Chery has pulled the wraps off the MY26 Tiggo 7, the latest update to its popular mid-size SUV, arriving in Australian showrooms with a bolder design, new technology, and improved efficiency.
Known for practicality and value, Chery believes its latest version strengthens its appeal to Australian families and urban buyers.
The entry-level Urban is priced from $29,990 drive-away, making it one of the most affordable mid-size SUVs on the market with this level of equipment. Stepping up to the Ultimate, priced at $33,990 drive-away, adds further premium touches and technology.
Outside, the MY26 introduces slimmer LED headlights and integrated taillights, giving the SUV a more premium road presence. Inside, drivers will find a contemporary cabin centred on twin 12.3-inch digital displays. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, and a six-speaker sound system are all standard.
Under the bonnet sits a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine produces 108 kW and 210 Nm, while fuel use has been slightly improved to 6.9 L/100 km combined, offering a balance of efficiency and performance suited to city and highway driving.
Standard ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and a suite of airbags covering the front, sides and curtain areas.
As with the rest of Chery’s line-up, the Tiggo 7 continues to be supported by a seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, seven years of capped price servicing, and up to seven years of roadside assistance.
The MY26 Tiggo 7 is available to order now, with first deliveries expected before the end of 2025.
Specs
Urban – $29,990 DA
- 18-inch Alloy Wheels
- Reversing Camera
- 7 Airbags
- TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) with Display
- Temporary Spare Wheel
- Acoustic Glass Windscreen
- Intelligent Voice Command (Hello Chery)
- 6 Speaker Sound System (4x Speakers, 2x Tweeters)
- 12.3″ LCD Driver Instrument Cluster
- 12.3″ LCD Infotainment Touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (Wired + Wireless)
- 6-Way Manual Adjustable Driver’s Seat
- 4-Way Manual Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
- Premium Steering Wheel
- LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)
- LED Taillights and Headlights (Projector Type)
- Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning
Ultimate – $33,990 DA
- Panoramic Sunroof (Slide & Tilt Function) with Powered Sunshade
- Colour Selectable Ambient Lighting
- Synthetic Leather Seats
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
- 6-Way Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat
- 4-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
- 50W Wireless Charger*
- Puddle Lights
- 360° Around View Monitor
- Front Parking Sensors
- Retractable Cargo Blind
- Power Tailgate
