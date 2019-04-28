2020 Holden Acadia review

Nine-speed automatic transmission, and seating for seven.
An 8.0-inch touchscreen, with connectivity for mobile devices via Bluetooth. Holden’s MyLink, with in-built satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
(which allows you to operate your phone and use some apps, among them navigation apps, from the touchscreen). Steering wheel and voice controls for your phone and the sound system.
Reversing camera, rear-parking sensors, and cruise control.
Tow bar (to mount a tow ball mount and tow ball) and hitch view system that helps you line up the Acadia with a trailer.
Satellite navigation, and traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed assist that, when selected, will slow the car down to the identified speed limit.
Keyless entry and push-button start, and tri-zone automatic air-conditioning
Dusk-sensing headlights, and LED daytime running lights.
City-speed autonomous emergency braking
with bicycle and pedestrian detection, forward collision alert with head-up warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, as well as lateral impact avoidance which will steer the Acadia away from any adjoining cars drifting into your lane when safe to do so.
Seven airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control – which can prevent or help control a skid. (For the placement of airbags, and more on Acadia safety features, please open the Safety section below.)
The Holden Acadia is covered by a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.