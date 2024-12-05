Best new 4x4 aftermarket products in Australia: December 2024

The kit includes easy-to-install braided brake hoses designed to withstand pressure without expanding. In addition, the touring case also contains Bendix heavy-duty brake fluid, brake cleaner, parts degreaser, Ceramasil lubricant, and brake rotor wipes. 51 Bendix Brake Booster for 2.8 LC70 RRP: $849 Bendix has released an improved brake booster for the 2.8-litre four-cylinder LandCruiser 70 Series. The upgrade is designed to increase braking performance by up to 30 per cent, making it an attractive option for owners who use their LandCruisers to carry heavy loads or for towing, either in work or recreational usage.

ADR-approved and a direct bolt-in replacement for the original equipment (OE) booster, the Ultimate 4WD Brake Booster features a dual diaphragm design that dramatically reduces the pedal effort required to bring the big Cruiser to a standstill. 51 MSA 4x4 Explorer Storage Bags RRP: $100 (small); $110 (medium); $120 (large) MSA 4X4’s Explorer Storage Bags offer endless possibilities to organise and secure items in your vehicle. Available in three sizes and made from a spill and water-resistant high-quality satin-black Hypalon exterior with a grey PVC interior, the bags are reinforced with high-density 4mm EVA foam sides and lid. A sturdy carry handle and grab handles at each end provide comfortable means to handle the bags. The four clear pockets on the lid, combined with the supplied blank labels, allow for a highly visible labelling solution for the contents.

Each bag comes with at least two bag dividers, creating multiple segmenting options. Whether buying as a one-off or in combinations of the three available sizes, the MSA 4X4 Explorer Storage Bags all fit snugly together within a MSA 4X4 Storage Drawer System or anywhere else in your vehicle. 51 Loaded Wheels: Gibb 1675 These new wheels by Loaded Wheels are load-rated up to 1675kg and are designed for vehicles with GVM upgrades, and those that tow and go off-road. They are named Gibb 1675 after the legendary 660km road of the same name that was constructed in the 1960s. With increased strength and shock resistance, the wheels have a number of premium features including staggered offsets for LandCruiser 79 Series track adjustment; self-cleaning vents in the wheel lip to clear water and mud; full-length caps with removable hub access; and flow form technology to increases the tensile strength.

Four colours are available: Satin Black, Dark Tint, Silver Machined and Bronze, and all rims are 17x9-inch. The wheels come with a lifetime structural warranty and have been subjected to rigorous international testing standards for cornering fatigue, impact and radial loads. 51 General Tire Grabber ATX and AT3 General Tire has introduced two new all-terrain 4x4 tyres to its Australian line-up: the Grabber ATX and Grabber AT3. Both tyres, designed to balance on- and off-road performance, feature Comfort Balance Technology, which is said to provide a comfortable and quiet ride on bitumen courtesy of a tread cushioning system with an acoustic tread pattern. Plus, DuraGen Technology is said to provide impressive cut and chip resistance and grip when driving off-road. The tyres also feature a sturdy compound with reinforced blocks, high-strength steel belts, an open tread shoulder, large sidewall lugs, stacked deflection ribs and rim protection ribs.

The ATX is available in 13 sizes ranging from LT235/85R16 to LT275/65R20. The AT3 is available in nine sizes ranging from LT225/75R16 to LT265/65R18. 51 GME XRS-660 UHF radio RRP: $549 One of many Australian-made radios in GME’s arsenal is the rugged XRS-660, which has been built tough to handle extreme Aussie conditions, making it ideal for remote-area travel or hardcore off-roading when convoy communication is key. The XRS-660 is designed to work when a phone becomes useless, as it’ll keep you connected with those nearby when mobile service is miles away. The unit has built-in GPS, wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, a colour TFT LCD screen, IP67 ingress protection, and a MIL-STD810G rating. It’s covered by a five-year warranty. 51 Idemitsu motor oil RRP: From $19.99 Japanese motor oil brand Idemitsu has launched in Australia with three products currently on the market: Idemitsu IFG 7 Series, Idemitsu IFG 5 Series and Idemitsu IFG 3 Series.

