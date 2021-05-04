Events postponed or in doubt are now coming back online, so it’s time to get out and about to enjoy the great land and support the communities.

The situation is still fluid and things are changing all the time, so please check with event organisers before locking in your plans.

1770 FESTIVAL

On May 24, 1770, the crew of the HM Bark Endeavour, captained by Lt James Cook, stepped ashore near what is now known as the town of Seventeen Seventy, Qld.

Now, almost 251 years later, the folks from Seventeen Seventy and nearby Agnes Water will showcase what you can experience in this beautiful part of the world in a 17-day festival.

The festival includes street parades, a re-enactment of Cook’s landing, car shows, sporting events, beach parties and performances by traditional owners of the land. This all happens from May 6 to 31 and, let’s face it, the Qld Coast is not a bad place to be as the temperatures fall south.

All the event details here.

FINKE DESERT RACE

The Finke Desert Race on June 11 to 14 is more than just a motor race, it’s a true outback experience as thousands of spectators camp alongside the 250km racetrack to watch more than 600 bikes and 100 cars race their way to Finke and back.

Race week kicks off in Alice Springs on Thursday night with a street party where you can get up close with some of the racers and their machines, while the scrutineering at the track on Friday night is like a show and shine of all the amazing vehicles.



Racing starts with the prologue held near the start line on Saturday before the racers head south on Sunday, returning on Monday.

All the details can be found at www.finkedesertrace.com.au

MT ISA MINES RODEO

If the feature on The Isa in this magazine whets your appetite to travel there, then a great time to visit is for the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo on August 12 to 15.

This is where the romance of the Australian outback meets the grit of a mining town, with the Southern Hemisphere’s largest rodeo and Australia’s richest prize pool attracting some 750 competitors from across Australia and the globe.

Competitors compete in the famous open-air, red-dirt arena over four days of non-stop rodeo action, including live entertainment, street party, outback market and food stalls, and live Rodeo Rock Concerts. To keep up-to-date on the latest news follow the Rodea on Facebook, Instagram and or at www.isarodea.com.au

If August is too late for your travels, the Mt Isa Show is on June 18 to 19, so there’s no excuse to not visit.

LIGHTNING RIDGE OPAL FESTIVAL

The Lightning Ridge Opal Festival is on from July 28 to 31 and includes the Opal Queen Ball, Opal & Gem Expo, a trade show, and a Jewellery Competition.

The annual event attracts approximately 4000 people for the four days, and is the largest on the Australian opal events circuit. Jewellers, buyers, wholesalers, miners, rock hounds, lapidary enthusiasts and of course, interested travellers are invited to experience the best Lightning Ridge has to offer with this culmination of information, spectacular jewellery, collectables and great deals.

Lightning Ridge in far-western New South Wales has long been known for its opals and is the home of the rare black opals, making it the perfect place to try your hand at fossicking or to simply pick up a good deal on one of the gems.

More info at www.lightningridgeopalfestival.com.au

MUNDI MUNDI BASH

A new outback music festival called the Mundi Mundi Bash will be held on the iconic plains west of Broken Hill over the weekend of August 19 to 21.

Brought to you by the same folks who put together the stellar Big Red Bash in Western Queensland, the MMB will bring together a line-up of classic Australian rock artists headlined by Paul Kelly, Tim Finn, John Williamson, Kate Ceberano, Ian Moss, Shannon Noll, the Radiators, Ross Wilson, Vika & Linda, Mi-Sex, The Chantoozies, Marc Gable, Dragon, Glenn Shorrock, Wendy Matthews and Shane Howard.

Tickets for the inaugural Mundi Mundi Bash went on sale on March 23 and if the Big Red Bash is anything to go by, the 10,0000 tickets are possibly sold out already.

To find out more go to www.mundimundibash.com.au

MCAV GET-TOGETHER

As mentioned a few months back, the Mountain Cattlemen’s Association of Victoria has had to find a new date for its annual Get Together due to COVID, and that date has now been set.

