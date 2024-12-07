TRAILMIG welder put to the test!

On the last few bush trips I’ve been on we’ve had the use of a TrailMig welder for those odd occasions when things break.

And things do break out there; sometimes it’s just a simple bracket and at other times it is a spring hanger or suspension tower. I’ve even had a steering rod break and at another time a chassis break, all of which were welded up in the scrub. Sure, you can do that with a welding hand piece, a couple of batteries and some welding rods, but there is a far better solution.

The TrailMig, which is Aussie designed and developed, gives you near professional welding gear anywhere you go, including at home. The TrailMig Packout Series, which is the kit we have, comes in a handy Milwaukee Packout case. There are a couple of other kits on offer but all are quite similar.

The welder comes standard with all you need to start welding including a roll of 0.8mm flux core welding wire, five different tips, good gloves and a set of pliers.

And while the unit comes with a good standard welding mask we opted for the ultimate auto-darkening compact mask for just $40 extra.