All products are available in either 1L or 5L containers. The IFG 7 Series is the flagship offering features such as Septet Guard Technology and nano-cleansing which are claimed to maximise performance, protection, cleanliness and oil life. The range is available now via the Idemitsu website. 51 XTS 4X4 1600 Starter Bundle canopy RRP: $11,490 The 1600 Starter Bundle combines XTS 4x4’s 1800L tray and 1600L canopy in one simple package, and both can be powder coated in either a matte or gloss finish. The 1800L tray features a mesh headboard, large rear trundle drawer, slide-out side lockers, mud guards and removable sides. The 1600L canopy is made from corrosion-resistant 2.5mm aluminium plate and features dual wing doors with piano hinges and gas struts, an internal reinforced floor, roof and wall bracing, and whale tail locks.

Optional extras include vinyl wrap, jack-off legs, spare wheel holder, rear ladder, jerry can holder, roof rack, slide-out drawer shelf, slide-out pantry, power system, Bushman 85L fridge and central locking. The 1600 Starter Bundle canopy is available to pre-order. 51 Teralume XGO trays and canopies Teralume is a one-stop shop for all of your 4x4 touring needs, with the Queensland crew providing everything from its range of XGO trays and canopies to lithium power solutions and lighting systems. They offer complete tray and canopy installation, a full suite of electrical services and customisable LED lighting solutions. Plus, they’ll also install roof rack systems, suspension upgrades and bolt on general 4x4 products such as winches, bull bars, snorkels, rooftop tents and awnings.

Ready-to-run features and options include a premium full-length tray, up to three canopy sizes, XGO lithium battery storage, an XGO power management hub, an internal channel frame, Victron range of inverter chargers, unique tapered drawers, a headboard water tank, full-length trundle drawer, integrated tie-down points, expedition wheel and jerry can holders, integrated fuel filler, no false floor, and camera and sensor relocation. 51 Invicta Hybrid Starter Lithium Battery The Invicta Hybrid Starter Battery is a dual-purpose under-bonnet lithium starting and deep-cycle solution that is claimed to be able to withstand high-heat environments. Utilising premium A123 pouch cells, it can output more than 1400CCA depending on the product. As an added feature, a backup Jump Start function is included so users can be confident that they will be able to run their 12v accessories without sacrificing starting ability.

These particular pouch cells have been specifically selected due to their inherent ability to be discharged and charged at a high rate. The SNLMAX battery is so powerful it can even power an electric winch. The batteries feature a three-year full replacement warranty, Bluetooth monitoring, under-bonnet lithium battery replacement, lightweight LiFePO4 chemistry, BMS for high continuous charge/discharge, jumpstart feature, high CCA capabilities, charge directly from the alternator, and come in standard automotive case sizes. 51 Offroad Animal bars for INEOS Grenadier RRP: $2550 (Predator); $3250 (Toro) If you like the look of the Ineos Grenadier in either the wagon or the Quartermaster ute, but aren’t too keen on the factory front bullbar, Melbourne’s Offroad Animal might be more your style.

Offroad Animal’s bars for Ineos fit both models and are available in two styles – the full hooped Toro Bar or the hoopless Predator Bar. Made using 3mm and 5mm steel, the bars improve approach angles, are designed to accommodate most winches, have integrated high-lift jack points, come with a solid bash guard, are ADR and airbag compatible, and can be colour coded to match or contrast your vehicle. 51 Narva Ultima MK3 lights RRP: $1450 (Hybrid kit pair including harness) The Narva Ultima LED Driving Light range has evolved further resulting in the the Ultima 215 MK3. Narva says this new model offers up to 30 per cent more effective output over the preceding MK2 along with better durability, control and customisation options.

The new spot beam pattern delivers more than 1400m of light (and more than 1200m for hybrid beam) per pair of lamps. The spot beam also features a significantly wider beam width than most other driving lights but when compared to the hybrid beam, a deliberate width reduction of 12m means less light on road signs to minimise unwanted flare. November 2024 51 GMF4x4 LC300 front bumper RRP: From $4400 GMF4x4 has released its Gen6 front bumper for the LandCruiser 300 Series providing added protection with a fully integrated look. Features include high-lift jack points, rated recovery points, a 3mm aluminium bash plate, 3D steel profiled light surrounds, 4-inch blacked out LED fog lights and underwing plates to protect the intercoolers mounted under the headlights.

The bar is finished in a hard-wearing black powder coat with dark grey powder coat contrast at the centre and on the light surrounds, giving a fresh new look.

