Mazda CX-8

The Mazda CX-8 is the second-largest family SUV in Mazda’s Australian line-up. Essentially a long-wheelbase version of the CX-5 midsized SUV, the CX-8 can seat seven passengers in a roomy and well-equipped cabin.

The CX-8 is the only Mazda seven-seater SUV to offer a choice of engines: a 2.5-litre petrol engine or a torquey 2.2-litre twin-turbo diesel.

Reviews

Comparisons

Best Large SUV Under $50K

So, you're after a convincing new seven-seater family SUV but can't stretch the budget beyond $50,000 (RRP). We compare tempting offerings from Honda, Mazda and Volkswagen.
Comparisons

Best Value Large SUV

What are the most affordable large SUVs to own and run? We’ve crunched the numbers to help you save some serious cash
4x4 Comparisons

2023 Large 7-Seat SUV Comparison: Big Family Cars Tested

Six 7-seaters face off on family friendliness
Reviews

2022 Mazda CX-8 GT Diesel review

Mazda’s smaller seven-seater competes for less space on the road without sacrificing too much space inside
Reviews

2021 Mazda CX-8 Touring SP petrol review

Mazda revives sporty SP nameplate for pragmatic three-row SUV
Reviews

Is the cheaper, petrol-powered Mazda CX-8 actually the pick of the range?

You can now have Mazda’s gap-filling SUV for less than $40K
Reviews

2020 Mazda CX-8 review

Mazda CX-8 seven-seat SUV: Everything you need to know including pricing, specifications and features
Comparisons

Mazda CX-8 v Hyundai Santa Fe v Land Rover Discovery Sport v Peugeot 5008 v Skoda Kodiaq comparison review

If you've grown up but not given up, here are the seven-seat SUVs that matter
Reviews

Mazda CX-8 Asaki vs Skoda Kodiaq Sportline 140TDI

Mazda’s first CX-8 tries to embarrass a COTY finalist in a seven-seater head-to-head
Reviews

2018 Mazda CX-8 review

Mazda Australia spots a vacant niche in its SUV line-up; seven-seater CX-8 slides in to fill it.

