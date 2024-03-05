New Subaru Forester due for Australia in July 2025

FEBRUARY 2025: July launch confirmed for new Forester range Subaru has now unveiled the hybrid version of its new Forester, while confirming a July 2025 launch date. Details at the story linked below. News Subaru’s new hybrid Forester – and when we'll see it in Australia Subaru has revealed a new-generation hybrid variant of the new Forester mid-size SUV at the Chicago Auto Show. 7 Feb 2025 MARCH 2024: New Forester a long way out The sixth-generation Subaru Forester will not go on sale in Australia until 2025, the Japanese brand has confirmed. Snapshot New Forester was revealed in late 2023; on sale from Q2 2024 in US

New hybrid drivetrain will pair Toyota tech with boxer engine

Turbo XT variant set to return to line-up Subaru's latest midsized SUV was unveiled in late 2023 and was expected to go on sale locally sometime in the second half of 2024. It is due to go on sale in Subaru's biggest market, the US, in the second quarter of this year. The delay between the global reveal and local launch is not an ideal scenario, with the potential to affect Forester sales this year as buyers consider waiting for the new model. The Forester is Subaru's best-selling model and enjoyed a record sales year in 2023.

Subaru Australia believes the next Forester has even greater potential, benefitting from a new hybrid system co-developed with Toyota that should improve on the disappointing petrol-electric currently offered, while a turbo variant looks set to make a welcome return to the range. “The Forester is the No.1 model for the brand globally and we need to bring our A-game and put our best foot forward with the 2025 Forester,” said the company’s managing director, Blair Read. 3 “Obviously the Strong Hybrid will be a real boost for the new-gen Forester. We want it to maintain its place as the best model for the brand. So, we've got some exciting plans to keep Forester at its rightful place at the head of the Subaru brand."

Strong Hybrid is Subaru’s designation for a series-parallel petrol-electric system, used as a differentiator to its Mild Hybrid ‘e-Boxer’ engines (though they’re marketed as Hybrid models locally). The Strong Hybrid system will pair Toyota’s proven hybrid technology with Subaru’s flat-four-cylinder ‘boxer’ engines, and will be “tuned specifically for the Forester”. It should deliver both better performance and fuel efficiency than the current Forester e-Boxer. Subaru Australia will launch the new Forester with a regular petrol engine and the hybrid drivetrain, while a turbocharged XT variant is set to return after being dropped for the fifth-generation range. Read said the company couldn’t yet confirm any news for a turbo Forester but acknowledged last year’s addition of a turbo variant to the Outback line-up had proven successful – accounting for about 40 per cent of the wagon’s sales. 3 “That it's an interesting one because we get a lot of feedback on [a turbocharged Forester] and we do think it would be something that has potential,” he said.