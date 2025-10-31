The mid-size SUV segment has quickly grown to become the most popular in Australia, offering generous size, practicality, a solid driving experience and – in their best guises – good fuel efficiency. Plus, almost all brands now offer some form of hybrid and/or electric drivetrain option. Overall, they make excellent family cars and with more than 25 choices on the Australian new car market, which one do you choose?

Here’s an overview of 10 value-packed mid-size SUVs priced at under $40,000 plus on-road costs we think you should be considering.

Hyundai Tucson

4

Price: from $38,350 plus on-road costs

from $38,350 plus on-road costs Engine: 2.0L petrol, 115kW/192Nm, 6-speed automatic, 2WD

2.0L petrol, 115kW/192Nm, 6-speed automatic, 2WD Combined fuel consumption: 8.1L/100km

The Hyundai Tucson recently won Wheels Best Medium SUV 2025 and that’s because its winning formula blends value, technology, comfort and a big line-up including hybrid models. Unfortunately for buyers searching for a sub-$40k bargain, the excellent hybrid system is priced closer to $50,000, but under $40,000 will still get you the entry-level 2.0-litre petrol model – at the time of writing, Hyundai is offering this model for $39,990 drive away.

Despite being an entry-level model, the base Tucson is still well equipped with features such as 17-inch alloy wheels, digital key functionality, dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates, a wireless phone charger and a full suite of active safety features, including a front-centre airbag and adaptive cruise control with stop and go.

The Tucson’s cabin is high quality and spacious for families, especially its large 539-litre boot that opens up to a massive 1860 litres with the rear seats folded. Hyundai Australia’s recent move to a five-plus-two year warranty (five years is standard and two extra years is added with dealer servicing) is healthy in the market, as is its cheap servicing. Overall, the Hyundai Tucson is a great mid-size SUV – we wouldn’t have named it the best of the best otherwise.

Nissan X-Trail

4

Price: from $36,990 plus on-road costs

from $36,990 plus on-road costs Engine: 2.5L petrol, 135kW/244Nm, CVT automatic, 2WD or AWD

2.5L petrol, 135kW/244Nm, CVT automatic, 2WD or AWD Combined fuel consumption: 7.4L/100km

The Nissan X-Trail was one of the first of the modern mid-size SUVs when the first-generation model launched in 2001 and ever since, it’s been one of the best-selling of the group. The latest fourth-generation model is a great mid-size SUV option, especially with recent value fixes across its Australian model range.

Priced from $36,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level ST, the X-Trail’s equipment levels are generous and include 17-inch alloy wheels, dusk- and rain-activated LED headlights, keyless entry and push button start, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert with braking and a reversing camera. If you want all-wheel drive, that’s priced at $39,990 or if you want more equipment, the upper-spec ST-L is priced from $41,465 +ORC and adds features such as synthetic leather upholstery, larger wheels and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen.

The X-Trail’s cabin is high quality and the switchgear feels more expensive than its pricing would suggest – there’s lots of soft touch materials around, and the controls have solid weighting to them. There’s a lot of storage space – including a massive under-centre console tray – and the boot is quite practical at 585 litres with the seats up.

On the road, the X-Trail is quite comfortable and the 2.5-litre petrol engine provides adequate performance, though it’s hardly exciting to drive. Families will love how refined it is as well, and it’s also relatively fuel efficient in the real world. Nissan’s five-to-10 year warranty program is the best on the Australian new car market as well, and the overall value for the entry-level X-Trail models is excellent.

Geely Starray

3

Price: from $37,490 plus on-road costs

from $37,490 plus on-road costs Drivetrain: 1.5L plug-in hybrid, 193kW, single-speed automatic, 2WD

1.5L plug-in hybrid, 193kW, single-speed automatic, 2WD Battery/electric driving range: 18.4kWh LFP/83km (WLTP)

18.4kWh LFP/83km (WLTP) Combined fuel consumption: 2.4L/100km

The Geely Starray is a new entrant to the mid-size SUV – and Australian market – providing great value for money, an efficient plug-in hybrid drivetrain, a good quality and spacious cabin and a long warranty program.

