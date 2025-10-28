Kia has given an early look at its upcoming EV4 GT, a dual-motor performance version of the compact electric hatchback that aims to bring hot-hatch excitement into the EV era. The new model is expected to launch internationally in 2025, positioned as an electric rival to the Volkswagen Golf R and Audi RS 3.

Although the prototype remains heavily camouflaged in a distinctive “GT” wrap, a few details stand out – neon-green brake calipers, 20-inch alloy wheels, and revised front and rear bumpers that hint at a more aggressive design. The EV4 GT sits lower and wider than the standard EV4, signalling its performance intent.

The regular EV4 features a single-motor front-wheel-drive setup producing 150kW, but the GT version adds a second motor on the rear axle, delivering all-wheel drive and an expected output between 300kW and 400kW. For reference, the Golf R produces 245kW, while the RS 3 pushes 294kW – meaning Kia’s newcomer could outmuscle both.

Kia is expected to include its Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) technology, first used in the EV6 GT and EV9 GT. The system simulates gear changes and engine sounds similar to a high-revving petrol V6, designed to make the driving experience more engaging than the silent surge typical of most EVs.

Underneath, the EV4 GT is expected to adopt mechanical upgrades such as an electronic limited-slip differential, adaptive dampers, and larger brakes – all aimed at improving handling and control. Steering calibration and suspension tuning will also be revised for sharper dynamics.

Kia’s European marketing director David Hilbert told Auto Express that the new GT will focus on driver enjoyment rather than outright speed. “It’s about creating a car that’s fun every day – engaging, not just fast in a straight line,” he said.

The EV4 GT will share its basic platform with Hyundai’s upcoming Ioniq 3 N, though the two cars will reportedly take different approaches – the Hyundai with a track-focused edge, and the Kia emphasising everyday performance and comfort.