Available with or without the top hoop and lightbar, GMF4x4 bars are made to work with factory electronics including the tech pack and parking sensors. The Gen6 bar for LC300 is designed and manufactured in Bathurst, NSW. 51 Stratus fire pit oven RRP: $549 Ever wanted to cook up some pizzas while you’re out bush? The newest gear release from Stratus Outdoors is a game changer in your camp kitchen. A first of its kind, this patented design incorporates a sturdy fire pit, with a three-shelf oven below, and a grill plate above to char-grill your steaks. Cleverly designed with a combination of steel and aluminium in all the right places, the result is a simple 12kg flat-pack design that’s built to warm your knees and cook your damper for many seasons to come.

This fire pit will no doubt get plenty of use as off-the-ground, self-contained fire pits are becoming a must for National Park camping. The fire pit is supplied with a heavy duty rPET waxed canvas carry bag and is covered by a three-year warranty. It’s also 100 per cent end-of-life recyclable. 51 Custom Offroad accessories protection plates RRP: From $109-$1119 Underbody protection is essential for any 4x4 heading off road and these protection plates from Custom Offroad Accessories offer a complete package. Many similar products will only protect the front, sump and transmission, but don’t go back as far as the transfer case. Custom Offroad Accessories has designed a 4mm crossmember to help stiffen the front-end and add protection for the radiator, AND also under the transfer case. The Twin Deluxe transmission plates protect the DPF and the fuel filter for maximum protection.

Australian made using 3-4mm stainless steel, the protection plates are available to suit a wide range of popular 4x4 vehicles. This kit is designed for MY22+ Ford Ranger V6 diesel models. The plates are tested to work with ARB bull bars and recovery points, Ironman Raid and Offroad Animal bars, and will even fit with the factory bumper. 51 Tuff Terrain Rock Hard awning RRP: $429.99 The Tuff Terrain Rock Hard awning comes in a 2 x 2.5m and a 2.5 x 2.5m sizes, providing excellent shade coverage and protection from the elements. With universal mounting brackets, this awning is made for quick and easy installation and use. With a self-retracting design there’s no need to manually roll up your awning, meaning less time fussing with your gear; the awning easily retracts back in to its aluminium hard case where it is protected from the elements. The Tuff Terrain Rock Hard awning is covered by a two-year warranty. 51 Outlink Starlink mounts RRP: $140 Starlink has become an essential tool for maintaining communications when travelling in remote locations where normal phone service isn’t available. Carrying your Starlink system can pose a problem but Outcamp has a range of mounts to make it easier.

The Outcamp Mini Mount securely mounts the dish to the roof rack using three points of contact. The centre bracket is bolted into the T-Slot roof rack using included stainless bolts and nylon nuts. The dish can then be clipped onto the mount using the original mounting system. The two support brackets are slid up against the ends of the dish to prevent it from unclipping and to minimise flex and vibrations on rough roads. The system allows for quick removal when required by loosening the end mounts and sliding away from the dish, then unclip the main centre mount and lift it off. A removal tool is included in the kit. The UV-resistant Australian-made Outcamp mount sits 50mm high when fitted to the roof rack while 450mm of space is required on the roof rack. 51 AFN VW Amarok bull bar RRP: From $3450 AFN’s bull bar to suit the current-model Volkswagen Amarok is a full bumper replacement, winch compatible, steel bar featuring rated recovery points, Hi-Lift jacking points, LED fog/indicator light assemblies, and includes a 6mm aluminium underbody bash plate.

The bar is finished in a matt-black powder coat or it can be colour coded to suit your vehicle. Optional rounded aluminium inserts in the recovery points protect soft shackles from damage, and there are multiple mounting points for driving lights and antennas. This is the same style of AFN bar we recently fitted to the 4X4 Australia Ford Everest and we love the look and usability of this top-quality product. 51 Carbon Offroad Extreme Duty Scout 20,000lb truck winch RRP: $1999 So you’ve just built that F450 Super Duty with the works or an Isuzu Expedition Truck that looks ready to take on the Dakar, but you realise that the capacity of your average 4x4 electric winch isn’t going to be able to drag it out of the muck when things go bad.

