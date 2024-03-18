Mahindra was founded in 1945 in Mumbai, India, as a steel trading company by brothers K.C. Mahindra and J.C. Mahindra. The auto manufacturer entered Australia in 2007 and is locally headquatered in Queensland.

Mahindra's offering in Australia is focused on off-road vehicles like the Scorpio and 4x4 ute offering the S11 Pik-up, along with their XUV700 seven-seat SUV.