Hyundai’s excellent IONIQ 5 electric mid-size SUV has been updated for the 2026 model year with a simplified model line-up, an 84kWh battery across the range and added features including phone key functionality. Pricing starts at $76,200 plus on-road costs for the entry-level model, which is $6400 more than before because the smallest battery is no longer available. But the base, Elite and N Line Premium have only increased by $400 compared with their equivalents in the 2025 range.
Like the Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs, the 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 line-up now includes the company’s ‘Digital Key 2.0’ functionality, which allows users lock, unlock and start their car through their smartphone’s wallet functionality. Digital Key 2.0 can be shared with up to 15 compatible devices and does not need a mobile network signal to work.
Other changes to the 2026 line-up include a new ‘Celadon Grey Matte’ colour joining the palette, while a black interior has been made standard across the line-up – two lighter options are offered as a no-cost option on the mid-spec Elite.
Hyundai Australia has significantly reduced the line-up of the 2026 IONIQ 5 – instead of the former 13 variants on offer, there’s now just four. The base model – now called, simply, IONIQ 5 – is now equipped with the 84kWh battery already standard in higher-end models and as a result, its WLTP range has grown from 440km to 570km. A 168kW/350Nm rear-mounted motor is standard equipment, up from the previous entry car’s 125kW motor.
The mid-spec Dynamiq is now called the Elite and only available with the same 168kW drivetrain as the base car, though with more standard features such as 20-inch wheels that reduce its range to 530km (WLTP). Above the Elite is the N Line Premium, which replaces the former Epiq with the optional N Line Package. It uses a 239kW/605Nm dual-motor drivetrain and its claimed WLTP range is 495km. The 448kW N remains at the top of the range, now priced from $115,000 plus on-road costs.
The IONIQ 5 N has also picked up new standard features such as adaptive high beam, auto up-down functionality for all windows, haptic feedback for the steering wheel, more customisation for the N Drift Optimiser Pro system and the N Active Sound system has been updated as well.
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|IONIQ 5
|$76,200 (+$400 over previous cheapest model with the 84kWh battery)
|Elite
|$81,200 (+$400 over previous Dynamiq)
|N Line Premium
|$91,700 (+$400 over previous Epiq N Line)
|N
|$115,000 (+$2000 over previous N with panoramic roof option)
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 standard features:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic LED lighting
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Keyless entry and push button start with key or phone key
- Heated/auto-folding mirrors
- Wool and leather upholstery
- Leather steering wheel
- 10-way electric driver’s seat
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents
- 12.3-inch touchscreen and digital driver’s display
- Satellite navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Six-speaker sound system
- Wireless phone charger
- 4x USB-C charging ports
- Heat pump
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking with car/pedestrian/cyclist/junction turning/crossing assistance
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
- Traffic sign recognition
- Evasive steering assist
- Auto high beam
- Driver attention monitoring
- Blind-spot monitoring with camera and braking
- Rear cross-traffic alert with braking
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- 360-degree camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
Elite model adds:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Rear privacy glass
- Electric tailgate
- Sliding centre console
- ‘Eco-processed’ leather upholstery
- Heated front seats
- 10-way electric front passenger seat
- Alloy pedals
- Luggage net
- Head-up display
- Eight-speaker Bose sound system
N Line Premium model adds:
- Dual-motor all-wheel drive
- Projector LED headlights with adaptive high beam
- Panoramic sunroof
- Memory seating
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated steering wheel and rear seats
- N Line styling with bodykit, 20-inch wheels
- Suede and leather upholstery with red stitching
IONIQ 5 N model adds:
- N styling including 21-inch alloy wheels
- Three-mode suspension
- Multiple driving settings
- Uprated brakes
- Synthetic engine sound
- Revised centre console design
The updated 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 range will land in local Hyundai dealers soon.
