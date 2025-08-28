Chery has pulled the wraps off the MY26 Tiggo 7, the latest update to its popular mid-size SUV, arriving in Australian showrooms with a bolder design, new technology, and improved efficiency.

Known for practicality and value, Chery believes its latest version strengthens its appeal to Australian families and urban buyers.

The entry-level Urban is priced from $29,990 drive-away, making it one of the most affordable mid-size SUVs on the market with this level of equipment. Stepping up to the Ultimate, priced at $33,990 drive-away, adds further premium touches and technology.

Outside, the MY26 introduces slimmer LED headlights and integrated taillights, giving the SUV a more premium road presence. Inside, drivers will find a contemporary cabin centred on twin 12.3-inch digital displays. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, and a six-speaker sound system are all standard.

Under the bonnet sits a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine produces 108 kW and 210 Nm, while fuel use has been slightly improved to 6.9 L/100 km combined, offering a balance of efficiency and performance suited to city and highway driving.

Standard ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and a suite of airbags covering the front, sides and curtain areas.

As with the rest of Chery’s line-up, the Tiggo 7 continues to be supported by a seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, seven years of capped price servicing, and up to seven years of roadside assistance.

The MY26 Tiggo 7 is available to order now, with first deliveries expected before the end of 2025.

Specs

Urban – $29,990 DA

18-inch Alloy Wheels

Reversing Camera

7 Airbags

TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) with Display

Temporary Spare Wheel

Acoustic Glass Windscreen

Intelligent Voice Command (Hello Chery)

6 Speaker Sound System (4x Speakers, 2x Tweeters)

12.3″ LCD Driver Instrument Cluster

12.3″ LCD Infotainment Touchscreen

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (Wired + Wireless)

6-Way Manual Adjustable Driver’s Seat

4-Way Manual Adjustable Front Passenger Seat

Premium Steering Wheel

LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

LED Taillights and Headlights (Projector Type)

Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning

Ultimate – $33,990 DA