Priced from $37,490 plus on-road costs, the entry-level Starray Complete features 18-inch alloy wheels, dusk-sensing automatic LED lighting, heated and electric front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.4-inch touchscreen with live services and over-the-air updates and safety features such as seven airbags, AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance and a 360-degree camera.

The Starray features a 1.5-litre petrol engine to an electric motor for a combined output of 193kW, while its 18.4kWh LFP battery gives a WLTP range of 93km. The driving experience is pleasant, with excellent refinement and comfort levels.

The cabin of the Starray is like the electric EX5: dominated by a huge touchscreen with some physical controls, excellent quality thanks to plush materials and quite practical with ample storage and bootspace (a small 428 litre figure with the seats up but a huge 2065L figure with them folded). Geely’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty is long and its overall value equation is strong. Plus, it’s a polished product that offers a long EV range, giving mid-size SUV buyers even more choice.

GWM Haval H6

4

Price: from $35,990 drive away

from $35,990 drive away Engines: 2.0L turbo petrol, 170kW/380Nm, 9-speed automatic, 2WD or a 1.5L hybrid, 179kW/530Nm, 1-speed automatic, 2WD

2.0L turbo petrol, 170kW/380Nm, 9-speed automatic, 2WD or a 1.5L hybrid, 179kW/530Nm, 1-speed automatic, 2WD Combined fuel consumption: 5.2L/100km (hybrid) – 7.4L/100km (2.0T)

The GWM Haval H6 is one of the best value and most practical mid-size SUVs you can buy in Australia. With a huge 600-litre boot and a spacious rear seat, it can easily take what your family has to throw at it –but priced from just $35,990 drive away, it also undercuts the majority of its rivals. Its recent mid-life update also added multiple hybrid drivetrains. The entry-level hybrid Lux is also priced from just $40,990 – don’t worry, that’s the drive away figure.

While base pricing rose by $2000 compared to the pre-updated model, the standard equipment list was given a big boost and features on the entry-level Lux include 19-inch alloy wheels, dusk-sensing automatic LED lighting, keyless entry with push button start, synthetic leather upholstery, a 14.6-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring and safety features such as adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera.

The H6’s 1.5-litre hybrid system is powerful (179kW/530Nm) but also quite efficient (it’s rated at 5.2L/100km and we got close to that in the real world) and refined. The H6 is also covered by GWM’s solid seven-year/unlimited km warranty and though its service intervals are strange, service pricing is cheap. Overall, it remains one of the best value mid-size SUVs you can buy – and its recent facelift has added far more polish to the overall package.

Mahindra XUV700

4

Price: from $39,990 drive away

from $39,990 drive away Engine: 2.0L turbo petrol, 149kW/380Nm, 6-speed automatic, 2WD

2.0L turbo petrol, 149kW/380Nm, 6-speed automatic, 2WD Combined fuel consumption: 8.3L/100km

The Mahindra XUV700 is a top value mid-size SUV that’s priced from just $39,990 drive away for the entry-level AX7 and almost uniquely, for this segment, offering seven seats, making it ideal for larger families. There is also a top-spec Black Edition for only $43,990 for those wanting some black exterior styling features. A gutsy turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine sits under the bonnet mated to a smooth six-speed automatic transmission making strong 149kW/380Nm outputs. There’s no all-wheel drive option available in Australia, unfortunately.

Standard equipment is generous with features like 18-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, six-way electric driver’s seat adjustment with memory, a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a suite of active safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera.

The XUV700’s interior is modern, good quality and practical. While Mahindra doesn’t provide space figures, it’s estimated to hold around 150 litres behind the third row, with folding those seats adding another 500L to the total – or more than enough for your family. Add in the seven-year/150,000km warranty and the XUV700’s overall value is quite strong.

