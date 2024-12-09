TJM launches Venturer bull bar to suit Ford F-150 Lightning

TJM has launched an all-new Venturer bull bar to suit the Ford F-150 Lightning EV off-roader.

Designed and built in Brisbane by TJM’s team of engineers, the steel bull bar has been engineered, designed, developed and rigorously tested to survive Australia’s harsh conditions – assisting the Lightning in its pursuit of travelling beyond city lights.

Developed in partnership with AUSEV – the importer and distributor of the F-150 Lightning in Australia – the bull bar needed to meet stringent EV safety regulations. This required extensive and rigorous testing standards – such as charging station compatibility assessments, comparative testing, and electronic modular reprogramming – to ensure the F-150 Lightning remained fully functional in all conditions.

“We’re immensely proud to be the first to bring a bull bar to Australia’s EV market, particularly in a four-wheeled drive as advanced as the Ford F-150 Lightning,” said Darren Piper, Group Head of Product at Aeroklas Asia Pacific Group, TJM's parent company. “This project has set a new benchmark in vehicle safety innovation, and we’re excited to contribute to the future of 4WD protection by expanding our offerings to electric vehicles without compromising on performance or safety.”

This partnership between TJM and AUSEV is expected to expand to include the development of additional lightweight off-road accessories – including the new Aeroklas Aluminium Modular Canopy for the F-150 Lightning.

“This collaboration with TJM has enabled us to bring advanced protection solutions to electric vehicle owners in Australia, an area that was previously underserved. By combining AUSEV’s knowledge of American vehicles with TJM’s engineering prowess, we’re paving the way for safe, reliable, and innovative EV accessories that Australian drivers can trust,” said Alan Brady, Chief Commercial Officer at AUSEV.