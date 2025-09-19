Mitsubishi has unveiled the next-generation Eclipse Cross, an all-electric SUV that forms the centrepiece of its return strategy in Europe. Based on the latest Renault Scenic, the new model strengthens Mitsubishi’s presence in the competitive medium SUV market by giving the brand a much-needed electric contender.

Although mechanically identical to the Scenic, Mitsubishi has made styling changes to give the Eclipse Cross its own identity. At the front, the SUV wears the brand’s Dynamic Shield grille, paired with slim, streak-like daytime-running lights. At the rear, Renault’s tail-lights remain but are now linked by a gloss-black panel that adds visual width. Inside, the changes are more restrained, though diamond-quilted seats add some brand-specific flair. The cabin also retains the Scenic’s high-tech features, including a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Production is handled by Renault at its Douai plant in northern France. Two battery options are planned: an 87kWh pack offering a range of up to 600km (372 miles), and a smaller 60kWh version expected in 2026. Both variants will expand Mitsubishi’s electric line-up in Europe, where the company has increasingly leaned on Renault-based products such as the ASX (Captur), Colt (Clio) and the forthcoming Grandis (Symbioz).

While the European lineup is now dominated by rebadged models, the Outlander remains Mitsubishi’s only Japanese-built vehicle in the region. The brand had previously withdrawn from the UK market in 2021 before announcing its staged comeback with Renault’s support.

The Eclipse Cross is yet to be confirmed for Australian buyers. If introduced, the electric SUV would give Mitsubishi a direct rival to popular hybrid and EV options in the medium SUV class, bolstering its offering here through models like the Outlander PHEV.

The 2026 Eclipse Cross represents a major step in Mitsubishi’s transition toward electrification – and potentially signals a broader global strategy that may soon include Australian showrooms.