WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

The cars GM needs to bring to Australia NOW

By Tim Robson, 24 Feb 2020 Car News

The cars GM needs to bring to Australia NOW

Cadillac, Corvette, Blazer… there are more than a few GM products available that could help fill the void left by Holden. Here’s what we’d like to see pronto

In the wake of GM's heartbreaking decision to retire the Holden brand forever, there's still a glimmer of hope hidden within all of the sad news. GM may not leave the country entirely, and has confirmed that it is looking into the viability of low-volume imports under the name "GM Specialty Vehicles" - likely an extension of Walkinshaw's existing HSV operation.

But what will GMSV's menu of cars look like? It's too early to say, but there's definitely a slew of General Motors product in the USA that we think would work Down Under as well. 

We've already got a big Yankee ute in the form of the Chevrolet Silverado and the Chevrolet Camaro 2SS sports coupe - both converted to RHD locally by Walkinshaw - but what else could we take from The General's vast Stateside inventory? Flip through our gallery above to find out what's at the top of our wishlist.

Related cars, prices and reviews

Read more

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News

1 / 16 GMC Sierra 1500 - Sure, we get the Silverado right now, but we contend that its GMC-badged brother the Sierra is a far better-looking unit. Tough, shapely, well specced, adaptive dampers available on higher specs and a thumping petrol V8 that could – at a pinch – pass EU6 emissions. The Sierra is the definitive US truck, and it looks absolutely amazing, especially when compared to the fussy, chrome-laden Silverado.