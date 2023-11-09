The Mazda CX-8 is the second-largest family SUV in Mazda’s Australian line-up. Essentially a long-wheelbase version of the CX-5 midsized SUV, the CX-8 can seat seven passengers in a roomy and well-equipped cabin.

The CX-8 is the only Mazda seven-seater SUV to offer a choice of engines: a 2.5-litre petrol engine or a torquey 2.2-litre twin-turbo diesel.