Carbon Offroad’s new 20,000lb Extreme Duty Scout Pro Winch has been designed for use on large, heavy vehicles like the Ford F450 Super Duty or Isuzu Expedition Truck. With a massive 20,000lb of pulling capacity, the Carbon CW-XD20 is engineered to handle the most demanding tasks. It features a 600A sealed solenoid pack, 7hp motor, automatic brake on the motor bracket, and comes with an aluminium fairlead and 25-metres of 13mm synthetic line. When you add in the lifetime mechanical warranty, five-year electrical warranty and five-year warranty against water ingress, you know that this is a winch that’s built to last. 51 Trig Point tray-mounted canopies RRP: From $18,990 (1000mm) We loved the chassis-mounted service body from Trig point on the 4X4 Australia Ranger project and more recently the team there has released its own ute trays made in Melbourne with equally top quality design and hardware. And Trig Point has just unveiled its tray mounted canopies which will be available in 1000mm, 1290mm and 1550mm lengths, with the latter two due out early next year.

Right now, the 1000mm version (pictured) is ready to go, and like the chassis-mounted canopies it features lightweight alloy and steel construction, central locking, slam shut rotary latches, walk-on roof with integrated roof rails, powder coat finish, LED interior lights, carpeted floor with integrated tracks, filtered vents and door warning buzzer. 51 Groundswell Wash ultimate offroad kit RRP: $346 Groundswell Wash products are Australian-made, top-quality off-road wash products designed to clean and protect your vehicle. Groundswell Wash has tested its products to not only remove dirt, sand, salt and mud, but also to provide long-term protection against rust and corrosion. Tested in Australia’s toughest terrains including the Canning Stock Route, the Simpson Desert and in Cape York, the Groundswell Wash Ultimate Offroad Kit (pictured) has everything you need to keep your 4x4 in pristine condition. 51 ONYX Lights ION-L-9-G2 RRP: $1480 (pair inc. harness) The ION-L-9-G2 is a high-performance 9-inch LED driving light designed for off-road and rugged-terrain use. Its standout feature is the combination of LED and Laser technology that is claimed to provide a robust beam pattern with focused, long-distance illumination up to 1400m, and wide-range coverage, making it a versatile solution for both distance and peripheral vision at night.

A dual-colour (clear/amber) daytime running light (DRL) adds a layer of safety and style. The ION-L-9-G2 has IP68 and IP69K ratings, indicating resistance to water, dust and pressure, which is essential for harsh outdoor conditions. A high-strength PC lens further boosts its resilience, while the light is backed by a three-year warranty. October 2024 51 CalOffroad upper control arms RRP: From $790 When a 4x4 suspension lift kit is installed, it can displace the original suspension caster and camber specifications. This can result in the loss of caster, leading to vague steering and the introduction of positive camber, which contributes to uneven and accelerated tyre wear. CalOffroad’s upper control arm technology, with fixed and adjustable options, provides an enhancement over OE equivalent bolt-on solutions for lifted 4x4s. The upper control arms not only correct the wheel alignment but enhance it to provide greater steering feedback and improved driver inputs for confidence in all possible driving situations.

They are designed to maximise tyre-to-arm clearance and increase chassis space clearances to ensure a hassle-free off-road adventure. Forged from heavy-duty STKM 11A carbon steel tubing, CalOffroad upper control arms are coated with a double-layer shield to protect against corrosion. Low noise, maintenance-free original equipment style rubber bushes are built into the upper control arms, with wheel travel increased by complementary heavy-duty, high-angle, greaseable ball joints. The CalOffroad upper control arm ball joint provides better articulation over the OE version, which works in unison with the upgraded suspension. The ball pins are constructed from SCM435 Molybdenum and Chromium alloy steel and have undergone heat treatment which improves wear resistance and extends product life. This coupled with being a greaseable, serviceable unit, ensures a long-lasting quality product that will stand the test of time. While CalOffroad’s upper control arm bush kits ensure peak vehicle stability, braking efficiency, and steering precision by utilising advanced composition bushings for exceptional elasticity, memory, and unparalleled durability, offering OE equivalent NVH, and comfort characteristics. With three decades of experience, CalOffroad stands at the forefront of 4x4 suspension systems, offering the ultimate in quality and performance. 51 Razed Products spare tyre tray RRP: $579 The Razed Products Spare Tyre Tray is multi-functional design providing a raft of options for storing gear on your spare tyre which would otherwise be wasted space.

