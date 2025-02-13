New Medium SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

These are the new midsize SUVs bound for Australia in 2025.
2024 brought a number of fresh and updated models to Australia's hot-selling medium SUV segment, and that's only going to continue this year, with a rapidly growing list of new offerings.
Electric models make up a big proportion of this list, especially those from China, but the legacy brands and powertrains aren't out of the race.
Which will be the most compelling for Aussie car buyers? Read on...
Audi Q5
WHEN: Third quarter 2025
Audi revealed its third-generation Q5 in September 2024. Sporting a fresh but familiar design inside and out, the new Q5 comes packing new tech and updated powertrains.
Engine options overseas include mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, all paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the SQ5 has switched back to a petrol V6 engine.
Pricing has increased in Germany, so Aussie buyers can expect the same here. In its current form, the Australian-delivered Q5 begins from around $75K before on-road costs.
Audi Q5 Sportback
WHEN: Late 2025
Audi's 2025 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models have been revealed, offering coupe-inspired takes on the popular Q5 SUV.
Arriving in Australia late next year, these Sportback variants share their underpinnings and technology with the standard Q5. Powertrains include familiar 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid assistance, plus a potent 3.0-litre V6 for the SQ5.
Inside, the Sportbacks feature the same digital cockpit as the Q5, with large driver and central displays. Luxury options like a passenger display and sustainable interior materials are also available. The key differentiator is the Sportback's sleeker profile, with a sloping roofline and distinct rear styling.
While the Sportback design impacts cargo space slightly, it still offers a respectable 515 litres with the seats up, expanding to 1415 litres when folded. These new models bring a sportier edge to the Q5 lineup, combining style with practicality and performance.
BMW iX3
WHEN: NOT YET REVEALED
Previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse X concept, the next BMW iX3 will be a different car to the fourth-gen internal-combustion X3 unveiled in mid-2024.
It’s expected to come in 2025, based on BMW’s new dedicated Neue Klasse (new class) electric vehicle architecture. The iX3 will be the first model on this platform, with a 3 Series-sized electric sedan previewed by the first Vision Neue Klasse concept to follow soon after.
Full technical details are still to come, although BMW has previously confirmed an 800V architecture, enabling charging speeds that should deliver around 300km of driving range in 10 minutes.
When it’s unveiled later this year and launched into the market in 2025, trademark applications suggest the second-generation iX3 will be offered in iX3 30, iX3 40 and iX3 50 forms.
BMW X3
WHEN: EARLY 2025
The new-generation BMW X3 was unveiled way back in June 2024, and its Australian debut is nearly upon us.
Initially, two petrol options will be available: the entry-level 20 xDrive and the performance-oriented M50 xDrive.
The new X3 is slightly larger than its predecessor and features a more athletic stance. Inside, the cabin showcases sustainable materials and a high-tech feel, with the BMW Curved Display and Interaction Bar taking centre stage. Advanced driver assistance systems and the latest iDrive system are standard. Pricing and details in the linked story above.
BYD Sealion 7
WHEN: FEBRUARY 2025
In February, BYD launched the Sea Lion 7, an electric SUV counterpart to the Seal sedan, priced from $54,990 plus on-road costs.
Offered in two variants, the Sea Lion 7 uses an 82.65kWh LFP battery, providing up to 482km of range in the base Premium model and 456km in the Performance version. It supports DC fast charging up to 150kW and is the first Australian BYD to offer 11kW AC charging.
Sized between the Tesla Model Y and other mid-size electric SUVs, the Sea Lion 7 measures 4830mm long, 1925mm wide, and 1620mm tall, with a 2930mm wheelbase. It enters a competitive market against rivals like the Tesla Model Y, Leapmotor C10, Deepal S07, and Kia EV5.
Cupra Terramar
WHEN: MID 2025
Named after a long disused, banked oval racetrack that stands as Spain's equivalent to Monza or Brooklands, the Terramar will reach Australia later this year.
Built alongside the Audi Q3 in Hungary, the 4.5-metre long Terramar plug-in hybrid SUV replaces Cupra’s Ateca SUV – but will push things more upmarket.
The Terramar is nearly identical in size to the related VW Tiguan. The Terramar stretches 4519mm long, 1863mm wide, and 1584mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2681mm. For comparison, the Tiguan measures 4539mm long, 1842mm wide, 1639mm tall, and has a 2680mm wheelbase.
The Terramar uses a ‘new generation of hybrid’ powertrain promising around 100km of electric driving range – a significant jump from the Leon and Formentor’s 50-65km capability.
Another engine option we're expecting is the 195kW/400Nm 2.0 TSI turbo petrol mill that features in the new Tiguan R Line.
Local details are still to be released, but watch for the Terramar to start in the low $50,000 range.
Deepal S05
WHEN: TBC
Chinese brand Deepal is planning to expand its Australian offerings beyond the recently launched S07 electric SUV.
