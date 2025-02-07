Subaru’s new hybrid Forester – and when we might see it in Australia

Subaru has revealed the new Forester at the Chicago Auto Show in the US overnight, powered by a new-generation hybrid system confirmed for the Australian lineup when it launches locally in July.
Building on the sixth-generation Forester that debuted in March 2024, the new ‘strong hybrid’ system combines a 2.5-litre ‘Boxer’ engine with a Toyota-sourced electric motor and 0.7kWh battery for a 145kW system output.
The system puts its power to all four wheels via an e-CVT transmission and unlike the RAV4’s electric rear motor, the Forester’s all-wheel drive system is mechanically linked.
The hybrid Forester is rated at 35 miles per gallon for fuel efficiency in the USA or 6.7L/100km. That sounds mediocre for a hybrid, but the RAV4 hybrid AWD is rated at 6.0L/100km there compared with 4.8L/100km here, potentially giving the Forester a 5.5L/100km rating locally.
The hybrid Forester keeps the standard car’s X-Mode off-road traction system, hill descent control and active torque vectoring, while it also has a 220mm ground clearance.
Inside the Forester hybrid is the same 11.6-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring as the petrol models revealed last year, while a new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display will be available on some hybrid variants.
Subaru also revealed the new Wilderness alongside the hybrid, which is an off-road model in the Forester range, as well as both the Crosstrek and Outback in North America as well. It was part of the last Forester lineup in America from 2021.
The new Wilderness adds several off-road upgrades to the already competent off-road Forester, including 15mm more ground clearance, off-road bumpers, all-terrain tyres, underbody protection and tweaks to the transmission for greater off-road ability.
Subaru Australia is yet to confirm the Forester Wilderness for local sales, telling local media in a statement: “We remain very interested in Wilderness editions for our market and are working closely with Subaru Corporation on future opportunities for Australia.”
Would you like to see the new Subaru Forester Wilderness sold in Australia? Let us know in the comments below.
