2020 Holden Acadia review

The Acadia features active safety and driver-assistance tech that’s designed to protect vehicle occupants as well as other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.This includes traffic sign recognition that can work with the speed limiter to automatically govern your speed to the posted limit when you enter a new speed zone. The system was developed by Holden engineers who tested it around Australia so the system could recognise the dozens of different speed sign designs around the country.The Acadia’s autonomous emergency braking recognises cars, cyclists and pedestrians. It works at city speeds in the LT and LTZ, and higher highway speeds in the LTZ-V. It’s also the only Acadia to feature adaptive cruise control , which also functions in traffic jams.Other key safety features include rear-cross traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitor and a lateral collision avoidance system that steers the Acadia to the side to avoid a vehicle beside it that begins to stray from its lane.Forward collision alert lets you know if you’re in danger of hitting the car in front via a flashing light on the windscreen, an audible warning, and by vibrating the seat cushion. The haptic seat vibrator also lets you know if you stray over a line.The Acadia also has seatbelt alerts and a passenger reminder that warns you to double-check that you left any sleeping kids, pets or valuables in the vehicle.Crash protection comprises seven airbags including driver’s knee and full-length side curtain protection that extends to the third row.The second row has two ISOFIX child seat anchor points, and there are five conventional child restraint anchors including two in the third row.The Holden Acadia is yet to receive an Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rating.