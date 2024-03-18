Mahindra
Mahindra was founded in 1945 in Mumbai, India, as a steel trading company by brothers K.C. Mahindra and J.C. Mahindra. The auto manufacturer entered Australia in 2007 and is locally headquatered in Queensland.
Mahindra's offering in Australia is focused on off-road vehicles like the Scorpio and 4x4 ute offering the S11 Pik-up, along with their XUV700 seven-seat SUV.
Mahindra Scorpio Z8L tours Lerderderg State Park in Victoria
The Scorpio Z8L offers plenty of bang for its sub-$50K price tag, so we tackled on- and off-road trails to confirm its versatility
Exploring the countryside with the Mahindra XUV700
We embarked on a day trip to Victoria's Spa Country with Mahindra's family-focused SUV
2024 Mahindra Thar review: 'Cheap Jeep' driven
We drive the wagon that will bypass Australia
Budget brawl: 2023 GWM Tank 300 Ultra vs Mahindra Scorpio Z8L
You don’t need to spend silly money to park a feature-packed, off-road-ready SUV in your driveway
2024 Mahindra Scorpio Z8 & Z8L: Quick Review
If you haven't yet heard of Mahindra, this large SUV will put it on your radar
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Z8L: Long-term review
We spend a month with Mahindra’s new Scorpio six-seat wagon
2023 Mahindra XUV700 review: Australian launch
India bowls up a modern, seven-seat SUV – and it’s pretty good. Not to mention cheap
2023 Mahindra PikUp S11 auto review
Mahindra’s rugged little PikUp ute gets an automatic transmission for the first time, making it more appealing to more drivers
Quick Spin: 2023 Mahindra XUV700 review
Mahindra’s XUV700 seven-seat SUV launches Down Under later this month but we got a quick taster in its home country of India and came away impressed
News
News
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs unveiled
Mahindra has unveiled two electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, with plans for a potential Australian release after their debut in India
News
Mahindra XUV700 Black Edition on sale in Australia
Mahindra has added a style-led new limited-edition model to its XUV700 range
News
Volkswagen and Mahindra deepen EV ties
Mahindra’s new INGLO electric vehicle platform will use Volkswagen's MEB components and unified cells
Features
Mahindra reveals its big SUV and ute ambitions for Australia
Indian car maker Mahindra talks to Wheels about its bold plan to move from niche regional player to mainstream popularity with its next-generation SUVs and utes.
Mahindra Scorpio SUV and MG 5 sedan score zero stars in Australian crash testing
Mahindra is going HiLux hunting!
The oldest 'new' cars still on sale in Australia
Recall roundup: Audi, Subaru, Mahindra, Maserati, Mitsubishi