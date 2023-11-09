Mazda CX-8
The Mazda CX-8 is the second-largest family SUV in Mazda’s Australian line-up. Essentially a long-wheelbase version of the CX-5 midsized SUV, the CX-8 can seat seven passengers in a roomy and well-equipped cabin.
The CX-8 is the only Mazda seven-seater SUV to offer a choice of engines: a 2.5-litre petrol engine or a torquey 2.2-litre twin-turbo diesel.
Best Large SUV Under $50K
So, you're after a convincing new seven-seater family SUV but can't stretch the budget beyond $50,000 (RRP). We compare tempting offerings from Honda, Mazda and Volkswagen.
Best Value Large SUV
What are the most affordable large SUVs to own and run? We’ve crunched the numbers to help you save some serious cash
2023 Large 7-Seat SUV Comparison: Big Family Cars Tested
Six 7-seaters face off on family friendliness
2022 Mazda CX-8 GT Diesel review
Mazda’s smaller seven-seater competes for less space on the road without sacrificing too much space inside
2021 Mazda CX-8 Touring SP petrol review
Mazda revives sporty SP nameplate for pragmatic three-row SUV
Is the cheaper, petrol-powered Mazda CX-8 actually the pick of the range?
You can now have Mazda’s gap-filling SUV for less than $40K
2020 Mazda CX-8 review
Mazda CX-8 seven-seat SUV: Everything you need to know including pricing, specifications and features
Mazda CX-8 v Hyundai Santa Fe v Land Rover Discovery Sport v Peugeot 5008 v Skoda Kodiaq comparison review
If you've grown up but not given up, here are the seven-seat SUVs that matter
Mazda CX-8 Asaki vs Skoda Kodiaq Sportline 140TDI
Mazda’s first CX-8 tries to embarrass a COTY finalist in a seven-seater head-to-head
News
-
News
How many Mazda CX-8s and CX-9s are left in stock in Australia?
Mazda Australia says it has "roughly" two months' stock of the recently-discontinued CX-8 left, while there’s a small number of new CX-9s still available
-
News
Driven to extinction: The cars axed from Australian showrooms in 2023
2023 bade farewell to some notable models, including the Kia Stinger, Tesla Model S, Audi TT, and Lamborghini Huracan
-
News
Mazda CX-8, MX-30 axed in Australia
Value-focused Mazda CX-8 to be replaced by more-premium CX-80 in 2024, as Mazda’s first electric vehicle is discontinued locally
-
News
Wheels mag June 2023: Legends! The 70th anniversary issue (1 of 3)
Wheels kicks off its 70th birthday celebrations with the first of a trilogy of collectors' magazines.
-
-
2023 Mazda CX-5 and CX-8: Android Auto update now available
-
2023 Mazda CX-8 pricing and features
-
7-Seaters: Cars for families with four kids – or more!
-
Mazda CX-8 vs CX-9: What’s the difference?
About the Mazda CX-8
The Mazda CX-8 is the second-largest family SUV in Mazda’s Australian line-up.
Essentially a long-wheelbase version of the CX-5 midsized SUV, the CX-8 can seat seven passengers in a roomy and well-equipped cabin.
It’s narrower than Mazda’s other large SUV, the CX-9, but longer than most mid-size SUVs, which makes it easier to drive in the city but retains the flexibility of a third row of seats.
The flagship variant offers two luxurious ‘captain chairs’ in the second row instead of the usual three-seat bench.
The CX-8 is the only Mazda seven-seater SUV to offer a choice of engines: a 2.5-litre petrol engine or a torquey 2.2-litre twin-turbo diesel.
Petrol-powered versions of the Mazda CX-8 are front-wheel drive, while the diesel is all-wheel drive and offers more performance and better fuel economy.
The Mazda CX-8 was first introduced in 2017 as a Japan-only model but was soon imported into Aussie showrooms in 2018.
The Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Kluger, and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace feature among the CX-8’s showroom competition.