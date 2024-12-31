New 4x4s coming to Australia in 2025

In the market for a new 4x4, or ready to take the plunge into the lifestyle? These are the new and facelifted 4x4s en-route to Australia 👇
JUMP AHEAD
- Mitsubishi Triton (OUT NOW!)
- Isuzu D-MAX (OUT NOW!)
- Isuzu MU-X 1.9 (OUT NOW!)
- Isuzu MU-X - facelift
- Jeep Wrangler (OUT NOW!)
- Toyota Prado (OUT NOW!)
- Lexus GX (OUT NOW!)
- Ford F-150 (OUT NOW!)
- BYD Shark 6 (OUT NOW!)
- Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster
- Jeep Gladiator
- Toyota HiLux 48V (OUT NOW!)
- GWM Tank 500 (OUT NOW!)
- GWM Cannon Alpha (OUT NOW!)
- GWM Cannon Ute
- Kia Tasman
- Toyota HiLux
- Foton Tunland
- GMC Yukon
- JAC T9 (OUT NOW!)
- Toyota Tundra (OUT NOW!)
- Mazda BT-50 - facelift
- Isuzu D-MAX Blade (OUT NOW!)
- Ford Ranger PHEV
- LDV eTerron 9 + Terron 9
Looking for something else? Check out our Medium SUV, Small SUV and Large SUV lists to see what's coming for those segments in 2024.
2024 Mitsubishi Triton: OUT NOW!
The bigger, bolder and more expensive next-gen Triton launched in February, 2024, with the popular ute now trading blows with the big hitters of the segment – Ford’s Ranger and Toyota’s HiLux.
Mitsubishi essentially rebuilt the Triton from the ground up, thoroughly reworking everything from the dimensions (bigger in every way), chassis, engine, interior and driving dynamics. Plus, towing capacity finally meets the industry standard of 3500kg.
All Tritons released at launch were powered by a new Mitsubishi-built 2.4-litre twin-turbo DOHC 16V MiVEC diesel, which develops 150kW at 3500rpm and 470Nm from as low as 1500rpm – an increase of 17kW and 40Nm compared to the old model.
2024 Isuzu D-MAX: OUT NOW!
A facelifted D-MAX arrived locally in the first quarter of 2024.
The venerable ute received a new-look front end, updated “triple-armour” LED tail-lights, and minor interior tweaks including an updated infotainment software with much-needed wireless Android Auto connectivity – previously only available with wireless Apple CarPlay.
At the front, the D-MAX now wears redesigned headlights, a new grey or ‘black chrome’ grille, and a new lower bumper with an integrated air vent. Plus, the D-MAX gets new wheel designs, and the flagship X-Terrain gets more aggressive wheel arches. The D-MAX also received a ‘rough terrain mode’ borrowed from the MU-X. The 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine remains unchanged.
2024 Isuzu MU-X 1.9: OUT NOW!
Isuzu introduced an MU-X with the option of a 1.9-litre turbo-diesel engine that generates 110kW and 350Nm.
The 1.9-litre diesel in the MU-X produces 110kW and 350Nm – down 30Nm and 100Nm compared to the familiar 150kW/450Nm ‘4JJ3-TCX’ 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel. Available in LS-M and LS-U variants, the new powertrain sees the MU-X’s entry price fall $1500.
2025 Isuzu MU-X facelift: 2025
Debuting in Thailand in June 2024, the facelifted MU-X is expected to land in Australian showrooms early in 2025.
The updates largely mirror the changes made to the facelifted D-MAX, which includes a revised front end with a larger grille, a new fighter jet-inspired bumper with an air curtain to improve aerodynamics, revised LED headlights, updated tail-lights with a new internal signature, a black connecting strip, and new 18- or 20-inch alloy wheel designs.
On the inside, the MU-X gets new 8- or 9-inch central touchscreens with an updated infotainment system .It also gains USB-C charge ports, physical volume and tuning controls, capacitive shortcut buttons for the media controls, an available 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, updated front seat patterns, and traffic jam assist.
2024 Jeep Wrangler: OUT NOW!
An updated Wrangler arrived in Jeep dealerships in the first half of 2024, with the Wrangler's 209kW/347Nm 3.6-litre ‘Pentastar’ petrol V6 replaced by a 200kW/400Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol ‘Hurricane’ four-cylinder.