Lightweight but extremely strong, the Tyre Tray is an ideal solution for storing Gas Bottles (additional mount required), fire wood, chainsaws, shovels, axes etc., or even a set of Maxtrax Lite Recovery Boards for quick, convenient access with a set of optional mounting pins). Fitment is super easy using the included Torkstrap HD; simply attach the Torkstrap to the mounting points, align it to your tyre and pull tight. The built in Power-Band Spring will keep constant force around the tyre to keep the tray safe and secure. The Spare Tyre Tray is Australian made and will fit tyres from 31-inch to 35-inch in diameter. 51 NSV integrated air compressor for LC70 RRP: $1177 NSV’s under seat air compressor system is a fully automatic set up for deflating and inflating the tyres on your LandCruiser 70 Series. The kit mounts the compressor under the passenger seat with the air outlet exiting though the mount.

The digital pressure gauge (DPG) fits in a custom panel on the dash from where you can set desired air pressure, and the system will automatically inflate or deflate to that selected pressure. The kit includes the single compressor unit, driver’s side panel with map light, passenger’s side control panel with digital pressure gauge, mounting bracket kit, wiring harness, air hose and storage bag. The kit suits all current LandCruiser 70 Series models, is claimed to be built to OEM standard, and is covered by a three-year/100,000km warranty. 51 Off Track Concepts mudguards for LC70 RRP: $449 (includes postage anywhere in Australia) You might remember Off Track Concepts as the clever guys behind the VDJ powered 80 Series that graced the cover of our May 2024 issue, for which they also fabbed up the neat rear drawers and storage system.

Another neat new product from OTC are these mudguard extensions for 70 Series LandCruisers running oversize tyres. Made from powder coated aluminium they are designed to provide more tyre clearance and eliminate tyre scrubbing. Tested on a 79 with portals and up to 37-inch tyres, they require a bit of trimming on the lower inner guard, but they bolt right into the existing mounting holes. 51 Redarc BCDC Alpha charger RRP: $799 (25A); $899 (50A) The team at Redarc has released a new DC-DC charger for dual-battery systems that not only maintains the auxiliary battery but the main starter battery as well.

The BCDC Alpha monitors and charges both batteries and maintains their charge via the vehicle’s alternator and/or solar power input, so even when you are parked up in camp, both batteries can be kept charged by your solar system. If your starting battery somehow goes flat, you can start your vehicle using the auxiliary battery at the push of a button on your device via the Redvision app. Available in either 25A or 50A outputs, and compatible with common automotive batteries including heated and standard lithium (LiFePO4), the Redarc BCDC Alpha is Australian made and tested with IP67/69K dust and moisture protection to ensure it’s a reliable device for any 4x4 application. 51 Tiegear Overlander Bundle RRP: $489.95 Whether you're setting up in the bush or at a campsite, the Tiegear Overlander Bundle includes everything you need to ensure your gear stays secure and organised. It features the brand’s Awning 6 Pack, which includes the signature guy ropes and soft springs, a set of six Hard Terra pegs and six Soft Terra pegs, and the Terra Driver fast and efficient pegging. All of this is conveniently packed in an Explorer bag.

Each element, from the 304 stainless steel Hard Terra Pegs to the reinforced nylon Soft Terra Pegs, is engineered for the harshest environments. The Terra Driver ensures setup is a breeze, while the Explorer Bag keeps everything organised on the go. This bundle is an essential for anyone looking to secure their set up with peace of mind, making sure you’re ready for anything, anywhere. 51 Bodyline Newayworks drawer system RRP: From $1785 Australian designed and engineered, this system is constructed with a 1.5mm full powder-coated galvanised steel sheet frame and 1.2mm galvanised steel drawers. The unit is available with a fixed or sliding top, and each drawer supports up to 150kg – the sliding top can handle up to 100kg of dynamic load. When fully extended, a unique stopping mechanism prevents unwanted movement and requires a firm knock to disengage. The system is lined with 8mm-thick commercial-grade marine carpet, and the side wings are top-accessible for enhanced storage flexibility. The drawers also feature lockable slam latches, which include an easy pull-push operation. 51 GME XRS-BT1 RRP: $199 The innovative GME XRS-BT1 enables full Bluetooth connectivity and wireless PTT capabilities, and users can wirelessly connect to a wide range of audio accessories including headphones, hearing aids, and vehicle stereo systems.

