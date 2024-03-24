WhichCar
  1. Home/
  2. Mitsubishi/
  3. Eclipse Cross
Wheels Reviews 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Exceed PHEV Sterling Silver Australia Static Front 2 S Rawlings
Siteassets Make Logos Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross features a sleek, sporty design, offering a comfortable and stylish driving experience in the compact SUV segment.

The Eclipse Cross range offers five variants – ES, LS, Black Edition, Aspire and Exceed.

Reviews

ad3d093b449/eclipse cross es 2 jpg
Reviews

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES: Quick Review

Mitsubishi's 2024 update has added standard equipment for the entry-level ES petrol
bc0009a9/abrook 210930 2022 mitsubishi eclipse cross phev v kia niro phev v mh hs phev 164 jpg
Comparisons

Mitsubishi ASX vs Eclipse Cross (2023): which should you buy?

Mitsubishi's two small SUVs have subtle differences, so which is right for you?
49dd0d39/abrook 230530 4427 jpg
Reviews

2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review: LS Black Edition

Eclipse Cross Black Edition brings amped-up styling for a keen mid-$30K price
ccf20abe/2021 mitsubishi eclipse cross front jpg
Reviews

2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LS 2WD Quick Review

A one-bite guide to Mitsubishi's Eclipse Cross LS
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Exceed 55
Reviews

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review: Exceed AWD

Now that the Eclipse Cross is longer than when it launched, is it a smart practical buy?
Wheels Reviews 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Exceed PHEV Sterling Silver Australia Static Front 2 S Rawlings
Reviews

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review: Exceed plug-in hybrid

Plug-in hybrid Eclipse Cross follows in the footsteps of the old Outlander PHEV by delivering good electric range in an otherwise underwhelming package
A Brook 210930 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV V Kia Niro PHEV V MH HS PHEV 2
Comparisons

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV vs MG HS Plus EV Essence vs Kia Niro S comparison review

They’re mid-sized, sub-$50K and pack plug-in hybrid powertrains, but does that make them versatile and desirable? Or inherently compromised?

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV Aspire review
Reviews

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV review

How does Mitsubishi’s first plug-in hybrid model after the hugely successful Outlander PHEV stand up against its electrified small-SUV rivals?
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs Honda HR-V comparison review
Comparisons

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs Honda HR-V RS comparison review

Two differing takes on the ‘small’ SUV debate

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Reviews

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review

Everything you need to know about the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross small-SUV.

More Reviews

News

More News

ASXEclipse CrossOutlanderPajero SportTriton