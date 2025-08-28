Chery has pulled the wraps off the MY26 Tiggo 7, the latest update to its popular mid-size SUV, arriving in Australian showrooms with a bolder design, new technology, and improved efficiency.

Known for practicality and value, Chery believes its latest version strengthens its appeal to Australian families and urban buyers.

The entry-level Urban is priced from $29,990 drive-away, making it one of the most affordable mid-size SUVs on the market with this level of equipment. Stepping up to the Ultimate, priced at $33,990 drive-away, adds further premium touches and technology.

1

Outside, the MY26 introduces slimmer LED headlights and integrated taillights, giving the SUV a more premium road presence. Inside, drivers will find a contemporary cabin centred on twin 12.3-inch digital displays. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, and a six-speaker sound system are all standard.

Under the bonnet sits a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine produces 108 kW and 210 Nm, while fuel use has been slightly improved to 6.9 L/100 km combined, offering a balance of efficiency and performance suited to city and highway driving.

Standard ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and a suite of airbags covering the front, sides and curtain areas.

1

As with the rest of Chery’s line-up, the Tiggo 7 continues to be supported by a seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, seven years of capped price servicing, and up to seven years of roadside assistance.

The MY26 Tiggo 7 is available to order now, with first deliveries expected before the end of 2025.

Specs

Urban  – $29,990 DA

  • 18-inch Alloy Wheels
  • Reversing Camera
  • 7 Airbags
  • TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) with Display
  • Temporary Spare Wheel
  • Acoustic Glass Windscreen
  • Intelligent Voice Command (Hello Chery)
  • 6 Speaker Sound System (4x Speakers, 2x Tweeters)
  • 12.3″ LCD Driver Instrument Cluster
  • 12.3″ LCD Infotainment Touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (Wired + Wireless)
  • 6-Way Manual  Adjustable Driver’s Seat
  • 4-Way Manual Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
  • Premium Steering Wheel
  • LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)
  • LED Taillights and Headlights (Projector Type)
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning

Ultimate – $33,990 DA

  • Panoramic Sunroof (Slide & Tilt Function) with Powered Sunshade
  • Colour Selectable Ambient Lighting
  • Synthetic Leather Seats
  • Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
  • 6-Way Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat
  • 4-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
  • 50W Wireless Charger*
  • Puddle Lights
  • 360° Around View Monitor
  • Front Parking Sensors
  • Retractable Cargo Blind
  • Power Tailgate