on tap from 1500rpm. That helps increase Triton’s tow rating by 400kg to 3500kg, while fuel economy is also down by almost one litre per 100km to 7.7L/100km for 4x4 versions using the six-speed automatic, thanks to tech such as electric power-assisted steering.
Toyota HiLux 48V: OUT NOW!
Toyota's 'V-Active' 48V boosted HiLux has hit roads and dealers , but don't call it a hybrid.
An electric generator and lithium battery provides an additional 12kW and 65Nm – in conjunction with regenerative braking – to the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. Peak outputs are unchanged, however, with 150kW and 500Nm.
The small fuel efficiency gain – which the car maker says is around 10 per cent – gives the SR5 HiLux 4x4 dual-cab automatic a 7.2L/100km combined fuel figure.
Toyota HiLux: TBC 2025
Will Toyota attempt a final variant for this generation of HiLux to compete directly with Ford’s successful Ranger Raptor performance flagship?
The Hilux GR Sport was a step towards that, but if it’s going to happen it seems more likely the Japanese brand will wait for the next-generation ute. Which brings us to that other key question: will we see the ninth-generation HiLux in 2024? We don’t expect to see it on sale here before 2025, but it’s possible Toyota will at least reveal it this year, even if in concept form.
The industry is still waiting for confirmation, and information from the Japanese marque, but expect electric versions of the venerable ute.
Toyota Tundra: OUT NOW!
Toyota Australia let loose its 2025 Tundra full-size pick-up in November 2024.
The Tundra is imported from the USA in left-hand-drive configuration and converted to right-hand-drive by the Walkinshaw Group in Melbourne. This marks the first instance globally where Toyota has authorised such a program.
The Tundra is built on Toyota's TNGA-F platform, shared with the LandCruiser 300 Series, allowing the use of some LC300 components in the conversion process. It is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine generating 326kW and 790Nm, coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission and part-time dual-range transfer case, offering a towing capacity of 4500kg and a payload of 758kg.
The Tundra features 20-inch alloy wheels, leather-accented seating, a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen, a 12-speaker audio system, and dual-zone climate control. A Limited model will be available at launch, with a more luxurious variant to be introduced in 2025. Pricing is expected to start around $150,000.
BYD Shark 6: OUT NOW!
BYD has confirmed the Shark 6 entry variant will be priced at $57,900 in Australia.
The BYD Shark showcases advanced DM-O (dual-mode off-road) technology, combining a 170kW 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with dual electric motors for a total output of 320kW. It offers three terrain modes - Sand, Mud, and Snow - and boasts an estimated range of 800km.
This body-on-frame, four-door ute features a PHEV-designed frame, with a double wishbone front suspension and a similar rear setup. Interior highlights include a 12.8-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and an NFC key card.
Foton Tunland: June, 2025
The Foton ute is set to make a comeback in Australia, with a new line-up of “new energy” and internal combustion engine models confirmed to arrive by June 2025.
While the Tunland nomenclature is yet to be confirmed, it was last seen in Australian dealerships in 2019. However, with Inchcape now appointed as the brand’s new distributor, its return is imminent. Specific details about the next-generation utes are still under wraps.
In overseas markets, the 2023 Foton Tunland G7 (short wheelbase) and Tunland V9 (long wheelbase) are powered by a 120kW 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. The V9 model also features a 48V mild-hybrid system, though these variants were never sold in Australia.
2025 Mazda BT-50 (facelift): OUT NOW!
Mazda has released the 2025 BT-50, with the facelifted model now in dealerships across Australia.
Key exterior updates include new LED headlights, an enlarged logo on the grille, revised bumpers, fresh alloy wheels, and redesigned tail-lights.
Inside, the BT-50 features a new nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, retaining tactile controls for volume and climate. The driver display has also been upgraded. Additionally, new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) include improved cameras, Traffic Jam Assist, and enhanced automatic emergency braking for pedestrians and motorcyclists. More information and pricing will be revealed closer to its launch in 2025.
Isuzu D-MAX Blade: OUT NOW!
Isuzu has a new flagship model sitting atop its D-MAX model line-up, with the Walkinshaw-fettled D-MAX Blade landing in dealerships from November 1, 2024.
The all-new Blade launched with a price of $76,990 drive-away – IUA says this is a special introductory price, so expect that to rise in 2025. That price tag means it only costs marginally more than the former flagship D-MAX X-Terrain (at $70,500 before on-road costs), and despite no change to the powertrain there’s plenty of Walkinshaw treatment included.
Ford Ranger PHEV: 2025
The Ford Ranger PHEV will join the Australian line-up in 2025, with production set to begin in South Africa by late 2024.
It features a 2.3-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine combined with a 75kW electric motor and an 11.8kWh battery, offering an electric-only driving range of more than 45km and maintains a towing capacity of 3500kg.
The Ranger PHEV was globally unveiled on September 16, 2024, at the IAA Transportation Show in Hanover, Germany. It will be available in the Wildtrak, Sport, and XLT variants, as well as a new exclusive Stormtrak edition. Deliveries are expected to start in 2025.
LDV eTerron 9 + Terron 9
Approval documents confirm an all-electric eTerron 9 and turbo-diesel Terron 9 will launch in Australia, with the BEV slated to arrive early in 2025.
The eTerron 9 features a single 200kW rear motor or a dual-motor setup with a combined output of 325kW. The Terron 9 is powered by a 2498cc turbo-diesel engine producing 163.5kW.
All models share dimensions of 5500mm length, 1997mm width, and 1860mm height, with a 3300mm wheelbase. Electric variants have a ground clearance of 230mm, while ICE models have 220mm. Both can tow 3500kg braked and 750kg unbraked. Release dates and pricing are pending.
COMMENTS