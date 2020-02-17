As Holden continues to dismantle its operations in Australia, signs of life are starting to appear around General Motor’s continued presence in Australia.

The phrase ‘GMSV’ has been trademarked with the Australian government, along with a Special Vehicles logo.

The two applications were filed in late June and early July, respectively, and were filed by Australian law firm Baker Mackenzie.

The GMSV trademark covers a wide range of categories and is likely to have been filed after news broke of a rogue Facebook page using the name to sell non-affiliated merchandise.

The filing for trademark protection on the logo, however, is more interesting, in that it’s the first physical representation of the General Motors Special Vehicles operation that’s come to light since the news broke earlier this year that GM would close the Holden brand in Australia.

It has been filed to cover aircraft; boats; caravans and trailers; cycles and bicycles; vehicles including motor vehicles; engines for motor vehicles; cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles; land vehicles; cigar and cigarette lighters for motor vehicles; parts and accessories for all the foregoing, according to the filing.

GMSV is likely to take the form of a joint venture between engineering firm Walkinshaw Group and GM and will convert and sell left-hand-drive GM products.

Walkinshaw moved into the conversion business when it took on the contract to convert RAM utes to right-hand drive for RAM Trucks Australia, following that with conversion projects for the Chevrolet-badged Camaro coupe and Silverado ute, both facilitated by GM Holden.

The Camaro program has now come to an end, though the Silverado and RAM are still being converted in Melbourne.

GMSV will likely take over the importation of the factory-RHD Corvette C8, and it will likely flesh out the range of Chevy trucks with SUV products.

True to its roots as Holden Special Vehicles, the new entity is also likely to import and convert performance version of GM products, including the Camaro (below).

However, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the automotive industry - and in particular the hard-hit state of Victoria – will have an effect on the timelines of the company’s rollout, while exchange rate pressures between the US and Australian dollar will also play a part.

Both trademark applications are not due to be considered until the end of the year.

