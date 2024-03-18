WhichCar
Mahindra was founded in 1945 in Mumbai, India, as a steel trading company by brothers K.C. Mahindra and J.C. Mahindra. The auto manufacturer entered Australia in 2007 and is locally headquatered in Queensland.

Mahindra's offering in Australia is focused on off-road vehicles like the Scorpio and 4x4 ute offering the S11 Pik-up, along with their XUV700 seven-seat SUV.

c1681507/mahindra scorpio z8l commercial 52 jpg
Mahindra Scorpio Z8L tours Lerderderg State Park in Victoria

The Scorpio Z8L offers plenty of bang for its sub-$50K price tag, so we tackled on- and off-road trails to confirm its versatility
ebd610ba/edewar 240129 mahindra 9851 jpg
Exploring the countryside with the Mahindra XUV700

We embarked on a day trip to Victoria's Spa Country with Mahindra's family-focused SUV
1644162f/2024 mahindra thar off road event suv 23 png
2024 Mahindra Thar review: 'Cheap Jeep' driven

We drive the wagon that will bypass Australia
885017cc/gwm tank 300 vs mahindra scorpio z8l 92 crop jpg
Budget brawl: 2023 GWM Tank 300 Ultra vs Mahindra Scorpio Z8L

You don’t need to spend silly money to park a feature-packed, off-road-ready SUV in your driveway
f43a15d5/2023 mahindra scorpio launch review 52 jpg
2024 Mahindra Scorpio Z8 & Z8L: Quick Review

If you haven't yet heard of Mahindra, this large SUV will put it on your radar
627e134a/2023 mahindra scorpio z8l main 1 jpg
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Z8L: Long-term review

We spend a month with Mahindra’s new Scorpio six-seat wagon
56fd1281/2023 mahindra xuv700 suv ds5 3024 jpg
2023 Mahindra XUV700 review: Australian launch

India bowls up a modern, seven-seat SUV – and it’s pretty good. Not to mention cheap
fb11116c/2023 mahindra pikup auto 30 jpg
2023 Mahindra PikUp S11 auto review

Mahindra’s rugged little PikUp ute gets an automatic transmission for the first time, making it more appealing to more drivers
21cc1637/2023 mahindra xuv700 xuv7oo suv launch 18 jpg
Quick Spin: 2023 Mahindra XUV700 review

Mahindra’s XUV700 seven-seat SUV launches Down Under later this month but we got a quick taster in its home country of India and came away impressed
f3cd15ca/2023 mahindra scorpio launch review 12 jpg
2023 Mahindra Scorpio review: Australian first drive

Our first local drive of the budget-priced 4x4 all-rounder finds there's more on offer than just value.

