2025 Nissan Y63 Patrol: Everything we know about the new LandCruiser 300 rival

The upcoming Nissan 'Y63' Patrol is en-route to Australia, with Nissan officially unveiling the seventh-gen Patrol at an event in Abu Dhabi in September 2024.
It has lost its V8 grunt, with Nissan confirming the new-look Y63 Patrol will instead employ a 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo that produces 425hp (317kW) and 700Nm, as well as a 236kW/386Nm 3.8-litre naturally aspirated V6. It may no longer have V8 power, but the Y63 is now the most powerful factory Patrol ever!
Want to know more? Here's everything we know so far about the 2025 Nissan Y63 Patrol 👇
January 2025: US pricing confirmed
Potentially providing an indication of local pricing when the Y63 lobs in Australia, the all-new 2025 Nissan Patrol – dubbed the Armada in the USA – landed in dealerships across the United States at the end of 2024 with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at US$56,520 (roughly AU$90,000).
That starting price is for the Armada SV 4x2. The most affordable 4x4 variant starts at US$59,520 (Armada SV 4x4; roughly AU$95,000), with the PRO-4X costing US$73,740 (roughly AU$118,000) and the range topping out with the Platinum Reserve at $79,990 (roughly AU$128,000). Comparatively, the current V8-powered Y62 Patrol is retailing in Australia for $88,900 (Ti), $101,600 (TiL) and $105,160 (Warrior).
This is the first time the US has seen the PRO-4X in the Armada arsenal, with the variant adding all-terrain tyres, an electronic locking rear diff, Adaptive Electronic Air Suspension, underbody skid plates and an increased approach angle.
The 2025 Armada is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
|Model
|MSRP (USD)
|Armada SV 4x2
|$56,520
|Armada SL 4x2
|$62,970
|Armada Platinum 4x2
|$69,930
|Armada Platinum Reserve 4x2
|$76,990
|Armada SV 4x4
|$59,520
|Armada SL 4x4
|$65,970
|Armada Platinum 4x4
|$72,930
|Armada PRO-4X
|$73,740
|Armada Platinum Reserve 4x4
|$79,990
September 2024: Y63 makes global debut
Nissan has officially unveiled its all-new Patrol, but there’s no confirmation on when we should expect to see the off-roader in Australia.
Revealed at an event in Abu Dhabi, the seventh-generation Patrol wears a strikingly different design compared to its predecessors; employs a V6 twin-turbo engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission; and features customisable adaptive air suspension. Read all about it 👇
August 2024: Teaser image revealed, honouring 1967 Patrol
Nissan USA has provided a glimpse of the badge and grille of its new Patrol – known as the Armada over there – in a teaser photo honouring the 1967 Patrol.
The red Nissan badge could indicate this is a top-spec variant, but not much else can be garnered from the image. However, the company has also revealed further news relating to the upcoming Patrol will be released on September 3, 2024 (USA time).
The 60 Series was the second generation of the Nissan Patrol, following the original 4W60 Series Patrol that was introduced by Nissan in 1951. The first-gen conquered Mount Fuji in Japan before being exported around the world, including to Australia.
The reason the second-gen 1967 Patrol was chosen for this particular teaser shot is because it was the first generation of Nissan Patrol to be sold in the USA. It was a robust vehicle, too, with its ladder-style frame with leaf-spring suspension, 4.0-litre inline-six engine, three-speed manual transmission and selectable four-wheel drive, helping it become the first motor vehicle to cross the Simpson Desert – a feat achieved in 12 days in 1962.
July 2024: Presentation reveals Patrol silhouette
Nissan has revealed a glimpse of its next-gen Y63 Patrol, during an online presentation of the brand's first-quarter financial results.
A shadowy outline of the Y63 - known as Armada in the USA - can be seen during the presentation, lurking behind its QX80 twin which it will share plenty of componentry. The QX80 - not expected to launch in Australia - will utilise a 336kW/698Nm 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, prompting the expectation that the next Patrol will lose its V8 grunt.
An earlier roadmap presentation in March 2024 hinted that the next-gen Patrol would be unveiled between April 2024 and March 2025. The Armada/Patrol is now expected to debut in the USA by March 2025, with a Middle East launch also expected.
Nissan's President and CEO, Makoto Uchida, said during the presentation that the combination of corrective measures and new launches will help drive the brand's recovery from a slow Q1.
March 2024: 2025 Infiniti QX80 previews next-gen Patrol
Infiniti has lifted the covers off its QX80, a luxurious SUV that will share componentry with the highly anticipated next-gen Nissan “Y63” Patrol when it eventually arrives.
March 2024: Next Patrol and Navara teased in future roadmap
Next Nissan Patrol and Navara teased in future roadmap presentation, which confirmed the all-new Patrol – sold as the Armada in North America – will launch between April 2024 and March 2025.
October 2023: 2025 Nissan Patrol spy photos leak
The next-generation Nissan Patrol has been spied testing in the US, where it's known as the Armada.
Published to the Instagram page of spy photo specialist KindelAuto [↗], the photos show the new Patrol in light camouflage, captured from the front three-quarter view. The camouflage obscures most details, as is its job, but we can see some muscular guards and a tall gill vent behind the front wheel arch.