Usually held in January each year, the MCAV Get Together was cancelled in 2020 due to the bushfires and postponed this year due to the virus, but it will now be held in McCormack Park in Merrijig over the weekend of October 1 to 3, 2021.

The Get Together is a family-friendly event with horses, music, bush characters and great food.

See the MCAV Facebook page or www.mcav.com.au

SIMPSON DESERT TRAVELS

The Simpson Desert reopened to travellers from its summer slumber on March 16 and, after a year of limited travellers in 2020, the conditions could be some of the best seen in decades. As such, there will be plenty of folks planning a Simpson trip in 2021.

Don’t forget a typical desert crossing will take you through Qld and SA and, if you’re heading in to the northern sections, the NT.

So you need to gain passes and permits from each respective state and territory; specifically a Desert Parks Pass for SA, camping permits for Qld, while permits to the NT sections vary depending on the tracks.

BIRDSVILLE RACES

COVID-willing, the Birdsville Races will be back again this year after being cancelled in 2020.

Undoubtedly the biggest event on the outback horse-racing calendar, the Birdsville Races are held in the town of the same name each year on the first weekend in September, which this year is September 3 to 4.

With bumper crowds expected and the possibility of restricted numbers in 2021, the races will only be accessible by a pre-purchased ticket and these go on sale in May.

“We obviously need to be very careful this year to ensure we can deliver a COVID-safe event. We have space on our side and we’re predominantly an outdoor event. Those two factors alone are a huge advantage in helping us keep racegoers safe and be able to social-distance at the event – however, given the interest in attending, we do have to put a cap on numbers,” said the raceclub’s vice president Gary Brook.

If you don’t want to miss out on tickets, best to keep an eye on www.birdsvilleraces.com.au and social media for exactly when they go on sale.

MT WARNING SUMMIT TRACK CLOSED

Wollumbin (Mount Warning) in Northern NSW is known as the first place on mainland Australia to catch the rays of the morning sun due to its location near the easternmost part of the continent. It’s also a place considered sacred by the original inhabitants who have long asked for people not to climb it.

Regardless, people have trekked up the steep Summit Track to the top of Wollumbin. However, it has been closed since March 2020 due to COVID restrictions, and NPWS has extended the closure to May 2021 and possibly permanently.

Check the NPWS website for the latest restrictions.

DO THE DAINTREE

If you’re heading for Cape York this season, you should factor in time for the many other places to see in the Tropical North of Qld.

One is the Daintree Rainforest which covers more than 17,000ha of the southern Cape. The Daintree is the most famous of the six precincts that make up the Wet Tropics eco-system and is the oldest continuously surviving tropical rainforest in the world, thought to be 165 million years old.

The Daintree sits between Cairns and Cooktown and highlights include the CREB Track, Bloomfield Track and historic Cooktown.

More info at www.destinationdaintree.com

ISLAND LIFE

If you’re heading for the westernmost point of mainland Australia at Western Australia’s Steep Point, don’t be in such a hurry to change direction when you hit the cliffs. Dirk Hartog Island (DHI) is only a short ferry ride away and is a destination not to be missed.

You need a 4x4 to travel on the island and authorities only allow 20 vehicles at any one time, so you’re guaranteed to be able to find some space for yourselves. Fully self-sufficient vehicle camping, eco-lodges or campgrounds, DHI has facilities to suit every traveller.

See www.dirkhartogisland.com for the lowdown on this western island beauty.

ANCIENT ARNHEM ART

A team of researchers has uncovered 572 previously unknown rock art images, ranging in age from 6000 to 9400 years old from 87 sites in Arnhem Land, NT.

Named Maliwawa Figures, they have been found at sites from Awunbarna (Mount Borradaile area) to the Namunidjbuk clan estate of the Wellington Range.