Nothing is confirmed yet, but several new models are under consideration for a 2025 launch, with the most likely next entrant being the S05 – a smaller electric SUV that would rival the popular but slightly smaller BYD Atto 3.
Overseas, the S05 it's available with a range extender, but an all-electric version with a 175kW motor and a 56kWh battery is more likely for Australia.
The brand's local distributor Inchcape isn't ready to talk timing or price, but we'd expect a sticker starting around $40K.
Geely EX5
WHEN: FIRST HALF 2025
Chinese carmaker Geely, already present in Australia through its Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus brands, will soon launch its namesake brand with the EX5 electric SUV.
The EX5 is built on Geely's Electric Architecture and features a 160kW/320Nm electric motor. Battery options and range are yet to be finalised for global markets, but Chinese models offer choices that could translate to competitive offerings here. The EX5's dimensions place it between the BYD Atto 3 and Tesla Model Y.
While its $28K-equivalent pricing in China is attractive, the EX5's Australian sticker is expected to start closer to $50K, in line with key rivals.
Genesis Electrified GV70 facelift
WHEN: FIRST HALF
The Genesis Electrified GV70 was given a facelift and battery upgrade in November, promising improved range for the electric SUV.
Following the refreshed petrol GV70 (linked above), the Electrified GV70 will arrive in Australia in the first half of 2025. Styling changes include revised bumpers, new wheel designs, and repositioned indicators.
The most significant update is the battery, increasing from 77.4kWh to 84kWh. This upgrade, similar to those seen in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, should boost the driving range, potentially approaching 500km. The dual-motor drivetrain remains, offering impressive power and torque, and the 800-volt architecture ensures continued fast-charging capability.
The interior mirrors the petrol GV70's updates, featuring a large 27-inch OLED display and a touch-sensitive climate control panel.
Jaecoo J7
WHEN: EARLY 2025
Chinese carmaker Chery will launch its midsized J7 SUV sometime in the first part of this year.
The J7 launch will mark the Australian introduction of Chery's Jaecoo brand, heralded as its "rugged urban SUV brand".
In Australia, the J7 will be offered as a midsize five-seat SUV, powered by a 137kW/275Nm 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.
Features promoted in the brand's latest announcement include seven "distinct" drive modes and a large, vertical 14.8-inch main display in the cabin.
Other features for our market will include 19-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable front seats, a 360-degree camera system, wireless smartphone charging, LED headlamps, front fog lights, automatic wipers, and an electric tailgate.
Depending on its pricing, the J7 will likely be pitched as a more affordable yet feature-rich alternative to popular midsize SUVs like the RAV4, CX-5, Tucson, Sportage and X-Trail. Rivals among its Chinese peers will include the new MG HS, GWM Haval H6, and the related Chery Tiggo 7 Pro.
Kia Sportage facelift
WHEN: SECOND QUARTER
Kia's popular Sportage SUV is getting a fresh look for 2025, and it's confirmed for Australia.
Revealed at the LA motor show, the updated Sportage features revised styling inside and out, along with mechanical improvements.
Good news for Aussie drivers: the diesel engine option will continue, alongside a petrol engine now paired with a more conventional automatic transmission. The hybrid model also gets a power boost. Kia is promising a more refined driving experience thanks to suspension and noise insulation upgrades.
The 2025 Kia Sportage is set to arrive in Australia in the first half of 2025.
MG HS PHEV
WHEN: MID 2025 (unconfirmed)
MG's next-generation HS plug-in hybrid is expected in Australia in mid-2025, promising a significant increase in electric driving range.
Australian government documents confirm its approval for sale, revealing a 105kW petrol engine and a 224kW total system output.
Likely sharing its powertrain with the UK-spec HS PHEV, the new model combines a 105kW turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 24.7kWh battery, resulting in 226kW and 432Nm. This contrasts with the previous HS Plus EV's smaller battery and lower range.
The new HS PHEV boasts a WLTP range of 121km, a substantial improvement over the previous model's 63km NEDC range. It also includes vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, allowing the car's battery to power external devices.
For now, all of this is speculative, as the brand has yet to confirm specific plans for the HS PHEV.
Maserati Grecale Folgore
WHEN: JANUARY
The first electric Maserati dons the Italian carmaker’s ‘Folgore', meaning lightning.
The Grecale Folgore takes the Porsche Macan-sized SUV – Maserati’s most popular car here – and runs a quad-motor set-up (two on each axle) with 400V architecture and 105kWh battery for a suggested 400kW/800Nm output.
Priced from $199,000 before on-road costs, local availability for the Grecale Folgore EV opened in January, listed officially as 'available to order only'.
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid & E-3008
WHEN: 3008 Hybrid now, E-3008... 🤷♂️
The 3008 Hybrid went on sale in January 2025, but plans for its all-electric companion are more of a mystery.
