2024 Christmas Gear Guide: GME CB radios and PLBs

Stocking-stuffer ideas from the folks at GME

4X4 Australia staff
Before embarking on your next off-road adventure beyond the limitations of regular comms networks, check out these latest offerings from the experts at GME.

They’re also a great gift for friends and family who have an appetite for off-road shenanigans. Here are four products we recommend 👇

JUMP AHEAD

XRS-660: XRS Connect handheld UHF CB radio

The XRS-660 is the first handheld UHF CB radio to feature a colour TFT LCD screen, providing the ultimate handheld radio display for all conditions.

Bluetooth audio connectivity allows the XRS-660 to wirelessly connect to an extensive range of third-party audio accessories, while built-in GPS functionality ensures the XRS-660 offers true location awareness. Also features rugged IP67 Ingress Protection and MIL-STD810G ratings, making the XRS-660 GME’s toughest and most advanced handheld UHF CB radio yet.

MT610G Personal Locator Beacon (PLB)

The MT610G is a super-compact, lightweight Personal Locator Beacon, offering an impressive seven-year battery life and a six-year warranty. Featuring a ‘Non-Hazmat’ battery pack for ease of transport, the MT610G ensures you remain safe and connected, wherever life takes you.

The MT610G has been designed, engineered, and manufactured in Australia, to provide the outdoor adventurer with a GPS PLB solution that is compact, easy-to-use and affordable.

XRS-370C4P: XRS Connect 4WD Pack

The XRS Connect 4WD Pack pairs the XRS-370C Compact UHF CB radio with the heavy duty AE4704B radome antenna, providing the perfect solution for those users looking for the ultimate communications set-up for their hardcore 4WD.

TX6165X: TX6165X 5/1-watt UHF CB handheld radio

The TX6165 is our newest five-watt handheld UHF CB radio. New, class-leading features such as the large, high-contrast LCD display, two-watt speaker, and a user-programable button make it stand out from the field.

The TX6165 features 5/1 watt switchable transmission power, VOX hands-free mode, built-in LED torch, and up to 30 hours battery life. Its rugged IP67 ingress protection ensures the TX6165 is built tough for years of reliable use in Australian environments.