The artworks show people and animals which the researchers say depict life for the inhabitants of that area during that time. The animals pictured include bilbies and dugongs, which seem out of place considering the locations of the sites.

“Today it (the dugong image) is located about 15km south of the Arafura Sea but 6000 to 9400 years ago the coast would have been further north,” says Dr Sally K. May from Griffith University. “It indicates a Maliwawa artist visited the coast, but the lack of other saltwater fauna may suggest this was not a frequent occurrence.”

Many of these art sites are on sacred and protected ground, but visitors can access them with Davidson’s Arnhemland Safaris which has permission from the traditional owners to take guests to these sites.

See arnhemland-safaris.com for details.

TOURING TASSIE

This time last year we set sail on the Spirit of Tasmania for our Tassie Adventure trek. We covered a lot of the state over two weeks and one of the highlights was the state’s Wild West Coast from Corinna south to Queenstown, Strahan and Macquarie Harbour.

The great thing about Tassie is the relative closeness of everything and the ease with which you can navigate it. The West Coast has everything you want on a 4x4 trip, from challenging beaches, the muddy Balfour Track and stunning rainforest drives. Plus the towns are full of history and great to whet your whistle.

See www.discovertasmania.com; www.4wdtasmania.com

IN THE WAKE OF PADDLE STEAMERS

The Darling River Run is a popular route for 4x4 travellers as it follows a length of Australia’s longest river through Outback NSW.

This was once the domain of the paddle steamers that took stock and produce from properties along its length to ports in the south.

And one way to experience the Lower Darling is on a tour with River Lady Cruises out of Menindee.

Tours resume in March with morning and sunset cruises.

See www.riverladytours.com.au

OFF-ROAD RACING CALENDERS

There are two championships running for off-road racing in Australia and they have both released their championship dates for 2021 promising an action-packed year in the dirt.

The BF Goodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship (AORC) will be run over five rounds including the highlight of the year – the Finke Desert Race south of Alice Springs on the June long weekend.

AORC 2021 DATES

March 19-21: Cobb & Co Hotel St George 399, Qld.

June 12-14: Finke Desert Race, NT.

July 23-25: Can-Am Loveday 400, SA.

August 27-29: Hindmarsh Shire Rainbow Desert Enduro, Vic.

October 21-24: Kalgoorlie Desert Race, WA.

AORCC 2021 DATES

The ARB Australian Off Road Championship (AORCC) will be conducted over four rounds.

April 16-18: Pooncarie, NSW.

July 2-4: Stackpoole, NSW.

August 13-15: Goondiwindi, Qld.

October 15-17: Millicent, SA.

Keep an eye on www.offroadracing.com.au for information on how you can catch the action.

LOVIN’ THE LAKE

With so many people travelling in local areas these holidays, the coastal areas north and south of Sydney will be busier than ever.

But as schools go back and folks return to what we hope will be a more normal working life in 2021, the crowds should drop off and make it a prime time to explore these gorgeous places.

Just a short drive north of Sydney is Lake Macquarie where you can find just about everything the watersports enthusiast could want from jet boats and water skiing to kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. Then there’s the fishing!

Close by you’ll find the surf beaches of Caves Beach, Redhead and Blacksmiths Beaches and you can drive your four-wheel drive on the latter two. Be sure to get your beach driving permits from the nearby service stations or tackle shops and be respectful of other beach users when your are driving on the sand.

Go to www.visitlakemac.com.au for all you need to know.

FRASER FIGHTS BACK

Fraser Island was smashed by the bushfires late last year with close to half of the island damaged.

It is open again to tourists but visitors need to remember that some parts of the island that were damaged will remain closed off until they are safe to re-enter. Please obey all signs, road closures and instructions for your own safety and for the rehabilitation of the bushland.

What visitors will see on Fraser Island this summer is just how resilient the bush can be as new life springs from the ashes and the hardy flora fights back to its former splendour.

Check the Parks Queensland site for updates and access on the island before you visit and enjoy all that K’gari has to offer.

