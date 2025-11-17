Ford has completed production of the Focus, bringing to a close nearly three decades of one of its most recognisable compact cars. The final vehicle came off the line this month, ending a 27-year run that began in the late 1990s and helped reshape Ford’s standing in Europe.

The company acknowledged the milestone in a statement, describing the Focus as a core model for more than a generation and thanking owners for their support. First launched in 1998, the Focus quickly became a fixture on European roads and later expanded into global markets, including Australia. Its departure follows the recent discontinuation of the Mondeo and Fiesta, marking the end of a once-dominant trio in Ford’s passenger-car range.

The decision to retire these models reflects Ford’s broader realignment as it devotes more resources to electric vehicles. The brand is preparing new battery-powered models such as the Explorer-based SUV and the revived Capri, though demand for these EVs in Europe has so far fallen short of expectations. That shortfall has prompted cost-cutting measures, including additional job reductions and plans to scale back staffing at Ford’s EV plant in Cologne.

4

Meanwhile, Ford’s position in the UK market has changed significantly. Although the Puma continues to top national sales charts in 2025 – mirroring the popularity of the Ranger ute in Australia – the company has slipped from its former status as Britain’s best-selling brand to fifth place behind Volkswagen, BMW, Audi and Kia.

For most of its life, the Focus was built at Ford’s Saarlouis factory in Germany, a site with roots dating back to 1970. As Focus production ends, the facility will shift to building components rather than complete vehicles. Over its run, the model was also produced in several markets across Asia and the Americas.

Australia received its first Focus in 2002 as a replacement for the long-serving Laser. Praised early on for its sharp handling and contemporary design, it reached a local sales peak in 2013 before declining alongside the shrinking small-car segment. The last remaining variant, the high-performance ST, was withdrawn from sale in 2022.

6

Ford has not confirmed a direct replacement for the Focus. However, with the company developing smaller, more affordable EVs – and having already revived the Capri badge for an electric model – there is speculation that familiar Ford nameplates could return in electrified form in the years ahead.