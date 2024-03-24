Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross features a sleek, sporty design, offering a comfortable and stylish driving experience in the compact SUV segment.
The Eclipse Cross range offers five variants – ES, LS, Black Edition, Aspire and Exceed.
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES: Quick Review
Mitsubishi's 2024 update has added standard equipment for the entry-level ES petrol
Mitsubishi ASX vs Eclipse Cross (2023): which should you buy?
Mitsubishi's two small SUVs have subtle differences, so which is right for you?
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review: LS Black Edition
Eclipse Cross Black Edition brings amped-up styling for a keen mid-$30K price
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LS 2WD Quick Review
A one-bite guide to Mitsubishi's Eclipse Cross LS
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review: Exceed AWD
Now that the Eclipse Cross is longer than when it launched, is it a smart practical buy?
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review: Exceed plug-in hybrid
Plug-in hybrid Eclipse Cross follows in the footsteps of the old Outlander PHEV by delivering good electric range in an otherwise underwhelming package
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV vs MG HS Plus EV Essence vs Kia Niro S comparison review
They’re mid-sized, sub-$50K and pack plug-in hybrid powertrains, but does that make them versatile and desirable? Or inherently compromised?
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV review
How does Mitsubishi’s first plug-in hybrid model after the hugely successful Outlander PHEV stand up against its electrified small-SUV rivals?
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs Honda HR-V RS comparison review
Two differing takes on the ‘small’ SUV debate
News
News
New Mitsubishi models coming: Pajero Sport, Delica... but where's the ASX?
It might be saddled with some of the industry's oldest product, but Mitsubishi has some interesting stuff on the horizon...
Advice
Every Plug-in Hybrid EV on sale in Australia
Offering electric commuting minus the 'range anxiety', PHEVs are often a cheaper emissions-free option than full EVs – and there are plenty to choose from
News
New study shows Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV owners are getting best of both worlds
Long maligned as ‘the worst of both worlds’, plug-in hybrids are enjoying a resurgence – and Mitsubishi says the majority of PHEV owners have figured out how to get the best out of them.
News
Hot drive-away deals from Mitsubishi during September
Mitsubishi Australia is currently running a stack of offers for new-car buyers
Mitsubishi confirms Australia-first Vehicle-to-Grid power exports
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross pricing and features: Petrol and PHEV
End-of-Year New Car Deals in Australia 2023
Mitsubishi wants your Holden with a $1000 trade-in bonus