Electric utes: What's available, and those coming soon

The EV race has certainly begun in Australia, but very few electric utes are available here or even confirmed to come. With the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger comfortably sitting on top of the new-car sales podium, there is a growing demand for electric spin-offs – and also scepticism, due to the range and towing requirements of many buyers. However, a number of options exist overseas with specifications largely comparable to Australia's favourite vehicle type, including models from traditional automakers, such as Ford and Chevrolet. Here's a list of electric utes currently available globally, in addition to those arriving soon. 11 Pictured: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Ford F-150 Lightning

GMC Hummer EV

Chevrolet Silverado EV

LDV eT60

Rivian R1T

Tesla Cybertruck

What else is there? Ford F-150 Lightning 11 Ford has confirmed that it plans to bring the electric version of its iconic F-150 pickup truck to international markets, including Australia, but the exact timeline for the launch here is anticipated around 2025. At its core, the Lightning is made up of either a base 98kWh or extended-range 131kWh battery, with an ‘e-axle’ at each end for constant four-wheel-drive. Reports indicate the Lightning has a range between 370km and 500km on a full charge, depending on the configuration.

The GMC Hummer EV is a wild all-electric pick-up, offering serious off-road performance. General Motors estimates the Hummer's three-motor e4WD system can deliver 745kW and an astonishing 15,600Nm of torque, utilising the company's Ultium battery architecture. It boasts an estimated driving range of more than 563km, and is compatible with 350kW DC fast chargers. Despite a claimed 0-100km/h time of a mind-boggling three seconds, perhaps the most compelling technology for 4x4 enthusiasts is the inclusion of an Extract Mode, which raises the vehicle's suspension height by about 150mm courtesy of an adaptive air suspension set-up.

If all else fails and the path ahead remains impenetrable, CrabWalk mode will steer the front and rear wheels at the same angle at low speeds, enabling the vehicle to progress in a diagonal direction. The electrified Hummer also features driver-selectable modes to tailor performance, selectable drive modes, adaptive dampers, and a premium interior fitted with a 13.4-inch infotainment system.

General Motors has revealed a more subtle take on the wild GMC Hummer. The Chevrolet Silverado EV is based on the same Ultium electric architecture, with a claimed driving range of up to 644 kilometres. According to the brand, the most powerful Silverado EV offers 495kW and 1065Nm from dual electric motors mounted at each axle.

An entry-level Work Truck will be offered for tradies and fleet buyers, while the RST First Edition model targets retail customers with greater comfort and features. A mid-spec Trail Boss variant will be added later. With a starting price almost identical to the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Silverado EV promises a big jump in driving range over its arch-rival, which claims 386 kilometres in standard form. It will support 350kW DC fast charging, four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, and Chevrolet's configurable tailgate. There is also a front boot, akin to Tesla and the F-150 Lightning.

Australia's first all-electric ute - the LDV eT60 - released locally in November 2022, with an eye-watering price tag $92,990. The LDV eT60 4x2 dual-cab features an 88.5kWh lithium-ion battery, giving the electric ute a WLTP-rated driving range of 330 kilometres. It is powered by a single electric motor mounted to the rear axle, producing 130kW and 310Nm – down 30kW and 190Nm compared to the 160kW/500Nm twin-turbo diesel T60.

The LDV eT60 has a 1000 kilogram braked towing capacity – a third of the diesel T60's. Its 1000kg payload, however is actually higher than the regular range – which is rated at 750kg for the flagship Luxe and 935kg for the entry-level Pro. Equipment wise, the the eT60 scores six-way electric front seats trimmed in leatherette, a large 10.25-inch central touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay, rain sensing wipers, a 4-speaker sound system and a plastic multi-function steering wheel. A second-gen LDV eT60 inspired by Maxus GST is slated for an Australian release in the near future.

The electric Rivian R1T rolled off the production line in September 2021, beating the Ford F-150 Lightning to the North American market.

Based on the start-up's 'Skateboard Platform', the R1T – also available in R1S SUV form – features a quad-motor, all-wheel-drive setup producing up to 623kW and 1231Nm, allowing for a three-second 0-60mph (0-97km/h) sprint. The R1T claims a driving range of 505 kilometres. Rivian has expressed a desire to offer the R1T in Australia, but it's unclear whether a right-hand-drive model will be built at its US plant, or whether local buyers will be forced to wait for a rumoured UK factory to be built before vehicles start arriving on our shores. It sent two vehicles – an R1T and R1S – to Australia for climate testing, but these examples were left-hand drive.

You might be glad, or you might've hoped it wouldn't happen – but Elon's teenage wet dream, the Cybertruck, is actually real. Despite the company previously taking $150 deposits in Australia, it's not yet clear whether the model will actually be sold here.

It's worth noting that Tesla had never confirmed global availability for the Cybertruck, but allowing Australians to place a (refundable) $150 deposit did at least give Tesla some extra cash to build interest upon. What else is there? Ace Yewt 11 Australian company Ace currently offers reservations for its Yewt model for $299, with pricing for the all-electric ute starting from $25,995 before on-road costs. The locally-made vehicle is said to offer a driving range of up to 200km, with a low volume to be produced. It features an 18kW e-motor, 23.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a seven-second dash to 50km/h, and is primarily designed for light commercial applications.

The forthcoming Fisker Alaska electric ute was teased on social media last year – with no news since.

Brand founder and CEO Henrik Fisker released the teaser on LinkedIn, revealing an angular dual-cab pick-up – but stressed the production version will be more extreme. "Ok, yes, [the] next vehicle might be a lifestyle pick-up truck!," said Mr Fisker. "But not just any truck! We want to create the lightest, most efficient EV pick up in the world! Making it the most sustainable! Image is just a teaser! Not the final: final will be way more radical!" It is believed the Fisker Alaska ute will share its platform with the Ocean crossover, which features an 80kWh battery pack, a claimed 550-kilometre driving range, and up to 410kW.

Few details have been provided by the carmaker, but it's possible at least one of the models will be a full-size pick-up, designed to compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV. Kia Australia has made no secret of the fact that it's been pushing for a ute of its own in recent years, with earlier reports suggesting the company's Korean head office had already begun work on such a vehicle.

Brand founder and CEO Henrik Fisker released the teaser on LinkedIn, revealing an angular dual-cab pick-up – but stressed the production version will be more extreme. "Ok, yes, [the] next vehicle might be a lifestyle pick-up truck!,” said Mr Fisker. "But not just any truck! We want to create the lightest, most efficient EV pick up in the world! Making it the most sustainable! Image is just a teaser! Not the final: final will be way more radical!” It is believed the Fisker Alaska ute will share its platform with the Ocean crossover, which features an 80kWh battery pack, a claimed 550-kilometre driving range, and up to 410kW.

Few details have been provided by the carmaker, but it’s possible at least one of the models will be a full-size pick-up, designed to compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV. Kia Australia has made no secret of the fact that it’s been pushing for a ute of its own in recent years, with earlier reports suggesting the company’s Korean head office had already begun work on such a vehicle. MORE 2025 Kia Tasman ute: Everything you need to know Mitsubishi Triton PHEV or EV 11 Although not yet confirmed as a scheduled model, Mitsubishi has revealed it is exploring how it can best develop a plug-in hybrid EV or even full EV version of its upcoming new-generation Triton.