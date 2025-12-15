Jaecoo Australia has announced local specifications for its upcoming J5 EV small electric SUV, which is due on sale in Australia in January 2026. Pricing is yet to be revealed, but the J5 EV will launch in a single Track spec ahead of both petrol and hybrid variants that will launch later in 2026. The J5 EV features a 61.1kWh LFP battery for up to 402km of range (WLTP).

The first electric vehicle (EV) that Jaecoo has launched locally, the J5 EV can be charged from 30 to 80 per cent in a claimed 28 minutes, while Jaecoo Australia claims efficiency of just 14.3kWh/100km. The J5 EV features a 155kW/288Nm front electric motor for a claimed 7.7-second 0-100km/h time.

The J5 measures 4380mm long, 1860mm wide and 1650mm tall and rides on a 2620mm-long wheelbase, making it slightly smaller than a Chery C5 but slightly larger than a Hyundai Kona. It can tow up to a 750kg braked trailer.

Features inside the J5 EV include a large 13.2-inch touchscreen with wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, an eight-speaker sound system and synthetic leather upholstery that is “pet friendly”, according to Jaecoo.

“We are beyond excited with the arrival of the J5 range in Australia”, said Roy Munoz, Chief Commercial Officer Omoda Jaecoo Aus & NZ. “Kicking off with the BEV variant, it will be a compelling choice in an increasingly competitive EV market. No other vehicle currently offers a pet-friendly interior and a large selection of accessories, which range from a dog carrier to a waterproof cargo mat, and even a karaoke machine.”

Jaecoo J5 EV standard equipment:

18-inch alloy wheels with Continental tyres

Power tailgate

V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) functionality

Keyless entry and push button start with remote start

LED projector headlights

LED daytime running lights

Acoustic front door glass

Glass Roof with powered sunshade

Dual-zone climate control

Synthetic leather upholstery

Heated and ventilated front seats

8.88-inch LCD driver instrument cluster

13.2-inch LCD touchscreen

8-speaker sound system

Apple Carplay & Android Auto (Wired + Wireless)

Voice control (“hello Jaecoo”)

50W wireless phone charger

360-degree camera

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance

Adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring

The Jaecoo J5 EV will launch in Australian showrooms in January 2026, with petrol and hybrid J5 variants due to launch later in 2026.