The revised model also received new tech – most notably a full-floating Dana rear axle on Rubicon models – subtle design changes and improved safety features such as the addition of side curtain airbags in the first and second rows.
A larger 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 widescreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also implemented. Plus, the Wrangler is available with a new Warn winch from the factory, and an increase in towing capacity to 2268kg.
2024 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: OUT NOW!
The 2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado has officially launched in Australia, with the all-new SUV boasting a five-model line-up: GX, GXL, VX, Altitude and Kakadu.
The 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, assisted by 48-volt V-Active technology, produces peak outputs of 150kW and 500Nm, and it's mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time all-wheel drive system, dual-range transfer case and a centre lockable limited slip differential.
The Prado starts at $72,500 in GX trim and tops out at $99,990 for the Kakadu.
2024 Lexus GX: OUT NOW!
An upmarket Prado twin is also out now in Australia, marking the first time the Lexus GX is sold in Australia – despite being on sale in the US for more than 20 years.
The GX arrived with a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 and 10-speed auto. A 2.4-litre turbo-petrol hybrid is expected to be added to the showroom after the initial launch.
As is the case with the Prado, the GX rides on Toyota’s latest TNGA-F body-on-frame platform. All GX models have full-time all-wheel drive with a low-range transfer case and a locking Torsen limited-slip centre diff.
2024 Ford F-150: OUT NOW!
Ford revealed an updated version of its best-selling F-150 pick-up in September, 2023, with Australian customers taking deliveries late in 2024.
The facelifted F-150 receives a new grille and bumpers, as well as LED headlights and tail-lights. A ‘Pro Access’ split tailgate is an option on Lariat variants. While updated on-board tech includes Ford’s latest version of its BlueCruise hands-free driving functionality, as well as an exit warning system that alerts exiting drivers of vehicles and pushbikes.
The Australian line-up is expected to remain with two trim levels – both available in short wheelbase and long wheelbase guise.
2024 BYD Shark 6: OUT NOW!
BYD has confirmed the Shark 6 entry variant will be priced at $57,900 in Australia.
The BYD Shark showcases advanced DM-O (dual-mode off-road) technology, combining a 170kW 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with dual electric motors for a total output of 320kW. It offers three terrain modes - Sand, Mud, and Snow - and boasts an estimated range of 800km.
This body-on-frame, four-door ute features a PHEV-designed frame, with a double wishbone front suspension and a similar rear setup. Interior highlights include a 12.8-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and an NFC key card.
2025 INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster: 2025
The first Grenadier ute, dubbed the Quartermaster, rolled off the Hambach production line in November 2023, en-route to European customers; with Australian deliveries expected sometime in 2024 (but don't hold your breath).
It’s difficult to confirm when exactly that will be, considering the delays INEOS encountered with its Australian roll-out of the Grenadier wagon in 2023.
Much like the Grenadier wagon, the Quartermaster ute features a full box-section ladder frame chassis, heavy duty solid beam axles, a two-speed transfer case, and up to three locking differentials. Unlike the wagon, though, the Quartermaster comes with uncompromising load-carrying ability.
Priced from $105,000 plus on-road costs, the Quartermaster stretches the Grenadier ladder-on-frame chassis wheelbase 305mm to 3227mm – for a total 5400mm length – with a tray able to fit a 1200mm by 800mm European pallet. The Quartermaster is available with either a diesel or petrol powertrain, and both are BMW 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six engines. These are mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.
2025 Jeep Gladiator: 2025
First shown at the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the facelifted Gladiator takes the same revised front-grille and headlight treatment that debuted on the Jeep Wrangler.
It will be accompanied by new wheel designs and detail changes such as an in-windscreen antenna. Big changes on the inside include a revised dash hosting a 12.3-inch central screen running updated Uconnect 5 software including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Local spec is yet to be confirmed, but curtain airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning feature in overseas models. The 3.6-litre V6 eight-speed automatic combo remains at 209kW/347Nm.
2024 Toyota HiLux 48V: OUT NOW!
Toyota unleashed its facelifted 48V HiLux in the first half of 2024. with the 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain offered on SR, SR5 and Rogue 4x4 variants.
