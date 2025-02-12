Geely’s EX5 electric mid-sized SUV gets an Aussie once over

Ahead of its imminent local launch, Geely has announced that its incoming EX5 electric mid-size SUV will feature suspension and active safety system tuning specific to Australian roads after an “extensive” 12-month program.
According to the company, comfort was the key focus for the team, including adapting to our coarse chip seal surfaces that tend to create a rougher ride. The brand focused on both long-distance highways as well as suburban streets dotted with speed bumps and roundabouts.
After tuning the MacPherson independent front and multi-link rear suspension for our roads, Geely claims the EX5 now delivers “fine-tuned suspensions that perfectly balances the needs of Australian drivers, refining the setup to be composed and sure-footed, without compromising comfort or driver control behind the wheel”.
Geely also focused on the EX5’s active safety systems, and benchmarked key systems like lane keeping assistance, traffic sign detection and driver attention monitoring for our local market.
Geely is yet to announce local pricing for the EX5, though has confirmed that it’s aiming for a sub-$50,000 entry price.
The EX5 will be available in two models with one available drivetrain: a 60.2kWh LFP battery feeding a 160kW/320Nm front-mounted electric motor for a 6.9-second 0-100km/h time.
Geely claims that the EX5 will be able to travel up to 430km of range on the WLTP cycle, and charge as high as 100kW on a DC fast charger for a 30 to 80 percent charge in 20 minutes, or 11kW using an AC charger. The EX5 will also feature vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging.
The EX5 measures 4,615mm long, 1,901mm wide, 1,670mm tall and rides on a 2,750mm-long wheelbase, making it identical in length to the Kia EV5. The claimed bootspace is 410-litres with the seats up and 1,877L with the rear seats folded.
|Geely EX5 - standard features
|18-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
|Automatic climate control with rear air vents
|Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
|Heat pump
|Rain-sensing automatic wipers
|10.2-inch digital driver’s display
|Roof rails
|15.4-inch touchscreen with inbuilt connected services
|Heated and power-folding mirrors
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (coming via over-the-air update later in 2025)
|Rear privacy glass
|Six-speaker sound system
|Keyless entry and push button start
|15W wireless phone charger
|Leather steering wheel with ‘anti-virus technology’
|FM/DAB+ digital radio
|Synthetic leather upholstery
|Satellite navigation with live traffic
|6-way driver/4-way passenger electric front seat adjustment
|4x USB ports
|Heated front seats
|EX5 safety equipment
|Seven airbags (including a front central unit)
|Evasive manoeuvre assist
|Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
|Driver attention monitoring
|Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
|Adaptive cruise control
|Auto high beam
|Low-speed front and rear auto braking
|Traffic sign recognition
|Door open warning
|Blind-spot monitoring
|Rear parking sensors
|Front and rear cross-traffic alert (rear with braking)
|360-degree camera
|EX5 Inspire model adds
|Larger 19-inch alloy wheels
|Illuminated front vanity mirrors
|Panoramic sunroof
|256-colour ambient lighting
|Ventilated and massaging front seats with driver’s memory and a front passenger electric foot rest
|13.4-inch head-up display
|Electric tailgate
|1,000-watt 16-speaker sound system
|Front parking sensors
|EX5 colour range (cost to be confirmed)
|Arctic White
|Moonlit Silver
|Shadow Black
|Aquatic Green
|Volcanic Grey
The announcement of local tuning comes as the brand has also announced that early adopters of the EX5 will receive three years of servicing and up to 1,000kWh of DC fast charging through the Evie network included in the purchase.
Geely was last sold in Australia in 2010 but is now represented by a factory-backed operation. It owns companies like Zeekr, Polestar, Lotus, Volvo and also owns a half share in Smart - all brands that are already sold locally.