KAKADU IN THE WET

The summer months might mean the big wet in the Top End and many places are closed, off limits or just too wet to access, but there are areas of Kakadu National Park that are well-suited to wet season exploration.

The Yurmikmik section of Kakadu is in the southern region of the park and has numerous walks that can be enjoyed in the Wet.

With walks from two to 11 kilometres in length, many of them with swimming holes where you can cool off from the heat, there’s something in this part of Kakadu for everyone.

Look up Yurmikmik at parksaustralia.com.au for details and information, and see Kakadu in a different season.

MILES AHEAD

The Miles Back to the Bush Festival usually happens every second year and was not due for a 2021 festival.

But when the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID the organisers announced that it will be back in September and will combine with the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Miles Historical Village Museum.

Usually home to just 1,700 people, Miles is located in Southern Queensland, just 2 hours west of Toowoomba, 4 hours west of Brisbane and on the crossroads of the Warrego and Leichhardt Highways and the population swells at festival time.

During the festival, locals host visitors on tag-along 4-wheel drive tours to see wildflower fields, onto local farms, fishing spots and even into their own homes as part of the self-guided Collections Tour.

The one-of-a-kind Collections Tour invites visitors to view the astonishing vintage and quirky collections privately owned by Miles residents.

More info at www.backtothebushfestival.com.au

WHITE BEACHES

While we’re being beachy, Western Australia’s Lucky Beach has been determined as having the whitest beach sand in Australia; a title surely contested by Whitehaven Beach in Queensland and Hyams Beach in NSW.

There’s nothing like a bit of interstate rivalry but a trip to all three to find out for yourself would be epic. Lucky Beach is in the gorgeous Cape Le Grand National Park on WA’s southern coast and truly is a must-see part of the country.

Also in the park at Hellfire Bay, is another contender for the whitest sand. The park has plenty of facilities for travellers including camping areas but you need to book online. Go to https://parks.dpaw.wa.gov.au/park/cape-le-grand.

The coastal tracks between Esperance and the South Australian border offer some of the most remote and beautiful beaches in the country for the willing explorer too, some only accessible by 4-wheel drive vehicle.

WALKING WITH GIANTS

There’s a magical feeling when you walk among gigantic trees, be they the giant redwoods or Sequoias in the USA or the massive mountain ash found in Australia’s south-east.

In Tasmania’s north-east you can walk among some of the tallest white gums in the world at Evercreech Forest Reserve near Mathinna. Called the ‘white knights’ by the locals, these manna gums stand higher than 90 metres tall and some are older than 300 years!

The forest is accessed along a relatively easy walking track. There’s a day-use area near the walk and a beaut free campsite not far away on the South Esk River at Griffin Campsite near Fingal.

SOUTHERN SUMMER ESCAPES

Many folks head south to escape the heat of the Australian summer and one area that delivers plenty of options is Victoria’s Surf Coast region.

Best known for the Great Ocean Road and 12 Apostles which attract tourists from around the world, the region not only includes miles of beaches where you can cool your head in the ocean or wet a line, it is also dotted by coastal towns with plenty of options for camping and accommodation.

Then there’s the nearby Otways that offer four-wheel drive, mountain bike and walking tracks to explore. The area is always busy over the school holidays but perfect to visit in February and March.

More info at: www.surfcoast.vic.gov.au

ROSE ISLE STATION

When the Drive4 Life team said they stopped at Rose Isle Station on their trip down the Darling River (see page 108) we wanted a closer look.

The pastural property lies on the eastern side of the Darling some 70km downstream from Bourke and close to Gundabooka NP. The station has powered and unpowered campsites on the grassed lawn or by the river, accommodation in the shearers’ quarters or a cottage.

A stay here offers a look at life on a working sheep station, fishing on the river, and being so close to the national park there are great walks through the gorges to view the Aboriginal rock art.

