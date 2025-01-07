2025 Nissan Y63 Patrol: Everything we know about the new LandCruiser 300 rival

The 60 Series was the second generation of the Nissan Patrol, following the original 4W60 Series Patrol that was introduced by Nissan in 1951. The first-gen conquered Mount Fuji in Japan before being exported around the world, including to Australia. 25 The reason the second-gen 1967 Patrol was chosen for this particular teaser shot is because it was the first generation of Nissan Patrol to be sold in the USA. It was a robust vehicle, too, with its ladder-style frame with leaf-spring suspension, 4.0-litre inline-six engine, three-speed manual transmission and selectable four-wheel drive, helping it become the first motor vehicle to cross the Simpson Desert – a feat achieved in 12 days in 1962. July 2024: Presentation reveals Patrol silhouette Nissan has revealed a glimpse of its next-gen Y63 Patrol, during an online presentation of the brand's first-quarter financial results. A shadowy outline of the Y63 - known as Armada in the USA - can be seen during the presentation, lurking behind its QX80 twin which it will share plenty of componentry. The QX80 - not expected to launch in Australia - will utilise a 336kW/698Nm 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, prompting the expectation that the next Patrol will lose its V8 grunt. 25 An earlier roadmap presentation in March 2024 hinted that the next-gen Patrol would be unveiled between April 2024 and March 2025. The Armada/Patrol is now expected to debut in the USA by March 2025, with a Middle East launch also expected.

While the QX Monograph remains a concept, it previews the forthcoming QX80 – the Nissan Patrol's luxury twin once sold in Australia. The upright shape is described as “anti-wedge", allowing for a more spacious interior. The glasshouse now wraps around the entire vehicle, while pop-out door handles replace traditional units – at least for the Infiniti version. 25 New Infiniti QX80-inspired 2024 Nissan Patrol, imagined by Theottle | © Wheels Media The production version, expected in 2024, will likely resemble the concept with minor tweaks such as more conventional door frames, side mirrors, and smaller alloy wheels.

New Infiniti QX80-inspired 2024 Nissan Patrol Warrior, imagined by Theottle | © Wheels Media 2025 Nissan Patrol rendered The next-generation 2025 Nissan Patrol off-roader is fast approaching. US publication CarBuzz reports a concept previewing the second-generation Infiniti QX80 upper-large SUV will debut in June, dubbed QX80 Monograph. If that sounds familiar, a 2017 concept used the same name to preview the current QX80's facelift, which arrived in Australia in early 2018 before the brand was shuttered locally by mid-2020. What can we expect from the next Nissan Patrol? Emissions rules could see a switch to turbo V6 power

But Australia, and the Middle East, might stick with the V8...

Should be revealed in the next 18 months 25 2024 Nissan Patrol speculative rendering | Wheels Media What does all this mean for the new Nissan Patrol? The current Nissan Patrol – also badged as the Armada in North America – serves as the basis for the Infiniti QX80, and this should continue in new-generation form. It isn’t unusual for a luxury spin-off to be unveiled first. For example, the all-new Lexus LM people-mover was revealed this week ahead of the related Toyota Alphard later this year.

With the new Patrol’s global reveal expected within the next 18 months, and the recent news surrounding the next-gen Patrol-based Infiniti QX80, we’ve put together a pair of renderings imagining the all-new Patrol. An evolutionary design with Nissan’s latest design language is expected for the new Patrol, with hints from the smaller X-Trail and Pathfinder – including split headlights and a full-width strip connecting slimmer tail-lights. 25 2024 Nissan Patrol speculative rendering | Wheels Media Not much is currently known about the 2025 Nissan Patrol; however, a report from early 2022 suggests it could switch to a twin-turbocharged petrol V6 – at least in North America. Industry journal Automotive News was briefed by a Nissan dealership source in the United States, with the Patrol set to replace its current petrol V8 for a “more fuel-efficient” twin-turbo V6.