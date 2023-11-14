Kia Carnival
The Kia Carnival is a stylish and spacious car-based people mover, resembling a large wagon rather than a traditional van-based SUV. With a spacious and modern interior, it offers practicality, driveability, and showroom appeal.
Boasting impressive boot space and a whopping 80% market share in the Australian people mover market, the Carnival is a popular choice among families and corporate fleets.
2023 Kia Carnival Special Edition: Quick review
Tired of waiting in the Carnival queue? Hopping into a Special Edition could get you on the road sooner.
2023 Kia Carnival SLi: Quick review
Family hauler, police transporter, kid pick-up extraordinaire.
2023 Kia Carnival review: Full range detailed
The Kia Carnival can carry eight people in comfort and style, with a clever cabin that can swallow stacks of luggage. Learn more about the Carnival range, including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance.
2023 Kia Carnival review: S petrol
We’ve tested the very top end of Kia’s Carnival range, so let’s see what the entry level-petrol looks like
Kia Carnival 2023 review: Platinum diesel
Do you really, truly, need more than five seats? SUVs might be the obvious choice, but Kia’s Carnival makes way more sense
2022 Kia Carnival S review: 2.2-litre diesel
Kia’s big new ride in town still nails its brief … just don’t call it a people mover
People-movers compared: Hyundai Staria vs Kia Carnival review
Hyundai has re-entered the space race with its boldly styled Staria MPV. Can it steal the MVP (Most Valuable People-Mover) award from the segment’s current benchmark?
2021 Kia Carnival Platinum diesel review
Nudging 70 grand, the top-spec Carnival Platinum is a lot of money, but then again, the big Kia is a lot of car
Hyundai Palisade vs Kia Carnival Platinum comparison
SUV newcomer challenges longstanding people mover in the battle of the eight-seaters
Advice
The most popular people movers in Australia in 2024
Taking a closer look at the best family haulers on sale in Australia
Kia Carnival Hybrid pricing and fuel consumption: GT-Line only but cheaper versions coming
Petrol-electric people-mover is both most frugal and most expensive in range, though Kia offers hope to big families with smaller budgets
Kia Carnival Hybrid fuel consumption revealed – beats diesel and petrol models
Government website reveals how petrol-electric will be the fuel-miser of the Carnival people-mover range
2025 Kia Carnival facelift pricing and features: car-based people mover detailed, up to $5390 dearer
The facelifted Kia Carnival people is now in Australian showrooms priced between $2670 and $5390 dearer than before
-
2024 Kia Carnival Hybrid one step closer to Australia
Recall roundup: Volkswagen, Mazda, Volvo, Kia, Tesla, Audi, Ford, Jaguar
New Kia Models coming: Tasman ute, EV5, Sorento, Picanto & more
2024 Hyundai Kona, Sonata, Kia EV9: Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto update confirmed
Frequently Asked Questions
The KIA Carnival ranges in price from $47,480* for the S Petrol Auto, and $67,580* for the Platinum Diesel Auto
*Pricing excludes stamp duty, other government charges and options. Prices subject to change.
The KIA Carnival was built in Korea
The KIA Carnival has a 5 ANCAP crash safety rating
The KIA Carnival is available in unleaded petrol and diesel fuel types
The KIA Carnival has 5 doors
The KIA Carnival comes with a boot size of 627 litres
About the Kia Carnival
The Kia Carnival has long dominated the large people-mover market in Australia, even seeing of the once popular Honda Odyssey that is longer offered here.
The Carnival is priced in Australia from the just under $50,000 before on-road costs.
These days, the Carnival's nearest rival in sales is the futuristic Hyundai Staria, while contenders like the Volkswagen Multivan and LDV G10 lag far behind.
In its current form, the Carnival is a stylish car-based model that looks and feels more like a large wagon than the traditional van-based people-mover, with an SUV seating position and a modern interior.