Peugeot Australia had announced the E-3008 would arrive here in the second half of 2024, but it is now a TBC. The seven-seat E-5008 was said to follow the E-3008 in 2025, but this, too, is now unclear.
Skoda Enyaq facelift
WHEN: MID-LATE 2025
In January, Skoda gave its Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe electric SUVs a facelift, improved technology, and better performance.
The exterior gets a "Tech-Deck Face" with a redesigned grille and headlights, while the interior boasts a larger 13-inch infotainment screen and an optional augmented reality head-up display.
The updated Enyaqs offer increased range and faster charging thanks to a more efficient electric powertrain. Australia is likely to again be offered only the Enyaq Coupe, although the brand has yet to confirm local details.
In its current form, the Enyaq kicks off at $69,990 for the Sport Line, with the Enyaq RS retailing for $83,990.
Smart #5
WHEN: SECOND HALF 2025
Smart unveiled the #5 electric SUV in August last year.
Its largest model to date, the 'Hashtag 5' measuring 4705mm in length with a 2900mm wheelbase, positioning it competitively against mid-size SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y. ￼
The #5 features a boxy, rugged design, with the Summit Edition offering an off-road package that includes a roof-mounted light bar, roof rack, side steps, storage box, and access ladder. Inside, it boasts a 10.3-inch ultra-HD driver’s display, dual 13-inch AMOLED screens for the driver and front passenger, and a 25.6-inch augmented-reality head-up display. A generative AI voice assistant is integrated with a Sennheiser sound system delivering over 2000 watts. ￼
Equipped with a 100kWh battery, the #5 offers a claimed range of over 740km according to the CLTC test cycle. Its 800-volt system architecture enables rapid charging from 10% to 80% in approximately 15 minutes. Leaked documents suggest various powertrain options, including single-motor models producing 250kW and 288kW, and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version with up to 432kW. A top-tier variant with 475kW is also anticipated.
The Smart #5 is expected to launch in Australia in the second half of 2025.
Subaru Forester & Forester Hybrid
WHEN: July 2025
Subaru unveiled the new Forester Hybrid at the Chicago Auto Show, following the overseas launch of the regular new Forester in early 2024.
The "strong hybrid" combines a 2.5-litre Boxer engine with a Toyota-sourced electric motor and a 0.7kWh battery, delivering 145kW. Power is sent to all four wheels via an e-CVT, and unlike some hybrids, the Forester retains a mechanical all-wheel-drive connection.
Fuel efficiency is rated at 6.7L/100km in the US, but potentially closer to 5.5L/100km in Australia based on comparative ratings.
Alongside the hybrid, Subaru also revealed the Forester Wilderness, an off-road focused variant with increased ground clearance, off-road bumpers, all-terrain tyres, and other enhancements.
While not yet confirmed for Australia, Subaru has expressed interest in bringing Wilderness models to the local market.
Volkswagen ID.4
WHEN: March 2025
Think of an electric alternative to the VW Tiguan and you’re on the money when it comes to the VW ID.4, which is due to arrive in March.
This family-friendly five-seat electric SUV will be initially be offered in single-motor 'Pro' rear-wheel drive guise producing 210kW and 545Nm, with the sportier GTX model ramping things up to 250kW thanks to the addition of a second drive motor for the front wheels. It also gets quicker DC charging at 175kW.
At just under 4.6 metres long, the ID.4 is bang on the class standard for a midsize SUV, and VW’s approach here is to offer this fully electric model with up to 550km WLTP driving range.
Volkswagen ID.5
WHEN: March 2025
This is a sportier take on a midsize EV SUV than the ID.4, with a slope-backed bodyshell draped over similar mechanical innards.
Like the ID.4, VW Australia will offer a single-motor rear-wheel drive version with 210kW/545Nm alongside a sportier GTX model with all-wheel drive and 250kW, though VW's local operation will employ the inverse strategy to the ID-4 with the ID.5, launching instead with the high-performance GTX variant. The ID.5 Pro will land later in 2025.
Driving range exceeds 500km for both versions of the ID.5 with the rear-drive Pro rating at 556km from a charge.
The ID.5 GTX will land in Australia at the same time as the ID.4, in March 2025.
Volkswagen Tiguan
WHEN: MAY 2025
Sporting a more premium feel and upgraded interior, the new Tiguan has been dubbed a "mini Touareg". While diesel and the previous R flagship are gone, a range of petrol engines will be available.
Boot space increases thanks to a 30mm length increase, though the Tiguan remains a five-seater. Seven-seat seekers will have to wait for the Tayron, the Tiguan Allspace replacement, later in 2025.
Built on VW's latest MQB Evo platform, the Tiguan offers improved materials and a refined driving experience. The top-spec 195TSI R-Line offers strong performance, too, replacing the hero Tiguan R of the outgoing second generation.
