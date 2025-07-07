As of mid-2025, Australia’s people mover market is experiencing a resurgence, with several models gaining popularity among families and transport services. According to the latest VFACTS data, 7087 people movers have been sold in the first six months of 2025, versus 6279 last year.

Here are the top five best-selling people movers in Australia in the first half of 2025, with the Kia Carnival again leading the pack.

1. Kia Carnival – 5,173 units

The Kia Carnival continues to lead the segment, with 5,173 units sold in the first half of 2025, accounting for 82.3 per cent of the segment. This ocntrasts with 4572 Carnivals sold for the same time last year, a 13.1 per cent rise. Its enduring popularity is attributed to its spacious interior, advanced safety features, and a range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, and hybrid options. The recent introduction of more affordable hybrid variants has further broadened its appeal.

2. Hyundai Staria – 565 units

The Hyundai Staria, with its futuristic design and versatile configurations, secured the second spot with 565 units sold. Available in various trims, the Staria offers both petrol and diesel engines, catering to families and commercial users alike.

3. Ford Tourneo – 376 units

The Ford Tourneo has made a notable entry into the market, selling 376 units. Known for its practicality and comfort, the Tourneo offers flexible seating arrangements and modern features, appealing to both families and businesses.

4. Lexus LM – 163 units

In the premium segment, the Lexus LM has garnered attention with 163 units sold. This luxury people mover offers opulent interiors and advanced technology, targeting customers seeking comfort and exclusivity.

5. Volkswagen ID. Buzz – 154 units

The all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz combines retro styling with modern electric vehicle technology. With 154 units sold, it appeals to environmentally conscious consumers looking for a unique and spacious vehicle.

The people mover segment in Australia is evolving, with a mix of traditional and electric models catering to diverse consumer needs. The Kia Carnival‘s continued success underscores its strong all-round offering, accounting for its near blockout of this segment, while a range of other brands attempt to differentiate themselves and battle for increased market share.

Check the August 2025 of Wheels magazine, on sale July 28, for a more in-depth comparison of people movers on sale in Australia.