Kia Sportage

4

Price: from $38,490 drive away

from $38,490 drive away Engine: 2.0L petrol, 115kW/192Nm, 6-speed auto, 2WD

2.0L petrol, 115kW/192Nm, 6-speed auto, 2WD Combined fuel consumption: 8.1L/100km

Kia’s recently updated Sportage medium SUV is, like its Hyundai Tucson cousin, an excellent all-round mid-size SUV that brings a lot to the table: a big range of drivetrains – the largest range of the segment – and an excellent driving experience, as well as a very practical and spacious cabin.

Plus, being a Kia, it’s great value for money and is covered by a long warranty. Prices for the Sportage range start at $37,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level S 2.0-litre petrol auto. Regardless of the model chosen, the Sportage is well equipped.

In the cabin, the Sportage feels spacious thanks to its wide dashboard layout and huge curved display incorporating both the infotainment system and driver’s screen. Cabin storage is good, while the rear seat is quite roomy for two taller adults. Bootspace is minimum 543 litres in petrol and diesel forms (it’s a higher 586L in the hybrid because it lacks a full-size spare wheel), which is large in the segment.

Kia’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty was once the industry benchmark but has now been matched by a number of manufacturers – thankfully, seven years is still a long time. Service pricing, however, isn’t cheap – even the least technically impressive 2.0 litre petrol engine costs almost $500 annually to service. But while some aspects of the Sportage aren’t cheap, it’s still a surefire all-rounder that’s great to drive, practical and well equipped.

Skoda Karoq

4

Price: from $40,990 drive away

from $40,990 drive away Engine: 1.4L turbo petrol, 110kW/250Nm, 8-speed auto, 2WD

1.4L turbo petrol, 110kW/250Nm, 8-speed auto, 2WD Combined fuel consumption: 6.6L/100km

Skoda’s Karoq mid-size SUV is one of the quiet achievers in the segment – it doesn’t shout about its awesome practicality or clever storage solutions, instead going about its business humbly priced from just $40,990 drive away in entry-level Select form and offering a long list of standard equipment.

Features on the Karoq Select include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting and wipers, heated and auto-folding mirrors with auto-dimming for the driver’s side, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring and a reversing camera.

Despite being one of the physically smaller options in the segment, the Karoq’s cabin is spacious for its size and great quality as well. Its 521-litre boot opens up to 1630 litres with the rear seats folded, and various hooks and net positions add to its overall practicality.

The Karoq Select is powered by a gutsy 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, giving good performance and fuel economy (it’s rated at just 6.6L/100km). Skoda’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty is also the longest available from a European manufacturer and is one of the longest on the Australian new car market. The Karoq may not shout about its qualities, but it has many and value for money is certainly one of them.

Jaecoo J7

4

Price: from $34,990 drive away

from $34,990 drive away Engine: 1.6L turbo petrol, 137kW/275Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch auto, 2WD

1.6L turbo petrol, 137kW/275Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch auto, 2WD Combined fuel consumption: 7.0L/100km

Jaecoo is Chery’s premium brand, and the J7 mid-sizer SUV uses the mechanicals of the Tiggo 7 Pro with the same platform but with a more distinctive and premium-looking design. While the J7 starts $5000 more than the Tiggo 7 Pro, its interior is higher quality and more tech-rich, including a huge 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen.

The standard equipment on the entry-level J7 is healthy, with even the entry-level Core featuring electric front seats, synthetic leather trim, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav and safety features such as AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and a reversing camera. Move up the range to the mid-spec Track ($37,990 drive away and something we’d do) and features such as dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a 360-degree camera, automatic wipers and a power tailgate are added.

The cabin of the J7 is more interesting than a lot of competitors thanks to its large touchscreen, ample storage options, interesting textures and clever details. The touchscreen unfortunately controls a lot of the car’s functionality, like a lot of modern cars, but its graphics are sharp and is easy to use once you’ve become familiar with it. The rear seat is quite comfortable and reasonably spacious, and the boot measures up to 584 with the rear seats up and 1349 litres with the rear seats folded.

