Travelling Duncan Road from Kununurra to Halls Creek
Duncan Road is a spectacular alternative route between Kununurra and Halls Creek
Five of the best summer escapes in Queensland
There’s no shortage of stunning summer 4x4 sojourns in the Sunshine State
4x4 trip to the stunning Palm Valley
Palm Valley is home to ancient and unique palms and the mighty Finke River, and it’s ready to explore
Following the Old Ghan railway north to Oodnadatta
A drive along The Old Ghan railway line reveals many remnants from the past that stand testament to the effort involved in building such a remote rail service
Travelling the Madigan Line within the Simpson Desert
The Simpson Desert can be a busy place in peak season, but a run across the northern Madigan Line can provide the isolation many seek in a Red Centre crossing
Is the Canning Stock Route the greatest 4x4 trip in Australia?
Ron and Viv Moon's latest adventure along the brutal CSR!
How to prepare for your next 4x4 trip
If you’re lucky enough to be planning a 4x4 adventure, these tips will help get the most out of it!
Five of the best 4x4 destinations in Victoria
Five stunning 4x4 locations within the great state of Victoria!
4x4 events, track advice and travel ideas in 2024
Load up the fourbie and explore this great country, with help from the travel experts
Top five things to do in and around Normanton, QLD
Normanton is the entrance to the Gulf of Carpentaria, and there is much more to this remote town than meets the eye
Touring Millstream National Park in the Pilbara
Millstream National Park in the vast Pilbara region of WA isn’t big in size but it’s huge in beauty
Five of the best 4x4 destinations in South Australia
Some of Australia's most stunning 4x4 destinations are located within the state of South Australia!
The best 4x4 tracks near Perth
WA may be huge, but you don’t have to travel too far from Perth to find decent 4x4 tracks
Perth Escapes: Walyunga National Park
Day-tripper's paradise is just a stone's throw away from Perth
Perth Escapes: Wellington National Park
Walking, fishing, biking and even climbing. You name it, Wellington NP has it
Perth Escapes: Shannon National Park
Formerly a logging area, 'The Shannon' has retained much of its natural beauty
Perth Escapes: Warren National Park
Perth feels like a world away from the eastern states, but the journey west is worthwhile for remote-area travellers
Perth Escapes: Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park
This national park is a gigantic playground for all ages and interests
The drive from Herberton to Petford in FNQ has it all
Stunning waterfalls, amazing rainforest pockets, unique flora and fauna, and loads of interesting history!
Best 4x4 tracks near Adelaide
You don't have to venture far from the City of Churches to find touring gold
Adelaide Escapes: Coorong National Park
This hiker's paradise lies just 200km southeast of Adelaide
Adelaide Escapes: Little Dip Conservation Park
Small in size, but Little Dip has plenty of great outdoor locations
Adelaide Escapes: Canunda National Park
Five hours drive south of Adelaide is one of SA's best kept secrets
Adelaide Escapes: Alpana Station
Challenging terrain yields breathtaking views for the adventurous