Jaecoo Australia has announced local specifications for its upcoming J5 EV small electric SUV, which is due on sale in Australia in January 2026. Pricing is yet to be revealed, but the J5 EV will launch in a single Track spec ahead of both petrol and hybrid variants that will launch later in 2026. The J5 EV features a 61.1kWh LFP battery for up to 402km of range (WLTP).
The first electric vehicle (EV) that Jaecoo has launched locally, the J5 EV can be charged from 30 to 80 per cent in a claimed 28 minutes, while Jaecoo Australia claims efficiency of just 14.3kWh/100km. The J5 EV features a 155kW/288Nm front electric motor for a claimed 7.7-second 0-100km/h time.
The J5 measures 4380mm long, 1860mm wide and 1650mm tall and rides on a 2620mm-long wheelbase, making it slightly smaller than a Chery C5 but slightly larger than a Hyundai Kona. It can tow up to a 750kg braked trailer.
Features inside the J5 EV include a large 13.2-inch touchscreen with wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, an eight-speaker sound system and synthetic leather upholstery that is “pet friendly”, according to Jaecoo.
“We are beyond excited with the arrival of the J5 range in Australia”, said Roy Munoz, Chief Commercial Officer Omoda Jaecoo Aus & NZ. “Kicking off with the BEV variant, it will be a compelling choice in an increasingly competitive EV market. No other vehicle currently offers a pet-friendly interior and a large selection of accessories, which range from a dog carrier to a waterproof cargo mat, and even a karaoke machine.”
Jaecoo J5 EV standard equipment:
- 18-inch alloy wheels with Continental tyres
- Power tailgate
- V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) functionality
- Keyless entry and push button start with remote start
- LED projector headlights
- LED daytime running lights
- Acoustic front door glass
- Glass Roof with powered sunshade
- Dual-zone climate control
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- 8.88-inch LCD driver instrument cluster
- 13.2-inch LCD touchscreen
- 8-speaker sound system
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto (Wired + Wireless)
- Voice control (“hello Jaecoo”)
- 50W wireless phone charger
- 360-degree camera
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Blind-spot monitoring
The Jaecoo J5 EV will launch in Australian showrooms in January 2026, with petrol and hybrid J5 variants due to launch later in 2026.
We recommend
-
News
Jaecoo J7: Cheaper plug-in hybrid grade added to mid-size SUV line-up
The cheaper plug-in hybrid option in Jaecoo's J7 mid-size SUV line-up is still capable of a 90km WLTP electric driving range.
-
Features
10 best bargain mid-size SUVs for under $40k
Chances are that if you're a new car buyer, you're searching for a mid-size SUV and value is a big consideration. Here are 10 mid-size SUVs priced under $40k.
-
News
Jaecoo expands SUV line-up with launch of compact J5 revealed
Set to arrive in early 2026, the new JAECOO J5 compact SUV will offer petrol, hybrid and electric options with a focus on versatility and design.