WhichCar
  1. Home/
  2. Kia/
  3. Carnival
2cda168e/2025 kia carnival gt line people mover 20 jpg
Siteassets Make Logos Kia

Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival is a stylish and spacious car-based people mover, resembling a large wagon rather than a traditional van-based SUV. With a spacious and modern interior, it offers practicality, driveability, and showroom appeal.

Boasting impressive boot space and a whopping 80% market share in the Australian people mover market, the Carnival is a popular choice among families and corporate fleets.

Reviews

a977091d/abrook 220210 coty 2022 kia carnival 13 jpg
Reviews

2023 Kia Carnival Special Edition: Quick review

Tired of waiting in the Carnival queue? Hopping into a Special Edition could get you on the road sooner.

af5d0a5a/2022 kia carnival platinum diesel suv people mover sam rawlings 60 jpg
Reviews

2023 Kia Carnival SLi: Quick review

Family hauler, police transporter, kid pick-up extraordinaire.

a96b0991/2022 kia carnival platinum diesel suv people mover sam rawlings 58 jpg
Reviews

2023 Kia Carnival review: Full range detailed

The Kia Carnival can carry eight people in comfort and style, with a clever cabin that can swallow stacks of luggage. Learn more about the Carnival range, including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance.
2023 Kia Carnival S Petrol People Mover 43
Reviews

2023 Kia Carnival review: S petrol

We’ve tested the very top end of Kia’s Carnival range, so let’s see what the entry level-petrol looks like
2022 Kia Carnival Platinum Diesel Suv People Mover Sam Rawlings 60
Reviews

Kia Carnival 2023 review: Platinum diesel

Do you really, truly, need more than five seats? SUVs might be the obvious choice, but Kia’s Carnival makes way more sense
2021 Kia Carnival S review
Reviews

2022 Kia Carnival S review: 2.2-litre diesel

Kia’s big new ride in town still nails its brief … just don’t call it a people mover
2021 Kia Carnival vs Hyundai Staria MPV comparison review
Reviews

People-movers compared: Hyundai Staria vs Kia Carnival review

Hyundai has re-entered the space race with its boldly styled Staria MPV. Can it steal the MVP (Most Valuable People-Mover) award from the segment’s current benchmark?
2021 Kia Carnival Platinum diesel review for Australia
Reviews

2021 Kia Carnival Platinum diesel review

Nudging 70 grand, the top-spec Carnival Platinum is a lot of money, but then again, the big Kia is a lot of car
Kia Carnival V Hyundai Palisade 1 Jpg
Comparisons

Hyundai Palisade vs Kia Carnival Platinum comparison

SUV newcomer challenges longstanding people mover in the battle of the eight-seaters
E Dewar 210202 0049 Jpg
Reviews

2021 Kia Carnival Platinum 3.5L Petrol review

The all-new Carnival's top-spec, V6 petrol offering brings Champagne driving at a craft-beer price

More Reviews

News

More News

Frequently Asked Questions

The KIA Carnival ranges in price from $47,480* for the S Petrol Auto, and $67,580* for the Platinum Diesel Auto

*Pricing excludes stamp duty, other government charges and options. Prices subject to change.

The KIA Carnival was built in Korea

The KIA Carnival has a 5 ANCAP crash safety rating

The KIA Carnival is available in unleaded petrol and diesel fuel types

The KIA Carnival has 5 doors

The KIA Carnival comes with a boot size of 627 litres

About the Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival has long dominated the large people-mover market in Australia, even seeing of the once popular Honda Odyssey that is longer offered here.

The Carnival is priced in Australia from the just under $50,000 before on-road costs.

These days, the Carnival's nearest rival in sales is the futuristic Hyundai Staria, while contenders like the Volkswagen Multivan and LDV G10 lag far behind.

In its current form, the Carnival is a stylish car-based model that looks and feels more like a large wagon than the traditional van-based people-mover, with an SUV seating position and a modern interior.

EV3EV4EV5EV9TasmanK4CarnivalCeratoPicantoRioSorentoSoulSportageStingerSeltosStonicNiroEV6