The kit features an adjustable steering wheel clamp for easy mounting of the wireless PTT button. It also includes a wired hands-free microphone with a 1.8-meter cable. Plus, the PTT clamp allows users to access the battery without needing to detach it from the steering wheel. The PTT button can be removed from the clamp and repositioned using the included dash mount kit. The unit features robust ingress protection (IP67) for the wireless PTT, and it comes with a three-year warranty. 51 Bendix Ultimate 4WD brake upgrade kit The Bendix Ultimate 4WD brake upgrade kit is a comprehensive package that includes advanced brake pads and rotors, braided brake lines and other essential accessories, all housed in a durable touring case.

The high-performance ceramic brake pads are specifically formulated to enhance stopping power under extreme conditions. The included Bendix Ultimate Rotors utilise high carbon metallurgy for superior braking performance and feature diamond tip slots. The bi-directional pillar design efficiently expels gases, water, dust and grit. During testing, the kit demonstrated reduced braking distance by up to five metres at 100 km/h compared to OEM brakes. Other benefits include a firm brake pedal that resists over-expansion under pressure; minimised brake dust; reduced noise; thermal stability; and resistance to brake fade. The kit also includes easy-to-install braided brake hoses designed to withstand pressure without expanding. In addition, the touring case also contains Bendix heavy-duty brake fluid, brake cleaner, parts degreaser, Ceramasil lubricant, and brake rotor wipes. 51 Bluetti AC180 power station RRP: $1499 With a 1800W constant output, the BLUETTI AC180 portable power station can handle most devices including laptops, coffee makers, scooters, grinders, and high-powered tools with 2700W lifting power.

Its 1152Wh LiFePO4 battery can keep a 120W fridge running for about seven hours. Multiple outlets – AC, USB-A, USB-C, 12V DC and a wireless charging pad – meet diverse power needs when off-grid or on the go. It also recharges in two hours via 1440W AC charging and supports 500W solar input. 51 Bodyline Titan hybrid canopy RRP: $3000 for dual cabs The Titan canopy features a hybrid stainless steel and alloy design, which is different to anything else on the market and gives it incredible strength and corrosion-resistance. Plus, it keeps weight low. Stainless steel is used for the frame and body, and structurally reinforced alloy is then used for the roof, side panels and rear door. The rear door features a honeycomb protection mesh that stops intruders but lets you view outside and inside. The modular design makes assembly easy. It arrives in two boxes and assembly can be done in less than one hour with two people. September 2024 51 ALTIQ Rogue MK3 LED driving lights RRP: $729 (7-inch); $879 (8.5-inch) ALTIQ says its Rogue Mk3 LED Driving Lights are designed for those who demand unparalleled lighting distance on highways yet still want expansive flood coverage on all roads.

They are available in 7-inch and 8.5-inch models, with options for blackout covers, different coloured fascias, and stainless-steel brackets. The Rogue Mk3 features a hybrid beam pattern of flood and distance. It is equipped with 7-watt Osram Oslon chips, providing excellent colour resolution and an impressive distance capability. With a 1 lux distance of 1900m, these spotlights provide impressive reach, and for those after maximum light spread, the included Panoramic Flood covers expand the already impressive combo beam to a panoramic 180°. 51 MaxLiner Venture canopy RRP: $4595 The Maxliner Venture canopy is available in a classic colour-coded painted body or a black-accented version.

The canopy is available to suit next-gen Ford Ranger, Toyota HiLux, Mazda BT-50, Isuzu D-Max, and the new Volkswagen Amarok. It features an internal steel structure for maximum roof carrying capacity, allowing for a 100kg dynamic and 300kg static payload. Additionally, the canopy has a handle-free large side window for easy access, a front lift-up window with optional ventilation, and a rear spoiler with a colour-coded lower glass accent panel. Other features include central locking and handle-free push-button entry on all external windows. 51 OzTerrain portable kitchen RRP: $1175 The Aussie-made OzTerrain Portable Kitchen has over 40 accessories including a 12V pump and flip mixer, making it ideally suited to camping and tailgating, as you can take the hassle out of meal prep by bringing a full kitchen on your next adventure. This 95-litre cargo case includes a butane stove, frypan, 12V Seaflo pump flip mixer and sink, chopping board, rechargeable light, water inlet hose, 3m 12V cable, and seven cooking utensils. It also includes an 18-piece cutlery set, two sharp knives, four plates and cups, three washing-up brushes, and a tea towel.

