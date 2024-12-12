Refreshed 2025 Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series set for Q2 arrival

A refreshed Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series range will arrive in dealerships across the country in the second quarter of 2025, bringing with it a suite of safety and multimedia technology updates.

Some updates will apply to the entire six-model line-up – from the base-spec GX up to the range-topping Sahara ZX – but other updates will be tailored to specific models in the 300 range.

Previously only offered on the VX grade and above, all variants will now be fitted with a broader range of Toyota Safety Sense active safety technologies. This includes the latest generation of driver assistance tech which consists of lane trace assist with steering wheel vibration, and emergency steering assist. An emergency driving stop system will also be standard across the range.

All variants – excluding the GX – that are fitted with a blind spot monitor will gain Toyota’s safe exit assist feature to warn of approaching cyclists or pedestrians when exiting the vehicle. The GXL will also get a parking support brake to limit collisions when reversing.