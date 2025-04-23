The mid-size SUV segment is the most popular in Australia and with good reason: they’re well sized, very practical and for an SUV, good to drive and relatively fuel efficient. They make excellent family cars and with more than 25 options on the market, how does one choose?

Here are five value-packed mid-size SUVs priced at under $40,000 drive away.



Mahindra XUV700

Price: from $39,990

from $39,990 Engine: 2.0L turbo petrol, 149kW/380Nm, 6-speed automatic, 2WD

2.0L turbo petrol, 149kW/380Nm, 6-speed automatic, 2WD Combined fuel consumption: 8.3L/100km

The Mahindra XUV700 is a top value mid-size SUV priced from just $39,990 drive away for the

entry-level AX7 and offering seven seats, making it ideal for larger families. There is also a top-spec Black Edition for only $43,990.

A gutsy turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine sits under the bonnet mated to a smooth six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment is generous with features like 18-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, six-

way electric driver’s seat adjustment with memory, a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens,

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a suite of active safety features such as autonomous

emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera.

The XUV700’s interior is modern, good quality and practical. While Mahindra doesn’t provide

space figures, it’s estimated to hold around 150 litres behind the third row, with folding those seats

adding another 500L to the total – or more than enough for your family. Add in the seven-

year/150,000km warranty and the XUV700’s overall value is strong.



Chery Tiggo 7 Pro

Price: from $29,990 drive away

from $29,990 drive away Engine: 1.6L turbo petrol, 137kW/275Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch auto, 2WD

1.6L turbo petrol, 137kW/275Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch auto, 2WD Combined fuel consumption: 7.0L/100km

Chery’s mid-size SUV sits above the popular Omoda 5 and Tiggo 4 models in the line-up. The

range was recently simplified to just two models with pricing now starting from $29,990 drive away

for the entry-level SE, but even the higher-spec SE+ is still only $33,990 drive away.

Standard equipment highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 12.3-inch touchscreens, wireless

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-speaker Sony

sound system and a lot of active safety kit including a front centre airbag, autonomous emergency

braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and a reversing camera.

The Tiggo 7 Pro’s cabin is nicely finished and practical, while the 549-litre boot is also large for its

size. Chery’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty is standard, as is seven years of capped price

servicing. Overall, it’s a value-packed mid-size SUV.



Jaecoo J7

Price: from $34,990 drive away

from $34,990 drive away Engine: 1.6L turbo petrol, 137kW/275Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch auto, 2WD or AWD

1.6L turbo petrol, 137kW/275Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch auto, 2WD or AWD Combined fuel consumption: 7.0L-7.8L/100km

Jaecoo is Chery’s premium brand, and it uses the mechanicals of the Tiggo 7 Pro with the same

engine and platform but with a more distinctive and premium-looking design. While the J7 starts $5000 more than the Tiggo 7 Pro, its interior is higher-quality and more tech-filled, including a large 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen.

The standard equipment on the entry-level J7 is healthy, with even the entry-level Core featuring electric front seats, synthetic leather trim, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav and safety features such as AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and a reversing camera.

Despite being a similar size to the Tiggo 7 Pro, the J7’s 584-litre boot is larger, and its eight-

year/unlimited km warranty is a year longer as well. The J7 is a worthy new entrant in the mid-size SUV segment.



GWM Haval H6

Price: from $33,990 drive away

from $33,990 drive away Engine: 2.0L turbo petrol, 150kW/320Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, 2WD

2.0L turbo petrol, 150kW/320Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, 2WD Combined fuel consumption: 7.4L/100km

The GWM Haval H6 is one of the most practical mid-size SUVs you can buy. With a huge 600-litre boot and a spacious rear seat, it can easily take what your family has to throw at it – but priced from just $33,990 drive away, it also undercuts the majority of its rivals.

While the entry-level H6 is not quite as well equipped as rivals, it still features equipment such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital driver’s display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry with push button start, a central airbag and a suite of active safety features like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and a reversing camera – though we’d spend the extra $3000 to get to the mid-spec Lux for features like a leather steering wheel, auto-folding mirrors, roof rails, an electric driver’s seat and a 360-degree camera.

The H6 is covered by GWM’s solid seven-year/unlimited km warranty and though its service intervals are strange, service pricing is cheap.



MG HS

Price: from $35,990 drive away

from $35,990 drive away Engine: 1.5L turbo petrol, 125kW/275Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch auto, 2WD

1.5L turbo petrol, 125kW/275Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch auto, 2WD Combined fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km



The second-generation MG HS is a big departure from the model it replaced: it’s more stylish, more practical, higher quality and yet still delivers the excellent value that the MG brand is known for. Priced from $35,990 drive away, the new HS is available in three models with both hybrid and plug-in hybrid models due later in 2025.

The entry-level HS Vibe is priced from $35,990 drive away and is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 12.3-inch screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric driver’s seat and auto lights and wipers, with a full level of active safety kit like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert while for under $40,000 will get you the top-spec Essence with larger wheels, synthetic leather trim, a panoramic sunroof and a power tailgate.

The new HS is covered by MG’s industry-leading 10-year/250,000km warranty and cheap capped price servicing, and overall is a great mid-size SUV.