New 4x4s coming to Australia in 2025

On the inside, the MU-X gets new 8- or 9-inch central touchscreens with an updated infotainment system .It also gains USB-C charge ports, physical volume and tuning controls, capacitive shortcut buttons for the media controls, an available 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, updated front seat patterns, and traffic jam assist.

2024 Jeep Wrangler: OUT NOW!

An updated Wrangler arrived in Jeep dealerships in the first half of 2024, with the Wrangler's 209kW/347Nm 3.6-litre 'Pentastar' petrol V6 replaced by a 200kW/400Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 'Hurricane' four-cylinder.

The revised model also received new tech – most notably a full-floating Dana rear axle on Rubicon models – subtle design changes and improved safety features such as the addition of side curtain airbags in the first and second rows.

A larger 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 widescreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also implemented. Plus, the Wrangler is available with a new Warn winch from the factory, and an increase in towing capacity to 2268kg.

2024 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: OUT NOW!

The 2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado has officially launched in Australia, with the all-new SUV boasting a five-model line-up: GX, GXL, VX, Altitude and Kakadu.

The 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, assisted by 48-volt V-Active technology, produces peak outputs of 150kW and 500Nm, and it's mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time all-wheel drive system, dual-range transfer case and a centre lockable limited slip differential.

Much like the Grenadier wagon, the Quartermaster ute features a full box-section ladder frame chassis, heavy duty solid beam axles, a two-speed transfer case, and up to three locking differentials. Unlike the wagon, though, the Quartermaster comes with uncompromising load-carrying ability.

Priced from $105,000 plus on-road costs, the Quartermaster stretches the Grenadier ladder-on-frame chassis wheelbase 305mm to 3227mm – for a total 5400mm length – with a tray able to fit a 1200mm by 800mm European pallet.

The Quartermaster is available with either a diesel or petrol powertrain, and both are BMW 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six engines. These are mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

2025 Jeep Gladiator: 2025

First shown at the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the facelifted Gladiator takes the same revised front-grille and headlight treatment that debuted on the Jeep Wrangler. It will be accompanied by new wheel designs and detail changes such as an in-windscreen antenna.

Big changes on the inside include a revised dash hosting a 12.3-inch central screen running updated Uconnect 5 software including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.