New Medium SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

The Terramar is nearly identical in size to the related VW Tiguan. The Terramar stretches 4519mm long, 1863mm wide, and 1584mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2681mm. For comparison, the Tiguan measures 4539mm long, 1842mm wide, 1639mm tall, and has a 2680mm wheelbase. The Terramar uses a ‘new generation of hybrid’ powertrain promising around 100km of electric driving range – a significant jump from the Leon and Formentor’s 50-65km capability. Another engine option we're expecting is the 195kW/400Nm 2.0 TSI turbo petrol mill that features in the new Tiguan R Line. Local details are still to be released, but watch for the Terramar to start in the low $50,000 range.

⬆️ Back to top MORE All Cupra Terramar News & Reviews 20 Click above for more images Deepal S05 WHEN: TBC Chinese brand Deepal is planning to expand its Australian offerings beyond the recently launched S07 electric SUV. Nothing is confirmed yet, but several new models are under consideration for a 2025 launch, with the most likely next entrant being the S05 – a smaller electric SUV that would rival the popular but slightly smaller BYD Atto 3. Overseas, the S05 it's available with a range extender, but an all-electric version with a 175kW motor and a 56kWh battery is more likely for Australia.

The brand's local distributor Inchcape isn't ready to talk timing or price, but we'd expect a sticker starting around $40K. News Geely’s EX5 electric mid-sized SUV gets an Aussie once over Geely has undertaken local suspension and active safety tuning to better adapt to Australian roads. 15 hours ago Geely EX5 WHEN: FIRST HALF 2025 Chinese carmaker Geely, already present in Australia through its Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus brands, will soon launch its namesake brand with the EX5 electric SUV. The EX5 is built on Geely's Electric Architecture and features a 160kW/320Nm electric motor. Battery options and range are yet to be finalised for global markets, but Chinese models offer choices that could translate to competitive offerings here. The EX5's dimensions place it between the BYD Atto 3 and Tesla Model Y. While its $28K-equivalent pricing in China is attractive, the EX5's Australian sticker is expected to start closer to $50K, in line with key rivals. News 2025 Genesis GV70: Australian pricing and features The 2025 Genesis GV70 arrives in Australia, bringing advanced safety features, tech upgrades, and a refined three-variant line-up. 7 Nov 2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 facelift WHEN: FIRST HALF The Genesis Electrified GV70 was given a facelift and battery upgrade in November, promising improved range for the electric SUV. Following the refreshed petrol GV70 (linked above), the Electrified GV70 will arrive in Australia in the first half of 2025. Styling changes include revised bumpers, new wheel designs, and repositioned indicators.

The most significant update is the battery, increasing from 77.4kWh to 84kWh. This upgrade, similar to those seen in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, should boost the driving range, potentially approaching 500km. The dual-motor drivetrain remains, offering impressive power and torque, and the 800-volt architecture ensures continued fast-charging capability. The interior mirrors the petrol GV70's updates, featuring a large 27-inch OLED display and a touch-sensitive climate control panel. News Jaecoo J7 midsize SUV & J5 small SUV confirmed for Australia China’s Chery – which re-launched in Australia in 2023 – has confirmed it’ll introduce its Jaecoo premium sub-brand here later this year 6 Nov 2024 Jaecoo J7 WHEN: EARLY 2025 Chinese carmaker Chery will launch its midsized J7 SUV sometime in the first part of this year. The J7 launch will mark the Australian introduction of Chery's Jaecoo brand, heralded as its "rugged urban SUV brand". In Australia, the J7 will be offered as a midsize five-seat SUV, powered by a 137kW/275Nm 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

The updated Enyaqs offer increased range and faster charging thanks to a more efficient electric powertrain. Australia is likely to again be offered only the Enyaq Coupe, although the brand has yet to confirm local details. In its current form, the Enyaq kicks off at $69,990 for the Sport Line, with the Enyaq RS retailing for $83,990. ⬆️ Back to top MORE All Skoda Enyaq News & Reviews 20 Click above for more photos Smart #5 WHEN: SECOND HALF 2025 Smart unveiled the #5 electric SUV in August last year. Its largest model to date, the 'Hashtag 5' measuring 4705mm in length with a 2900mm wheelbase, positioning it competitively against mid-size SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y. ￼

Fuel efficiency is rated at 6.7L/100km in the US, but potentially closer to 5.5L/100km in Australia based on comparative ratings. Alongside the hybrid, Subaru also revealed the Forester Wilderness, an off-road focused variant with increased ground clearance, off-road bumpers, all-terrain tyres, and other enhancements. While not yet confirmed for Australia, Subaru has expressed interest in bringing Wilderness models to the local market. 20 Volkswagen ID.4 WHEN: March 2025 Think of an electric alternative to the VW Tiguan and you’re on the money when it comes to the VW ID.4, which is due to arrive in March. This family-friendly five-seat electric SUV will be initially be offered in single-motor 'Pro' rear-wheel drive guise producing 210kW and 545Nm, with the sportier GTX model ramping things up to 250kW thanks to the addition of a second drive motor for the front wheels. It also gets quicker DC charging at 175kW.

At just under 4.6 metres long, the ID.4 is bang on the class standard for a midsize SUV, and VW’s approach here is to offer this fully electric model with up to 550km WLTP driving range. ⬆️ Back to top MORE All Volkswagen ID.4 News & Reviews 20 With its sloping roofline the ID.5 looks more sedan than coupe to us Volkswagen ID.5 WHEN: March 2025 This is a sportier take on a midsize EV SUV than the ID.4, with a slope-backed bodyshell draped over similar mechanical innards. Like the ID.4, VW Australia will offer a single-motor rear-wheel drive version with 210kW/545Nm alongside a sportier GTX model with all-wheel drive and 250kW, though VW's local operation will employ the inverse strategy to the ID-4 with the ID.5, launching instead with the high-performance GTX variant. The ID.5 Pro will land later in 2025.