More info at: www.roseislestation.com

BUGGING OUT

King Creek Station (KCS) near Petermann in the NT’s Red Centre has decades of history welcoming tourists to what remains of a working cattle property and nothing has changed in that regard with new owners coming on board in recent years.

Adjacent to Kings Canyon and only a relative short drive from Uluru, KCS is right on the tourist trail. A new way to see the property is by joining one of its buggy tours.

The side-by-side buggies offer a unique off-road experience as you explore the property in a small group with an experienced tour guide.

Along the way you’ll stop to learn about the history and culture of the station, reaching parts of the property not accessible in regular 4x4s.

Booking are essential so head to www.kingscreekstation.com.au to lock it on to your Red Centre itinerary.

MOUNTAIN CATTLEMEN’S GET TOGETHER

Members of The Mountain Cattlemen’s Association of Victoria (MCAV) strive to preserve the history of the mountain cattleman and the part they have played in making Australia.

Each year in January, the MCAV usually holds an Get Together at a location in the High Country that brings together all the skills and lifestyle of the mountains and the folks that live and work there.

The 2020 Get Together was cancelled not for the reason that most things were cancelled in 2020, but due to the fires that were still ravaging the state at the time.

The association was hoping to be back in January 2021 but due to the uncertainty of COVID were unable to lock down a date but they hope to make an event happen later in the year.

The Get Together is a family event not to be missed and great way to appreciate the High Country and the history of the cattlemen. To be sure you don’t miss it, keep an eye on the MCAV website for details on when the rescheduled event will happen.

More info at: www.mcav.com.au

STAY IN STURT, NSW

Take the time to make a stop when traveling through Sturt National Park in north-west NSW.

The park’s Gorge Loop Road is a 100-kilometre round-trip that offers numerous places to stop and soak up the atmosphere. Plan on two to three hours driving time, and a few more for breaks and bushwalking opportunities.

Stop and enjoy the tranquil solitude, fossicking in dry creek beds, wandering through the trees, or following the four-kilometre Mount Wood Summit walking track, which reaches 120m above the surrounding plans.

You can capture the park’s rich pastoral heritage with an overnight stay at the Mount Wood Homestead complex, which dates back to 1886. Accommodation is available in the main homestead or the shearers’ quarters.

Booking for accommodation at Mount Wood Homestead and park access fees can be made at http://bitly.ws/9PMq

CAMERON CORNER FOR NEW YEAR

You can celebrate New Year’s three times in one night at Cameron Corner, where the borders of Queensland, NSW and South Australia meet.

The Cameron Corner Store New Year Party will be based at the store but moves to the Corner Post at 10.30pm for the first New Year’s at 11pm (NSW), then 11.30pm (SA) and again at 12am (Qld).

The store has camping, fuel, a licenced bar and supplies, so pack the swags and plenty of water (it gets pretty hot out here at that time of year) for a New Year’s celebration like no other.

Visit Cameron Corner Store on Facebook for details.

LOVIN’ LOVEDAY

Loveday 4x4 Adventure Park is on 8000 acres of private property, encompassing all the environmental features to create a perfect place for four-wheel driving adventures. The Park is situated on the mighty Murray River, at Barmera SA, with great campsites near the river banks.

From the river the property transforms from smooth clay flats through to creek beds and sand hills, while the northern part of the property has a mix of stony hills and sandy Mallee scrub – perfect 4WD country.

The park’s tavern has a fully licenced bar, lawn area and playground.

www.loveday4x4adventures.com for all the details.

UPALINNA STATION

Many pastoral properties in SA’s Flinders Ranges have opened up to offer accommodation, camping and, for some of them, access to 4x4 tracks on their land, such as Upalinna Station.

A family owned and operated working sheep station, Upalinna is located on the eastern side of Ikara Wilpena Pound in the Flinders Ranges, right in the heart of the region’s gorge country, with spectacular 4x4 trips right from their front gate.

