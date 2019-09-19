In the wake of GM's heartbreaking decision to retire the Holden brand forever, there's still a glimmer of hope hidden within all of the sad news. GM may not leave the country entirely, and has confirmed that it is looking into the viability of low-volume imports under the name "GM Specialty Vehicles" - likely an extension of Walkinshaw's existing HSV operation.

But what will GMSV's menu of cars look like? It's too early to say, but there's definitely a slew of General Motors product in the USA that we think would work Down Under as well.

We've already got a big Yankee ute in the form of the Chevrolet Silverado and the Chevrolet Camaro 2SS sports coupe - both converted to RHD locally by Walkinshaw - but what else could we take from The General's vast Stateside inventory? Flip through our gallery above to find out what's at the top of our wishlist.