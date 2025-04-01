Mahindra’s big unveil at the Melbourne Motor Show

As car companies begin to tease the new product to be debuted for Australian audiences at this year’s restored Melbourne Motor Show, relative newcomer Mahindra has revealed the centrepiece of its offering.

The XUV 3XO, a features-rich compact SUV the brand describes as “performance-driven … to appeal to the dynamic lifestyles of Australians”, will be the star of the Mahindra show.

The stylish five-seater offers an array of latest tech with 26cm infotainment display and similarly proportioned instrument cluster along with dual climate control and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

In other markets the XUV 3XO is offered in 1.2-litre turbo petrol (82kW power, 200Nm torque), 1.2-litre TGDi petrol (96kW power, 230Nm torque) and 1.5-litre turbo diesel (86kW power, 300Nm torque) variants.