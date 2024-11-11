WhichCar
2025 Deepal S07: Latest new EV brand now on sale in Australia

Australian orders are open for the Deepal S07 electric SUV, ahead of customer deliveries starting in December

Mike Stevens
Deepal Australia has opened orders for its new electric SUV, the S07, with a starting price of $53,900.

Snapshot

  • Rear-mounted motor delivers 160kW & 320Nm
  • 80kWh battery promises driving range up to 475km
  • Priced from $53,900 with 7-year warranty and 1 year of free charging

Manufactured under the Deepal brand by Chinese carmaker Changan, the S07 electric SUV is scheduled to reach customers in early December 2024 through new retail outlets in New South Wales and Victoria.

The S07's single-spec price gives it a strong position against the popular Tesla Model Y, beating the RWD model's starting price by around $2000.

As with all new brands, Deepal will also need to compete with Tesla's brand appeal, although its more conventional SUV shape could prove compelling enough to steal buyers away.

Key specs and features

The Deepal S07 is driven by a single electric motor at the rear axle, producing 160 kW of power and 320 Nm of torque.

It draws energy from an 80kWh battery pack, claiming a driving range of up to 475km (WLTP).

The S07 benefits from DC fast charging, although its peak rate of 92kW makes it slower to charge than most rivals, at 50 minutes for a 10-80% charge.

The Model Y will charge at 170kW, while newer models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will do around 250kW – allowing for a 10-80% charging time of 18 minutes.

2025 Deepal S07: The basics

SPEC & DETAILSINTERIOR
Single 160kW/320Nm electric motor on rear axleFive seats
80 kWh battery pack with up to 475km range (WLTP)Cabin designed in Turin
Safety suite including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automated emergency brakingWrap-around console with heated and ventilated synthetic leather seats
7-year/160,000 km vehicle warrantySony segmented audio system with headrest speakers for focused sound
8-year/240,000 km battery warrantyGesture recognition control for music, calls, and other functions
Initial service at 5,000 km or six months, followed by 10,000 km or annuallyAugmented reality head-up display (HUD) projecting navigation and speed
12 months complimentary roadside assistance for customers who opt-in during delivery445L boot expands to 1385 with rear seats folded
12-month complimentary Evie network charging for orders delivered by 31 January 2025125-litre front boot for additional storage
Home charging installation available via EVSE Australia, with accessory charger purchase option
Interior and technology

Designed at Changan's own studio in Turin, Italy, the S07’s cabin features a wrap-around console with synthetic leather seats that are both heated and ventilated.

Infotainment is through a Tesla-style single 15.6-inch display, featuring gesture recognition to control music, calls, and other functions with hand movements.

There's also an augmented reality head-up display (HUD), projecting key information like navigation and speed onto the windshield.

The Sony audio system features speakers embedded in the driver’s headrest, positioned to deliver "focused audio" like navigation prompts, without disturbing passengers.

Safety features and driver assistance

The Deepal S07 comes standard with a market standard suite of passive and active safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automated emergency braking.

There's also a pet and human detection mode, alerting the driver if a person or pet is left inside the vehicle after parking.

Additional features

The S07 offers a 125-litre front trunk (frunk) for additional storage, suited for items like shopping bags or charging cables.

Scenario modes include a ‘Nap Mode’ that locks the doors, maintains climate control, and plays soothing sounds while parked. The vehicle also features an audio-visual ‘Bonfire Mode,’ simulating campfire sounds and visuals for in-car entertainment.

Warranty, servicing, and exclusions

The S07 is sold with a seven-year/160,000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/240,000km battery warranty.

The initial service is scheduled at 5000km or six months, followed by regular intervals of 10,000 km or annually. Servicing costs have not yet been confirmed.

12 months of complimentary roadside assistance is also offered.

Charging options and incentives

As with many other brands, Deepal is throwing in a charging package with the S07.

Customers ordering the S07 before January 31 will get a 12-month subscription to the Evie public charging network included.

Deepal has also partnered with EVSE Australia to provide home charging options, offering installation services for compatible smart chargers. An accessory EV home charger is also available for purchase.

Availability

Orders for the Deepal S07 are now open via the Deepal Australia website or authorised retailers.

For now, Deepal's retail footprint is limited to NSW and Victoria, with showrooms at the following locations:

NSWVictoria
DEEPAL Parramatta | 60-64 Church St, Parramatta NSW 2150DEEPAL Melbourne City | 406 Victoria Street, North Melbourne VIC 3051
DEEPAL North Shore | 24 Herbert Street, Artarmon NSW 2064DEEPAL Doncaster | 560 Doncaster Rd, Doncaster, VIC 3108
Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars for nearly 20 years, after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design. He's still not sure if that was the right call, but... cars! Instagram: @yomikestevens


 

