Tesla used to be the default choice for those wanting an electric family car, with the Model Y becoming one of the most popular cars in most markets in 2024. But times have changed. Elon’s controversial and polarising deep dive into American politics has seen Tesla sales plummet and first-quarter profit drop by 71 per cent.

Nowadays, there are many alternatives to the hot-selling Model Y, which starts at $58,900 plus on-road costs. If you’re after an electric SUV that’s not a Tesla Model Y, what do you buy? Here are five alternatives:

Kia EV5

Launched locally in 2024, the Kia EV5 is a great all-round SUV – that just happens to be powered by electricity. Importantly, its pricing starts from $56,770 drive away, which is a lot less than a Model Y but also similar to high-end versions of the ICE-powered Sportage. It’s also only $6,780 more than the smaller just-launched EV3.

While the entry-level EV5 Air’s range is down on the base Model Y, the Air Long Range increases that to 555km (WLTP) for another $7,220. For the money, the EV5 Air is reasonably well equipped, including features such as dual 12.3-inch displays, cloth and synthetic leather trim, massaging front seats and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a great electric SUV that’s distinctively styled, well equipped and nice to

drive. While its starting price is more than $10,000 more than the entry-level Model Y at $69,800

+ORC, the Ioniq 5 is still a great all-rounder with impressive engineering.

The entry level model is equipped with a 63kWh battery for an impressive (for the size) WLTP

range of 440km, though more expensive models feature a larger 84kWh battery for a WLTP range

of 570km. The Ioniq 5 also boasts some of the fastest EV charging speeds on the market, with up

to 350kW available to ensure you’re on the road more.



BYD Sealion 7

BYD is making sales waves down under with its impressive lineup, and the Sealion 7 electric SUV is the latest addition. Priced from $54,990 plus on-road costs, the Sealion 7 is offered in two models: Premium and top-spec Performance, which is still only $63,990 +ORC.

The Sealion 7 range uses an 82.56kWh battery for up to 482km of range (WLTP), while the base car uses a 230kW/800Nm rear motor and the Performance upping the ante with a second motor on the front axle for 390kW/690Nm outputs.



Geely EX5

Geely shocked buyers when it recently launched its new EX5 electric mid-size SUV when its pricing was announced. Priced from just $40,990 plus on-road costs, the EX5 is not only cheaper than rivals but also most ICE mid-size SUVs as well and it’s far better equipped than something like a base Mazda CX-5 that’s also priced around the early $40,000 mark.

For the price, buyers earn a 60.22kWh battery for a WLTP range of 430km and a 160kW/320Nm electric motor on the front axle. Despite the bargain pricing, the EX5 is quite well equipped with features such as synthetic leather trim, heated front sets, a 15.4-inch touchscreen, LED lighting and a digital driver’s display.



Leapmotor C10

Backed by Stellantis, one of the largest car conglomerates in the world, Leapmotor is new to Australia but it’s made waves with its excellent value C10 SUV , which is priced from just $45,888 plus on-road costs. Its 69.9kWh battery gives a WLTP range of 420km, while a 160kW electric motor drives the rear wheels.

The C10 is quite well equipped as well, with features such as a 14.6-inch touchscreen, sat-nav, synthetic leather trim, a panoramic glass roof and an NFC card. Unlike the other choices here, the C10 can be bought as a plug-in hybrid drivetrain for those not wanting to go full EV just yet.