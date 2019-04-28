2020 Holden Acadia review

What might bug me? Expand Section

As if getting a puncture isn’t bad enough, the Acadia makes it difficult to find and remove the spare tyre, which is hidden under two layers under the third row seats. The space-saver spare tyre is narrower than the other tyres on the car, which limits the recommended top speed to 80km/h if you need to use it.



How it’s a little more difficult to access the third row from the safer kerb side of the Acadia because the middle-row seat slide/fold setup was designed for American left-hand-drive models.



Having to put on an apologetic face after your tyres chirp when taking off from traffic lights. The Acadia's length takes quite a bit of weight from the front wheels resulting in wheel spin especially when you have passengers in the rear two rows. This happens with FWD versions and with the AWD Acadias in 2WD mode.