Despite being a similar size to the Tiggo 7 Pro, the J7’s 584-litre boot is larger, and its eight-

year/unlimited km warranty is a year longer as well. The J7 is a worthy new entrant in the mid-size SUV segment thanks to its quality, strong value equation and handsome styling and well worth consideration.

Chery Tiggo 7

4

Price: from $29,990 drive away

from $29,990 drive away Engine: 1.5L turbo petrol, 108kW/210Nm, 6-speed dual-clutch automatic, 2WD + 1.5L plug-in hybrid with 93km of range (NEDC), 255kW/525Nm, 1-speed auto, 2WD

1.5L turbo petrol, 108kW/210Nm, 6-speed dual-clutch automatic, 2WD + 1.5L plug-in hybrid with 93km of range (NEDC), 255kW/525Nm, 1-speed auto, 2WD Combined fuel consumption: 1.4L/100km (PHEV) – 6.9L/100km (1.5T)

Chery’s Tiggo 7 mid-size SUV sits above the popular C5 and Tiggo 4 models in the local line-up. The range was recently simplified to just two petrol models with pricing now starting from $29,990 drive away for the entry-level SE, but even the higher-spec SE+ is still only $33,990 drive away. If you’re after a plug-in hybrid, pricing for the Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid starts at just $39,990 drive away.

Standard equipment highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 12.3-inch touchscreens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and a lot of active safety kit including a front centre airbag, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and a reversing camera.

For $33,990 drive away, the upper-spec Ultimate further adds a panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, colour-selectable ambient lighting, synthetic leather trim, heated/ventilated/electric front seats, a wireless phone charger and a 360-degree camera, making it the value winner in the range.

The Tiggo 7 Pro’s cabin is nicely finished and practical, while the 549-litre boot is also large for its size. Chery’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty is standard, as is seven years of capped price servicing. Overall, it’s a value-packed mid-size SUV with an optional powerful and efficient plug-in hybrid drivetrain option, giving it even more appeal in the crowded mid-size SUV segment.

MG HS

4

Price: from $35,990 drive away

from $35,990 drive away Engine: 1.5L turbo petrol, 125kW/275Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch auto, 2WD or 1.5L turbo petrol hybrid, 165kW/340Nm, 3-speed auto, 2WD

1.5L turbo petrol, 125kW/275Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch auto, 2WD or 1.5L turbo petrol hybrid, 165kW/340Nm, 3-speed auto, 2WD Combined fuel consumption: 5.2L/100km (Hybrid+) – 6.9L/100km (1.5T)

The second-generation MG HS is a big departure from the model it replaced: it’s more stylish, more practical, higher quality and yet still delivers the excellent value that the MG brand is known for. Priced from $35,990 drive away, the new HS is also available with new hybrid drivetrains from just $40,990 drive away for the new Hybrid+ model.

The entry-level HS Excite is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 12.3-inch screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric driver’s seat and auto lights and wipers, with a full level of active safety kit like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, while for under $40,000 will get you the top-spec Essence with larger wheels, synthetic leather trim, a panoramic sunroof and a power tailgate. The Excite Hybrid+ is priced at $40,990 drive away, making it a further bargain.

The cabin of the HS is the biggest departure from the old HS as it’s now far more modern, higher quality, practical and feature rich than before. Practicality is excellent in both rows thanks to ample storage and roominess for occupants, plus the 507 litre boot is a good size and opens up to 1484 litres with the rear seats folded.

On the road, the MG HS impresses with its good refinement and solid driving experience, and if you choose the Hybrid+ model, real world efficiency. MG’s seven-year warranty (that can be extended to 10 years in total) is one of the best on the Australian new car market, and as you’d expect for the MG, the HS’ value equation is excellent. Plus, for the second-generation model, it’s now a much better car than before too.