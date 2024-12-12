Refreshed 2025 Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series set for Q2 arrival

A refreshed Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series range will arrive in dealerships across the country in the second quarter of 2025, bringing with it a suite of safety and multimedia technology updates.
Some updates will apply to the entire six-model line-up – from the base-spec GX up to the range-topping Sahara ZX – but other updates will be tailored to specific models in the 300 range.
Previously only offered on the VX grade and above, all variants will now be fitted with a broader range of Toyota Safety Sense active safety technologies. This includes the latest generation of driver assistance tech which consists of lane trace assist with steering wheel vibration, and emergency steering assist. An emergency driving stop system will also be standard across the range.
All variants – excluding the GX – that are fitted with a blind spot monitor will gain Toyota’s safe exit assist feature to warn of approaching cyclists or pedestrians when exiting the vehicle. The GXL will also get a parking support brake to limit collisions when reversing.
Also standard across the range is the latest-gen Toyota multimedia system, which includes connected navigation, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Another tech update is the inclusion of new features within the Toyota Connected Services function: remote air conditioning operation; vehicle and recent trip information; and additional alerts through the myToyota Connect smartphone app. Plus, the entry-level GX and GLX get a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and the rest of the range will feature a bigger 12.3-inch version.
Toyota has also applied some comfort and convenience updates. The base-spec GX gets new power adjustment for the steering wheel, front LED interior lighting, and guidelines for the reversing camera.
The GXL adds new suede-like fabric upholstery; eight-way powered driver’s seat adjustment with lumbar support; four-zone automatic climate control; a centre console coolbox; and 40/20/40 split-folding second-row seats with a centre armrest.
The VX gets eight-way power adjustment for the front passenger seat; a powered tailgate; and an HDMI port has replaced the DVD/CD player. The GR Sport now gets a puddle lamp on the inside of the tailgate, while the Sahara and Sahara ZX remain unchanged.
“For generations, the incredible capability, performance and reliability of the LandCruiser has resonated strongly with Australian customers, and we’ve seen that continue with the LandCruiser 300 Series since its launch in 2021,” said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia’s Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations.
“This latest upgrade with its improved safety and multimedia technologies and enhanced equipment will make the LandCruiser 300 Series even more appealing, whether transporting the family around town or heading into the outback for an off-road adventure.”
