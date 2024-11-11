2025 Deepal S07: Latest new EV brand now on sale in Australia

Deepal Australia has opened orders for its new electric SUV, the S07, with a starting price of $53,900. Snapshot Rear-mounted motor delivers 160kW & 320Nm

80kWh battery promises driving range up to 475km

Priced from $53,900 with 7-year warranty and 1 year of free charging Manufactured under the Deepal brand by Chinese carmaker Changan, the S07 electric SUV is scheduled to reach customers in early December 2024 through new retail outlets in New South Wales and Victoria. The S07's single-spec price gives it a strong position against the popular Tesla Model Y, beating the RWD model's starting price by around $2000. As with all new brands, Deepal will also need to compete with Tesla's brand appeal, although its more conventional SUV shape could prove compelling enough to steal buyers away. 7 Key specs and features The Deepal S07 is driven by a single electric motor at the rear axle, producing 160 kW of power and 320 Nm of torque. It draws energy from an 80kWh battery pack, claiming a driving range of up to 475km (WLTP).

The S07 benefits from DC fast charging, although its peak rate of 92kW makes it slower to charge than most rivals, at 50 minutes for a 10-80% charge. The Model Y will charge at 170kW, while newer models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will do around 250kW – allowing for a 10-80% charging time of 18 minutes. 7 2025 Deepal S07: The basics SPEC & DETAILS INTERIOR Single 160kW/320Nm electric motor on rear axle Five seats 80 kWh battery pack with up to 475km range (WLTP) Cabin designed in Turin Safety suite including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automated emergency braking Wrap-around console with heated and ventilated synthetic leather seats 7-year/160,000 km vehicle warranty Sony segmented audio system with headrest speakers for focused sound 8-year/240,000 km battery warranty Gesture recognition control for music, calls, and other functions Initial service at 5,000 km or six months, followed by 10,000 km or annually Augmented reality head-up display (HUD) projecting navigation and speed 12 months complimentary roadside assistance for customers who opt-in during delivery 445L boot expands to 1385 with rear seats folded 12-month complimentary Evie network charging for orders delivered by 31 January 2025 125-litre front boot for additional storage Home charging installation available via EVSE Australia, with accessory charger purchase option 7 Interior and technology Designed at Changan's own studio in Turin, Italy, the S07’s cabin features a wrap-around console with synthetic leather seats that are both heated and ventilated. Infotainment is through a Tesla-style single 15.6-inch display, featuring gesture recognition to control music, calls, and other functions with hand movements.

There's also an augmented reality head-up display (HUD), projecting key information like navigation and speed onto the windshield. The Sony audio system features speakers embedded in the driver’s headrest, positioned to deliver "focused audio" like navigation prompts, without disturbing passengers. 7 Safety features and driver assistance The Deepal S07 comes standard with a market standard suite of passive and active safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automated emergency braking. There's also a pet and human detection mode, alerting the driver if a person or pet is left inside the vehicle after parking. Additional features The S07 offers a 125-litre front trunk (frunk) for additional storage, suited for items like shopping bags or charging cables. Scenario modes include a ‘Nap Mode’ that locks the doors, maintains climate control, and plays soothing sounds while parked. The vehicle also features an audio-visual ‘Bonfire Mode,’ simulating campfire sounds and visuals for in-car entertainment. 7 Warranty, servicing, and exclusions The S07 is sold with a seven-year/160,000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/240,000km battery warranty. The initial service is scheduled at 5000km or six months, followed by regular intervals of 10,000 km or annually. Servicing costs have not yet been confirmed.