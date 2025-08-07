Chery has officially launched hybrid power for its top-selling Tiggo 4 range, introducing two electrified variants – the Urban and Ultimate – starting from $29,990 driveaway.
It makes the Tiggo 4 Hybrid Australia’s most affordable hybrid SUV. That compares with $32,990 drive-away for the MG ZS Hybrid+ and $31,990 drive-away for the GWM Haval Jolion Hybrid.
Having quickly risen through the ranks of Australia’s small SUV segment, the Tiggo 4 has already proven a market success. It was the nation’s best-selling small SUV in July 2025 and has recorded nearly 12,000 sales since its late-2024 launch. Industry accolades have followed, including winning Wheels’ 2025 Best Value Small SUV.
Under the bonnet of both Tiggo 4 Hybrid models lies a newly developed series-parallel hybrid system. It combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine (71kW/120Nm) with a powerful 150kW/310Nm Permanent Magnet Synchronous electric motor. This setup enables a combined fuel efficiency of just 5.4L/100km, delivering smooth urban performance and efficiency across longer trips.
“The TIGGO 4 Hybrid combines smart design, real-world efficiency and unbeatable value – all in one package,” said Lucas Harris, Chief Operating Officer at Chery Australia. “Introducing hybrid power to the Tiggo 4 range was a no-brainer. Customers want more for less and we aim to meet these demands with all our products.”
The entry-level Urban ($29,990 driveaway) includes:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Dual 10.25-inch LCD instrument and infotainment screens
- Wired/wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Voice control system (“Hello Chery”)
- 4-speaker sound system
- Dual-zone climate control
- Full suite of advanced driver-assistance systems
- LED daytime running lights
- Seven airbags
The range-topping Ultimate ($34,990 driveaway) adds:
- Synthetic leather seats with front heating
- Premium steering wheel
- Red brake callipers
- 6-speaker sound system
- 360° surround view monitor
- Ambient lighting
- Power sunroof with retractable sunshade
- 15W wireless phone charger
Both variants are available now in Australian showrooms and come with Chery’s comprehensive seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, capped-price servicing, and roadside assistance for up to seven years.
