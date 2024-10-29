2025 MG HS: Australian pricing for new-generation SUV

MG also plans to release a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant later this year, which will offer a lower-emission, petrol-electric option across all three trims.

The new HS offers two powertrain choices, upgraded safety tech, and expanded interior space.

The redesigned 2025 HS introduces a new platform and feature set, reflecting MG’s direction in the hugely competitive midsize SUV category.

The previous MG HS was a popular option in the mid-size SUV segment - now a much improved second-generation model has arrived but still with a clear focus on value.

The hybrid setup is aimed at maximising fuel efficiency while delivering comparable performance to the petrol model.

2024 MG HS 1.5T specifications Engine 1496 4cyl, DOHC, 16v, turbo Max power 125kW @ 5000rpm Max torque 275Nm @ 3000-4000rpm Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch Weight 1685-1630kg Economy 6.9L/100km 0-100km/h 9.4sec Price $33,990-$40,990 On sale Now

Features

The entry-level Vibe variant includes 18-inch alloy wheels and automatic LED headlights, as well as a 12.3-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Upgrading to the Excite adds 19-inch alloy wheels, along with 360-degree camera coverage, built-in satellite navigation, and remote-control access to the air conditioning through MG’s iSmart app.

The Essence model, as the top-spec offering, adds a panoramic sunroof, an eight-speaker audio system, and wireless charging for compatible devices. The Essence also gets dual-zone climate control and heated front seats.

6

Interior and space improvements

With a longer wheelbase than previous models – up from 2720mm to 2765mm in this new generation – the 2025 MG HS offers increased interior space.

The boot is also now larger than before. Where the previous model offered 463 litres with the rear seats up and 1287 litres when laid flat, the new model boosts those numbers to 507 litres and 1484 litres, respectively.

6

6

Safety and driver assistance

Across all variants, the HS includes MG’s Pilot safety suite, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

Additional safety tech in the Excite and Essence trims extends to traffic jam assist and blind-spot detection.

6

Pricing and warranty

Starting at a drive-away price of $33,990 for the Vibe variant, the HS pricing grows to $36,990 for the Excite and $40,990 for the Essence.

The new 2025 MG HS is sold with a 10-year / 250,000km warranty and fuel economy of 6.9L/100km. There's also a fixed-price servicing plan that will take you to 150,000km/10 years for a total of $5741.

Model Price (drive-away) MG HS Vibe $33,990 Excite $36,990 Essence $40,990