The station offers accommodation in traditional shearers’ quarters and remote campsites. The quarters sleep 14 people and includes a kitchen with dining and lounge room, plus an open fireplace. Outside is a barbecue and entertaining area plus a firepit and ablutions block with laundry.

The campsites are unpowered and the pit toilet is the only facility offered, but the solitude and stunning views over Wilpena Pound make up for any lack of creature comforts.

Recent rains, and even a rare dusting of snow in the Flinders, promise a spectacular spring as the wildflowers bloom.

Take a look at Upalinna at www.upalinnastation.com.au

WINTON OUTBACK FESTIVAL

Following a successful festival in 2019, the outback Queensland town of Winton will be celebrating its biennial Outback Festival again in 2021 from September 21 to 25.

Held during the school holidays it’s perfect for families or anyone who loves the Aussie Outback. The festival’s hilarious signature event, the Quilton Australian Dunny Derby, will top off five days of quirky events, warm Outback hospitality and nightly live entertainment.

Website: outbackfestival.com.au

TRACKS AND DESTINATIONS

RED CENTRE

Location: Northern Territory

There’s more to see in the ACT than Parliament House, the Museum and the Zoo; take a drive out of Canberra and check out the Namadgi National Park and Visitor Centre. Learn about the area’s Aboriginal heritage, admire the birdlife and enjoy the picnic areas and camping spots, or partake in ranger-guided walks or a self-guided walk along the Bendora Arboretum heritage track through conifer and deciduous forests.

It’s a great place to visit in summer and the Visitor Centre is open 9am-4pm weekdays and 9am-4.30pm weekends, except Christmas Day. See visitcanberra.com.au.

NAMADGI NP & VISITOR CENTRE

Location: Australian Capital Territory

Central Australia in summer? The folk at Tourism NT reckon so, stating “the waterholes are full and ready to be plunged into, night-time events light up the mountains … and the warm summer nights are ready to be enjoyed”.

HIGH COUNTRY HUTS

Location: Victoria

Once COVID-19 restrictions lift, head to the Vic High Country and explore the region’s historic huts. Originally built by the cattlemen to use as shelter when driving their cattle up to the plains in summer, some still stand while others have since been destroyed by fire and rebuilt. These days the huts are popular with four-wheel drivers seeking cover when the weather turns foul.

Search for ‘Cattlemen Huts’ at: www.victoriashighcountry.com.au

VICTORIA’S ICONIC 4WD ADVENTURES

Location: Victoria

So you want to check out the High Country Huts once restrictions lift but you’re not sure how to get there? Not a problem thanks to 4WD Victoria, which has some great resources on its website under the heading Victoria’s Iconic 4WD Adventures.

As well as the High Country, there’s plenty of detail on areas including the Otways, Murray River Red Gum, Mallee Country and The Grampians. Info includes the history of each area, a general description, tips and advice, track gradings and detailed maps.

Visit: 4wdvictoria.org.au

FREE CAMPSITES AROUND AUSTRALIA

Location: Australia-wide

For many years now, the team at the ExplorOz website has offered a list of free campsites. That list has continued to grow in size and detail each year, as members add information.

For that last-minute camping adventure, head online to www.exploroz.com and check out what digs are located near the area that you’re travelling to. The website is updated with new camp spots regularly, and punters can browse by map, place and current location. A very handy tool.

DRIVER TRAINING

Organiser: 4WD Victoria

You can never know too much about off-road driving, regardless of how good you think your skills are. Hence 4WD Victoria runs a number of accredited and non-accredited courses covering everything from 4x4 basics through to vehicle recovery procedures, map reading, GPS use, sand driving, winter driving and track classification.

There’s even a course on chainsaw use; for those who venture into heavily timbered areas, this is a must. All these skills are pretty much essential knowledge for anyone considering spending even the occasional weekend off-road, exploring tracks and destinations.

More info: www.4wdvictoria.org.au