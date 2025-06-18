Kia Australia has officially announced drive-away pricing for the highly anticipated Tasman dual-cab ute, marking a major step toward the brand’s entry into Australia’s fiercely competitive utility segment. The pricing spans six trim levels, catering to a wide range of buyers from fleet users to off-road enthusiasts.

The entry-level S model with a 4×2 drivetrain starts at $46,490 drive-away, while the S 4×4 steps up to $53,890. The mid-range SX and SX+ 4×4 trims are priced at $58,490 and $66,490 respectively. Topping the range are the rugged X-Line and flagship X-Pro, offered at $70,990 and $77,990 drive-away.

This pricing structure places the Tasman in direct contention with dual-cab heavyweights like the Toyota HiLux, Ford Ranger, and Isuzu D-Max. Kia’s strategy hinges on delivering a well-equipped ute with strong towing capacity, advanced driver assistance tech, and robust off-road capability – all wrapped in aggressive styling and backed by Kia’s seven-year warranty.

Designed specifically for Australian and New Zealand conditions, the Tasman has undergone rigorous local testing to ensure it can handle everything from harsh outback tracks to urban commuting.

It rides on a ladder-frame chassis and features a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel-drive variants offer low-range gearing and locking differentials, designed to appeal to adventure-seekers and tradies alike.

Inside, the Tasman boasts a cabin designed with practicality and modern comforts in mind. Higher trims include a digital instrument cluster, large infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and durable yet stylish interior materials.

While pricing was initially revealed in April, today’s drive-away figures offer a clearer picture for customers as the Tasman prepares to enter showrooms. Kia Australia expects strong interest in the Tasman, with pre-orders already underway and deliveries set to begin in the second half of 2025.

The Kia Tasman represents a bold move for the brand and a significant milestone in its continued push to diversify its lineup and challenge the segment leaders.