The all-in-one OzTerrain Portable Kitchen is dust and weatherproof, easy to set up and pack down, and fits perfectly on a tailgate. It is constructed using rotation-moulded food-grade LLDPE and features concealed stainless bar hinges and adjustable or removable belt handles. It can be stacked with other like-sized cases and includes a lid tie-down structure or side tie-down points that allow the lid to open when secured. The case dimensions are 1210mm (l) x 490mm (w) x 290mm (h). 51 Terrain Tamer’s new fortified shock absorbers Designed for: LandCruiser 76/78/79 and Patrol GU/GQ Terrain Tamer’s new range of monotube fortified shock absorbers is said to be the brand’s heaviest duty shock absorber design ever!

Offering a weight capacity of up to five tonnes, the shocks feature a monotube design. The single cylinder is separated into two chambers – one holds gas, the other fluid – where the piston and shaft move. These chambers are separated by a 60mm free-floating piston and a double u-cup and wiper seal, which stop the gas and oil from mixing. This formula provides better responsiveness and improved heat dissipation. To assist with ride control when towing or carrying heavy loads, the shocks also feature a 2.5-inch bore diameter for larger oil volume; a 22mm chrome-hardened shaft; and an induction-hardened chrome piston rod. The new shocks are initially available for a range of 76, 78 and 79 Series LandCruisers, and Nissan Patrol GU/GQ vehicles. They’re ISO 9001:2008-certified and come with a three-year/100,000km non-commercial warranty. 51 Pirate Camp Co. underbody protection for LC300 Everyday Touring: $699

$699 Heavy Duty Mad Max: $1199 Pirate Camp Co. has just released an all-new underbody protection plate that has been designed to safeguard the LandCruiser 300’s vital components when traversing harsh terrain.

Designed to protect the intercooler, radiator, engine oil sump and gearbox of the 300 Series, the protection plates directly mount to factory points and come with all fasteners and hardware included. Two options are available: Everyday Touring and Heavy Duty Mad Max. The Everyday Touring unit is lighter, manufactured with 3mm mild steel and powder-coated for durability; while the Heavy Duty Mad Max unit features 4mm stainless steel and is powder-coated for ultimate strength. The plates are powder-coated with either a Picton Green or Texture Black finish, and both designs feature enhanced approach angles. 51 Blacksmith Camping Supplies tool roll RRP: $229.90 Blacksmith Camping Supplies has introduced this top-notch Australian-made Tool Roll. Equipped with five storage compartments on the front and 18 sleeves on the back, the Tool Roll allows you to store your tool kit comfortably under the seat of your 4x4. Hand-made using durable Dynaproofed 370gsm Australian-made canvas with reinforced stitching on all the stress points, it has D-rings to hang it off the ground and YKK zips.

There are four chunky compartments and one all-purpose slim compartment, perfect for storing your screwdrivers, a socket set, spare fuses, nuts and bolts and other large tools. On the rear are 11 spanner sleeves and seven multi-purpose sleeves for your spanners and pliers. Two carry handles make it easy to move the Tool Roll from your vehicle to wherever you need to use it. The Tool Roll measures 500mm (h) x 400mm (w) x 100mm (d) when empty, but expands once tools and spares are added. 51 GME 5G cellular antennas RRP: $299 (AT4714BA); $349 (AT4715BA); $449 (AT4715BATP) In developing these cellular antennas, GME has utilised the proven, rugged mechanical design of the AE4700 series of UHF antennas in conjunction with an innovative PCB electrical circuit. As a result, GME says the AT4700 series sets a new benchmark for multi-band cellular antennas in the Australian market. Covering 690-960, 1710-2700, and 3400-3800Mhz bands, the AT4714 and AT4715 are true multi-band cellular antennas that are 5G ready. The AT4700 series delivers excellent LTE coverage across existing mobile phone networks, ensuring optimum connection wherever there is a signal, even in areas with limited or poor cellular network coverage.