The mild-hybrid powertrain uses will use an electric generator and lithium battery that provides an additional 12kW and 65Nm – in conjunction with regenerative braking – to the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine.
2024 GWM Tank 500: OUT NOW!
With dimensions to compete against the LandCruiser 300 Series, but at a fraction of the price, the GWM Tank 500 adds 100mm in length to the smaller Tank 300 and uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol mild hybrid set up with a nine-speed automatic.
Increasing the appeal of the budget SUV will be a luxurious interior, with the large off-roader getting four sculpted bucket seats, leather upholstery surrounded by brushed-aluminium and woodgrain-look trims.
Despite these lux underpinnings, the Tank 500 is competitively priced at $73,990 (drive-away).
2024 GWM Cannon Alpha: OUT NOW!
GWM has released its Cannon Alpha range, with the Lux turbo-diesel starting at $51,990, the mid-range Ultra turbo-diesel priced from $57,990 and the range-topping Ultra hybrid from $64,990 (all driveaway).
The latter utilises a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol hybrid engine that delivers outputs of 255kW and 648Nm, marking the Cannon Alpha as the first ute in Australia to be available with a full hybrid powertrain. GWM says the petrol-hybrid engine will consume 9.8L/100km of unleaded.
The two non-hybrid variants are powered by a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine that generates 135kW and 480Nm, with an official fuel consumption figure of 8.9L/100km. All vehicles utilise a nine-speed automatic transmission and are coupled with a Torque On Demand (TOD) four-wheel drive system that features a Borg Warner transfer case.
GWM Cannon Ute: Q1, 2025
The smaller sibling to the Cannon Alpha, the Cannon Ute, will arrive early in 2025 with the same 135kW/480Nm 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine and 3500kg towing capacity.
The upcoming Cannon Ute will feature revised exterior styling consisting of a new grille and lower front bumper, and a new wheel design. Plus, an overhauled interior will include a reconfigured dash with a larger infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. The Cannon Ute will also adopt the gear shift lever as found in the GWM Tank.
2025 Kia Tasman: 2025
Kia has officially introduced its Tasman ute, confirming it will launch in Australia following an initial release in Korea in early 2025.
In Australia, the vehicle will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 154kW and 441Nm paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 10.4 seconds.
The ute boasts a double-wishbone front suspension and a rigid axle with leaf springs at the rear, enhanced by Kia’s Sensitive Damper Control and Hydraulic Rebound Stop tech. It has an 800mm wading depth capability.
Three trim levels will be available: Baseline, X-Line, and X-Pro. The X-Line includes 18-inch alloy wheels with highway and all-terrain tyres, while the X-Pro is designed for off-road use, featuring 28mm higher ground clearance (totaling 252mm) and 17-inch all-terrain tyres. The X-Pro also includes an automatic rear Electronic Locking Differential and an X-Trek mode for low-speed off-road driving.
AWD comes standard on the X-Line and X-Pro, with an optional AWD for the Baseline. All-wheel-drive variants include modes for Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock, enhancing performance in challenging terrains.
2025 Toyota HiLux: 2025/2026
A new HiLux is expected to land in Australia in 2025, and, with the Ford Ranger dominating the sales charts, it can't come soon enough for Toyota.
There have been a few facelifts and tweaks of the current-gen HiLux - as well as the release of the HiLux GR Sport and 48V mild-hybrid variants in 2024 - but the bones of the vehicle are essentially 10 years old in current guise.
The industry is still waiting for confirmation and information from the Japanese marque, but expect electric versions of the venerable ute.
2025 Foton Tunland: June 2025
The Foton ute is set to make a comeback in Australia, with a new line-up of “new energy” and internal combustion engine models confirmed to arrive by June 2025.
While it may not retain the Tunland name, the ute was last seen in Australian dealerships in 2019. Now, with Inchcape as the brand's new distributor, its return is imminent. However, details about the upcoming models remain under wraps.
In other markets, the 2023 Foton Tunland G7 (short wheelbase) and Tunland V9 (long wheelbase) are powered by a 120kW 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. The V9 also features a 48V mild-hybrid system, although these variants were never available in Australia.
GMC Yukon: Q2, 2025
GMC has announced plans to bring its large Yukon SUV to Australia.