The grille also appears wider than we've proposed in our recent renders (scroll down!), but we'll wait on a clearer view before revisiting that.
2023 Nissan Patrol Warrior driven!
2025 Nissan Patrol imagined in new renderings
The new-generation 2025 Nissan Patrol is expected to be unveiled next year.
As detailed below, we have already imagined the new Patrol, but with the recent debut of the Infiniti QX Monograph concept, Theottle [↗] has re-created our vision of the upcoming model – including a more-rugged Warrior version.
While the QX Monograph remains a concept, it previews the forthcoming QX80 – the Nissan Patrol's luxury twin once sold in Australia.
The upright shape is described as “anti-wedge", allowing for a more spacious interior. The glasshouse now wraps around the entire vehicle, while pop-out door handles replace traditional units – at least for the Infiniti version.
The production version, expected in 2024, will likely resemble the concept with minor tweaks such as more conventional door frames, side mirrors, and smaller alloy wheels.
A production-ready Patrol prototype shown to US dealers was described as “Range Rover-like” with a more-rugged appearance, including new headlights and tail-lights, and an “all-new”, modernised interior.
It is reported the 2025 Nissan Patrol will swap its naturally aspirated V8 for a downsized, twin-turbo petrol V6.
The new Patrol, which could adopt the ‘Y63’ codename, will also sport larger screens, updated active safety features, and additional features above the current model launched in 2010.
Under the bonnet will reportedly be a 316kW twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine matched to a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Our earlier story, below, continues unchanged.
2025 Nissan Patrol rendered
The next-generation 2025 Nissan Patrol off-roader is fast approaching.
US publication CarBuzz[↗] reports a concept previewing the second-generation Infiniti QX80 upper-large SUV will debut in June, dubbed QX80 Monograph. If that sounds familiar, a 2017 concept used the same name to preview the current QX80’s facelift, which arrived in Australia in early 2018 before the brand was shuttered locally by mid-2020.
What can we expect from the next Nissan Patrol?
- Emissions rules could see a switch to turbo V6 power
- But Australia, and the Middle East, might stick with the V8...
- Should be revealed in the next 18 months
What does all this mean for the new Nissan Patrol?
The current Nissan Patrol – also badged as the Armada in North America – serves as the basis for the Infiniti QX80, and this should continue in new-generation form.
It isn’t unusual for a luxury spin-off to be unveiled first. For example, the all-new Lexus LM people-mover was revealed this week ahead of the related Toyota Alphard later this year.
With the new Patrol’s global reveal expected within the next 18 months, and the recent news surrounding the next-gen Patrol-based Infiniti QX80, we’ve put together a pair of renderings imagining the all-new Patrol.
An evolutionary design with Nissan’s latest design language is expected for the new Patrol, with hints from the smaller X-Trail and Pathfinder – including split headlights and a full-width strip connecting slimmer tail-lights.
Not much is currently known about the 2025 Nissan Patrol; however, a report from early 2022 suggests it could switch to a twin-turbocharged petrol V6 – at least in North America.
Industry journal Automotive News was briefed by a Nissan dealership source in the United States, with the Patrol set to replace its current petrol V8 for a “more fuel-efficient” twin-turbo V6.
"Fuel efficiency is on everybody's mind," another insider told Automotive News. "If they can get the same horsepower and torque out of a V6, why not?"
However, tough new vehicle regulations in the United States require a 28.3 per cent reduction in emissions through 2026 – a stark contrast to laws in Australia and Middle Eastern countries where more relaxed emission laws are enjoyed. (For now.)
The difference could mean Australia’s Nissan Patrol will continue with the 5.6-litre V8 for a number of years, before potentially moving to the V6.
Arch-rival Toyota replaced its 4.5-litre twin-turbo diesel V8 with a 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel V6 in the LandCruiser 300 Series in 2021, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, while some markets received the option of a 3.4-litre twin-turbo petrol V6. This turbo-petrol powertrain is available in Australia in the related Lexus LX600.
Nissan’s new twin-turbo V6 is tipped to be an all-new 3.5-litre unit paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, though it’s believed to be unrelated to the Nissan Z’s engine. While details of the powertrain remain scarce, the new V6 would likely outperform the current petrol V8, which produces 298kW and 560Nm, with a six-speed automatic.
In addition to the twin-turbo V6, the Y63 may also feature an E-Power hybrid version to reduce emissions further. This would align with Nissan's strategy to increase the number of electric and hybrid vehicles in its lineup. For local buyers, a more-rugged Patrol Warrior – set to debut later this year as a swansong for the current Y62 Patrol – should headline the new-generation range, provided the upcoming model proves popular.
As with the Navara Warrior, it will be ‘re-manufactured’ by Melbourne-based Premcar, with changes tipped to include added ground clearance via a suspension lift, additional underbody protection, all-terrain Cooper AT3 tyres, black badging, and a sticker kit. A teaser image also confirmed the presence of a side-exit exhaust for the 4.6-litre petrol V8.
