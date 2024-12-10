New large SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

Pricing is expected to be around $140k. ⬆️ Back to top MORE All Volvo EX90 News & Reviews News GMC Yukon coming to Australia in 2025 Luxury, high-end V8 from North America is coming down under 20 Aug 2024 GMC Yukon: Early 2025 GMC has announced plans to bring its large Yukon SUV to Australia. Only one variant will be available to purchase in Australia – dubbed the Yukon Denali – and it’ll be equipped with a mountain of premium products, headlined of course by the same powertrain which drives the Silverado 1500: a 313kW/642Nm 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. 7 Inside, the SUV is outfitted with a 16.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and Bose speakers embedded in the headrests. The second row offers a premium experience as well, with captain’s chairs featuring the same leather upholstery and headrest speakers. The right-hand drive conversion will be handled by the Walkinshaw Group.