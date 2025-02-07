Subaru’s new hybrid Forester – and when we might see it in Australia

Subaru has revealed the new Forester at the Chicago Auto Show in the US overnight, powered by a new-generation hybrid system confirmed for the Australian lineup when it launches locally in July.

Building on the sixth-generation Forester that debuted in March 2024, the new ‘strong hybrid’ system combines a 2.5-litre ‘Boxer’ engine with a Toyota-sourced electric motor and 0.7kWh battery for a 145kW system output.

The system puts its power to all four wheels via an e-CVT transmission and unlike the RAV4’s electric rear motor, the Forester’s all-wheel drive system is mechanically linked.

The hybrid Forester is rated at 35 miles per gallon for fuel efficiency in the USA or 6.7L/100km. That sounds mediocre for a hybrid, but the RAV4 hybrid AWD is rated at 6.0L/100km there compared with 4.8L/100km here, potentially giving the Forester a 5.5L/100km rating locally.