There are two GME antennas available in the AT4700 range: the 580mm (AT4714BA) and the 1200mm (AT4715BA). Alternatively, you can also purchase the twin pack (AT4715BATP). 51 Can-Am Maverick R MAX X rs SAS Can-Am has added its latest side-by-side vehicle (SSV) to its line-up: the Maverick R MAX X rs SAS. Built on the Maverick R platform but with two spacious rear seats that allow families and friends to enjoy the action together. The Maverick R is powered by a Rotax 240hp engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The DCT features a 40%-per-cent shorter low-gear ratio, improved torque control and reinforced components. Its cutting-edge tall-knuckle suspension technology maximises the smooth-riding, high-octane performance. Event Finke to the Simpson Desert in a Can-Am Maverick X3 Join us on a trip of a lifetime, as we experience an outback adventure like no other – taking a group of 26 Can-Am Mavericks over 1500km from Finke to the Simpson Desert and back 17 Dec 2022 The R MAX also gets an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen display with built-in GPS; front and rear cameras; and enhanced visibility of transmission gears and drive modes.

“At its core, Can-Am is a brand that is all about pushing the envelope and creating the ultimate experience for every type of rider, from ranchers to outdoor enthusiasts and racers,” said Julie Tourville, Director, Global Marketing, Can-Am Off-Road at BRP. “We are continuing to blaze the trail in the SSV category with the introduction of the Maverick R MAX. From adding brawn to your workday, to conquering the desert, to playing in the mud, the Can-Am lineup of SSVs is built to do it all.” 51 BOAB heavy-duty cargo slide RRP: $1399 The all-new BOAB heavy-duty cargo slide is a convenient accessory that will make it easier to load and unload heavy cargo – think camping fridges, storage boxes and water tanks.

Available to fit a range of utes, vans and trucks, a key feature of the cargo slide is its release handle and three locking positions for easy item management. The use of heavy duty springs enables smooth operation. Measuring 1300mm (L) x 1050mm (W) x 190mm (H), weighing 61kg and with a load rating of 300kg, the cargo slide also features two anchor track tie-down rails and four lashing rings to keep gear secure. The cargo slide features a plywood base and steel frame. It’s covered in a non-scratch marine carpet. The mounting kit with all hardware and instructions is included, and DIY installation is said to be a two-person job. It comes with a three-year warranty. 51 Lonely Planet travel guides RRP: From $21.99 Lonely Planet has released a range of reimagined travel guides, with the series of books covering all corners of Australia.

The suite of guides includes new titles, guides, pocket guides and planning maps, with Lonely Planet stating they offer travellers “a fresh and immersive journey reflecting on the needs of today’s travellers”. The guides feature insider secrets, diverse perspectives and insights from local experts. A new essay and storybook section has also been added, to provide rich insight into Australian history and culture. “Experience Australia” is a first edition release, as part of the new Lonely Planet Experience Guide series; and the Pocket Sydney and Pocket Melbourne guides are among the first of the newly designed pocket guides to be published globally. “We’ve conducted extensive research to understand what travellers seek in this new era of travel. These new editions are an evolutionary response to those insights, while keeping the essence of the much-loved Lonely Planet brand,” said Chris Zeiher, Global Marketing and Sales Director at Lonely Planet. 51 Pirate Camp Co. UHF mount for LC300 RRP: $49 Pirate Camp Co. is a 100-per-cent Australian company that produces high-quality aftermarket 4x4 gear, and the Queensland-based mob has just released a new UHF handpiece mount for the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series.

The Australian-made unit has been made from the ground up utilising a powder-coated two-piece steel bracket. Designed for the GME catch or magnetic button, the bracket comes with all mounting hardware supplied for easy installation. Plus other brands can be secured to it. The UHF mount comes with a 24-month warranty. 51 Polyair load assist kits for SsangYong Musso RRP: $960 Polair now offers load assist kits for the Ssangyong Musso at standard height and and for two-inch raised models with leaf-spring suspension. The load assist kit allows air adjustability from 5-100psi, ensuring optimal rear-end support and preventing rear-end sagging when loaded or towing. It also ensures a smooth ride when unloaded and can be easily adjusted to handle varying loads. The kit features an internal bump stop for added protection for those really heavy loads, offering peace of mind that the airbags can handle any unexpected challenges.

The Polyair bellows are constructed with two-ply fabric-reinforced rubber and feature ultra-high-strength, corrosion-proof Zytel Nylon end caps. They are designed for long-lasting performance and reliability, and are easy to install thanks to illustrated instructions. In many cases no chassis drilling is required for installation. 51 ARB 4x4 Ensuite Room RRP: $399 Exploring the great outdoors with friends and family is one of life’s great experiences but, no matter how much you like someone, there are times when a little privacy is needed. ARB’s Ensuite Room brings that privacy when your camping; simply attach the brackets to your roof rack system and away you go.