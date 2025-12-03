Hyundai’s excellent IONIQ 5 electric mid-size SUV has been updated for the 2026 model year with a simplified model line-up, an 84kWh battery across the range and added features including phone key functionality. Pricing starts at $76,200 plus on-road costs for the entry-level model, which is $6400 more than before because the smallest battery is no longer available. But the base, Elite and N Line Premium have only increased by $400 compared with their equivalents in the 2025 range.

Like the Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs, the 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 line-up now includes the company’s ‘Digital Key 2.0’ functionality, which allows users lock, unlock and start their car through their smartphone’s wallet functionality. Digital Key 2.0 can be shared with up to 15 compatible devices and does not need a mobile network signal to work.

Other changes to the 2026 line-up include a new ‘Celadon Grey Matte’ colour joining the palette, while a black interior has been made standard across the line-up – two lighter options are offered as a no-cost option on the mid-spec Elite.

Hyundai Australia has significantly reduced the line-up of the 2026 IONIQ 5 – instead of the former 13 variants on offer, there’s now just four. The base model – now called, simply, IONIQ 5 – is now equipped with the 84kWh battery already standard in higher-end models and as a result, its WLTP range has grown from 440km to 570km. A 168kW/350Nm rear-mounted motor is standard equipment, up from the previous entry car’s 125kW motor.

The mid-spec Dynamiq is now called the Elite and only available with the same 168kW drivetrain as the base car, though with more standard features such as 20-inch wheels that reduce its range to 530km (WLTP). Above the Elite is the N Line Premium, which replaces the former Epiq with the optional N Line Package. It uses a 239kW/605Nm dual-motor drivetrain and its claimed WLTP range is 495km. The 448kW N remains at the top of the range, now priced from $115,000 plus on-road costs.

The IONIQ 5 N has also picked up new standard features such as adaptive high beam, auto up-down functionality for all windows, haptic feedback for the steering wheel, more customisation for the N Drift Optimiser Pro system and the N Active Sound system has been updated as well.

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 pricing (plus on-road costs):

IONIQ 5 $76,200 (+$400 over previous cheapest model with the 84kWh battery) Elite $81,200 (+$400 over previous Dynamiq) N Line Premium $91,700 (+$400 over previous Epiq N Line) N $115,000 (+$2000 over previous N with panoramic roof option)

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 standard features:

19-inch alloy wheels

Automatic LED lighting

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Keyless entry and push button start with key or phone key

Heated/auto-folding mirrors

Wool and leather upholstery

Leather steering wheel

10-way electric driver’s seat

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents

12.3-inch touchscreen and digital driver’s display

Satellite navigation

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Six-speaker sound system

Wireless phone charger

4x USB-C charging ports

Heat pump

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking with car/pedestrian/cyclist/junction turning/crossing assistance

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Traffic sign recognition

Evasive steering assist

Auto high beam

Driver attention monitoring

Blind-spot monitoring with camera and braking

Rear cross-traffic alert with braking

Tyre pressure monitoring

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Elite model adds:

20-inch alloy wheels

Rear privacy glass

Electric tailgate

Sliding centre console

‘Eco-processed’ leather upholstery

Heated front seats

10-way electric front passenger seat

Alloy pedals

Luggage net

Head-up display

Eight-speaker Bose sound system

N Line Premium model adds:

Dual-motor all-wheel drive

Projector LED headlights with adaptive high beam

Panoramic sunroof

Memory seating

Ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel and rear seats

N Line styling with bodykit, 20-inch wheels

Suede and leather upholstery with red stitching

IONIQ 5 N model adds:

N styling including 21-inch alloy wheels

Three-mode suspension

Multiple driving settings

Uprated brakes

Synthetic engine sound

Revised centre console design

The updated 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 range will land in local Hyundai dealers soon.