Only one variant will be available to purchase in Australia – dubbed the Yukon Denali – and it’ll be equipped with a mountain of premium products, headlined of course by the same powertrain which drives the Silverado 1500: a 313kW/642Nm 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Inside, the SUV is outfitted with a 16.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and Bose speakers embedded in the headrests. The second row offers a premium experience as well, with captain’s chairs featuring the same leather upholstery and headrest speakers. The right-hand drive conversion will be handled by the Walkinshaw Group.
JAC T9: OUT NOW!
The affordable faction of the popular dual-cab ute segment has expanded with another Chinese newcomer.
The JAC T9 is available in two variants, a base-spec Oasis ($42,662 before on-road costs) and a top-of-the-range Haven ($45,630). The T9 is powered by a 125kW/410Nm 2.0-litre single-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine matched to an eight-speed automatic and part-time four-wheel-drive system.
The JAC T9 comes with a 3000kg towing capacity; a 76-litre fuel tank; and a suite of active safety technology. JAC has also confirmed an all-electric T9 will arrive in Australia in the future, and all JAC models will be covered by a seven-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty. ANCAP has awarded the JAC T9 dual-cab ute full safety marks in August 2024, with the five-star score applying to all 2.0-litre diesel variants sold in Australia.
Toyota Tundra: OUT NOW!
Toyota Australia has confirmed the 2025 Tundra full-size pick-up is now in local dealerships.
After a nine-month evaluation involving 300 leased vehicles, the Tundra is imported from the USA in left-hand-drive configuration and converted to right-hand-drive by the Walkinshaw Group in Melbourne. This marks the first instance globally where Toyota has authorised such a program.
The Tundra is built on Toyota's TNGA-F platform, shared with the LandCruiser 300 Series, allowing the use of some LC300 components in the conversion process. It is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine generating 326kW and 790Nm, coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission and part-time dual-range transfer case, offering a towing capacity of 4500kg and a payload of 758kg. Pricing starts at an eye-watering $155,990.
2025 Mazda BT-50 (facelift): 2025
Mazda unveiled a significant facelift for the 2025 BT-50 midsize 4x4 ute in October 2024.
Key exterior updates include new LED headlights, an enlarged logo on the grille, revised bumpers, fresh alloy wheels, and redesigned tail-lights. Inside, the BT-50 features a new nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, retaining tactile controls for volume and climate. The driver display has also been upgraded.
New Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) include improved cameras, Traffic Jam Assist, and enhanced automatic emergency braking for pedestrians and motorcyclists. More information and pricing will be revealed closer to its launch in 2025.
Isuzu D-MAX Blade: OUT NOW!
Isuzu has a new flagship model sitting atop its D-MAX model line-up, with the Walkinshaw-fettled D-MAX Blade landing in dealerships from November 1, 2024.
The all-new Blade launched with a price of $76,990 drive-away – IUA says this is a special introductory price, so expect that to rise in 2025. That price tag means it only costs marginally more than the former flagship D-MAX X-Terrain (at $70,500 before on-road costs), and despite no change to the powertrain there’s plenty of Walkinshaw treatment included.
Ford Ranger PHEV: 2025
The Ford Ranger PHEV will join the Australian line-up in 2025, with production set to begin in South Africa by late 2024.
It features a 2.3-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine combined with a 75kW electric motor and an 11.8kWh battery, offering an electric-only driving range of more than 45km and maintains a towing capacity of 3500kg.
The Ranger PHEV was globally unveiled on September 16, 2024, at the IAA Transportation Show in Hanover, Germany. It will be available in the Wildtrak, Sport, and XLT variants, as well as a new exclusive Stormtrak edition. Deliveries are expected to start in 2025.
LDV eTerron 9 + Terron 9: Early 2025
Approval documents confirm an all-electric eTerron 9 and turbo-diesel Terron 9 will launch in Australia, with the BEV slated to arrive early in 2025.
The eTerron 9 features a single 200kW rear motor or a dual-motor setup with a combined output of 325kW. The Terron 9 is powered by a 2498cc turbo-diesel engine producing 163.5kW.
All models share dimensions of 5500mm length, 1997mm width, and 1860mm height, with a 3300mm wheelbase. Electric variants have a ground clearance of 230mm, while ICE models have 220mm. Both can tow 3500kg braked and 750kg unbraked. Release dates and pricing are pending.
COMMENTS