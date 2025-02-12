WhichCar
News
wheels

Geely’s EX5 electric mid-sized SUV gets an Aussie once over

Geely has undertaken local suspension and active safety tuning to better adapt to Australian roads.

Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png
32700d28/2025 geely ex5 8 jpeg
Gallery9

Ahead of its imminent local launch, Geely has announced that its incoming EX5 electric mid-size SUV will feature suspension and active safety system tuning specific to Australian roads after an “extensive” 12-month program.

According to the company, comfort was the key focus for the team, including adapting to our coarse chip seal surfaces that tend to create a rougher ride. The brand focused on both long-distance highways as well as suburban streets dotted with speed bumps and roundabouts.

After tuning the MacPherson independent front and multi-link rear suspension for our roads, Geely claims the EX5 now delivers “fine-tuned suspensions that perfectly balances the needs of Australian drivers, refining the setup to be composed and sure-footed, without compromising comfort or driver control behind the wheel”.

Geely also focused on the EX5’s active safety systems, and benchmarked key systems like lane keeping assistance, traffic sign detection and driver attention monitoring for our local market.

32180d22/2025 geely ex5 4 jpeg
9

Geely is yet to announce local pricing for the EX5, though has confirmed that it’s aiming for a sub-$50,000 entry price.

The EX5 will be available in two models with one available drivetrain: a 60.2kWh LFP battery feeding a 160kW/320Nm front-mounted electric motor for a 6.9-second 0-100km/h time.

Geely claims that the EX5 will be able to travel up to 430km of range on the WLTP cycle, and charge as high as 100kW on a DC fast charger for a 30 to 80 percent charge in 20 minutes, or 11kW using an AC charger. The EX5 will also feature vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging.

The EX5 measures 4,615mm long, 1,901mm wide, 1,670mm tall and rides on a 2,750mm-long wheelbase, making it identical in length to the Kia EV5. The claimed bootspace is 410-litres with the seats up and 1,877L with the rear seats folded.

327f0d26/2025 geely ex5 9 jpeg
9
Geely EX5 - standard features
18-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kitAutomatic climate control with rear air vents
Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lightingHeat pump
Rain-sensing automatic wipers10.2-inch digital driver’s display
Roof rails15.4-inch touchscreen with inbuilt connected services
Heated and power-folding mirrorsWireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (coming via over-the-air update later in 2025)
Rear privacy glassSix-speaker sound system
Keyless entry and push button start15W wireless phone charger
Leather steering wheel with ‘anti-virus technology’FM/DAB+ digital radio
Synthetic leather upholsterySatellite navigation with live traffic
6-way driver/4-way passenger electric front seat adjustment4x USB ports
Heated front seats
32510d22/2025 geely ex5 7 jpeg
9
EX5 safety equipment
Seven airbags (including a front central unit)Evasive manoeuvre assist
Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)Driver attention monitoring
Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warningAdaptive cruise control
Auto high beamLow-speed front and rear auto braking
Traffic sign recognitionDoor open warning
Blind-spot monitoringRear parking sensors
Front and rear cross-traffic alert (rear with braking)360-degree camera
31ea0d1e/2025 geely ex5 2 jpeg
9
EX5 Inspire model adds
Larger 19-inch alloy wheelsIlluminated front vanity mirrors
Panoramic sunroof256-colour ambient lighting
Ventilated and massaging front seats with driver’s memory and a front passenger electric foot rest13.4-inch head-up display
Electric tailgate1,000-watt 16-speaker sound system
Front parking sensors
32090d24/2025 geely ex5 3 jpeg
9
EX5 colour range (cost to be confirmed)
Arctic WhiteMoonlit Silver
Shadow BlackAquatic Green
Volcanic Grey

The announcement of local tuning comes as the brand has also announced that early adopters of the EX5 will receive three years of servicing and up to 1,000kWh of DC fast charging through the Evie network included in the purchase.

Geely was last sold in Australia in 2010 but is now represented by a factory-backed operation. It owns companies like Zeekr, Polestar, Lotus, Volvo and also owns a half share in Smart - all brands that are already sold locally.

32350d27/2025 geely ex5 5 jpeg
9

Key rivals

MOREEverything Geely
MOREElectric SUVs
Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.