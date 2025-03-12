2025 Lexus RZ: More power and a fun-focused manual mode

The all-electric Lexus RZ, which first reached Australia back in 2023, has been given a significant performance-focused update for 2025. Snapshot RZ gains power, new F Sport model

Battery and charging improvements increase range Among the upgrades for Australia are the new RZ 500e to replace the 450e we got at launch, and a new RZ550e F Sport flagship. The refreshed range will reach Australia later this year, bringing not only those new variants but also a number of performance-oriented improvements to boost the RZ's appeal with power-hungry Aussies. To that end, the RZ 500e is 50kW more powerful than its predecessor, making for a new peak output of 280kW and a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.4 seconds. The RZ 550e bumps that to 300kW, giving it a slightly sharper 0-100km/h time of 4.4 seconds. Both models list the same front and rear motor outputs, but Lexus has clearly dialled the total system power up just a touch on the 550e. News 2023 Lexus RZ electric SUV: Australian pricing and features Lexus is set to launch its second EV in Australia in May, with the introduction of the RZ 450e 22 Mar 2023 10 Both models use a dual-motor setup for all-wheel drive, but the F Sport badge is your first hint that the 550e is a little more special than its seemingly minor power and acceleration enhancements. The standout upgrade unlocked with the 550e F Sport is Lexus's new Interactive Manual Drive, simulating a manual transmission with eight virtual gears controlled from the steering-mounted paddle shifters.

And yes, like the Wheels COTY winning Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the system synchronises acceleration and deceleration with an engine-like sound. You can hear it in the short video below, provided by Lexus parent Toyota. (As to whether it'll feel as authentic as what Hyundai's N division achieved with the the Ioniq 5... we'll have to wait and see, but the video's soundtrack is arguably not too inspiring.) 2025 Lexus RZ: Battery and driving range Being an EV, performance isn't the only focus of this week's announcement. Lexus promises improved driving range, too. That's thanks to a redesigned battery system with a higher-capacity lithium-ion battery, increasing capacity to 76.96kWh. The Japanese luxury brand claims this change, combined with improved inverter efficiency, extends the driving range of the RZ 500e by 14 per cent. Claimed driving range (WLTP) RZ 450e: 470km (retired)

RZ 500e: 500km

RZ 550e F Sport: 450km 10 Charging time The 0-100% charging time for the MY25 Lexus RZ is claimed to be reduced by up to 30 minutes, due to an optimised onboard charger. Lexus doesn't specify any specific times for the updated model, but the 450e claimed a 0-80% time of around 30 minutes on a DC ulta-fast charger.

The RZ 500e has a listed energy consumption of approximately 166Wh/km, and the RZ 550e F Sport approximately 184Wh/km. In local-market terms, this should translate to 16.6kWh/100km and 18.4kWh/100km. By comparison, the newly launched and similarly sized Audi Q6 E-Tron lists 17.0 – 19.6kWh/100km. 10 Click above for more views of the yoke The 'yoke' is here at last, and all-wheel drive gets an upgrade Another enhancement specific to the RZ 550e F Sport is an upgraded steer-by-wire system, coupled with the yoke-style steering 'wheel' we were impressed by (in prototype form) back in 2023. This system provides around 200 degrees of steering rotation and adjusts the steering gear ratio based on vehicle speed. The system is designed to reduce unwanted road vibrations. News Lexus confirms ‘yoke’ steering wheel for Australia, ‘should pass ADRs’ Cheaper front-drive electric RZ also ‘not in our plans’; two-tier hybrid LM luxe-van line-up confirmed 18 May 2023 What else is new? The Direct4 all-wheel drive system has also been refined for the updated RZ line, gaining new higher-output motors and a new eAxle. The system adjusts torque distribution between the front and rear axles based on driving conditions, with the aim of improving traction and stability. The Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM) system integrates with Direct4 to enhance ride stability and handling.

Suspension updates include increased low-frequency absorber damping force in the front suspension and an expanded damper range in the rear suspension. Body rigidity has been improved through strengthening the front radiator support area and adding a rear brace. 10 In the cabin Interior features include an optional dimmable panoramic roof and door trim surfaces made with Ultrasuede containing around 30 per cent plant-based materials. Noise reduction improvements are packed in too, including a rear floor silencer, soundproofing materials in the door trims, and a sound-absorbing tonneau cover. 10 2025 Lexus RZ specs: The basics The RZ 500e has a listed weight of 2100 to 2155kg, and the RZ 550e F Sport weighs between 2135kg and 2180kg. Both models feature a 2850mm wheelbase, are 4805mm long, 1895mm wide, and 1635mm high.