Geely’s EX5 electric mid-sized SUV gets an Aussie once over

Ahead of its imminent local launch, Geely has announced that its incoming EX5 electric mid-size SUV will feature suspension and active safety system tuning specific to Australian roads after an “extensive” 12-month program.

According to the company, comfort was the key focus for the team, including adapting to our coarse chip seal surfaces that tend to create a rougher ride. The brand focused on both long-distance highways as well as suburban streets dotted with speed bumps and roundabouts.

After tuning the MacPherson independent front and multi-link rear suspension for our roads, Geely claims the EX5 now delivers “fine-tuned suspensions that perfectly balances the needs of Australian drivers, refining the setup to be composed and sure-footed, without compromising comfort or driver control behind the wheel”.

Geely also focused on the EX5’s active safety systems, and benchmarked key systems like lane keeping assistance, traffic sign detection and driver attention monitoring for our local market.

Geely is yet to announce local pricing for the EX5, though has confirmed that it’s aiming for a sub-$50,000 entry price.