Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra is a newcomer to the Australian car landscape after finding local success in India. The XUV700 is a testament to the brands offering bringing well equipped cars with an off-road capability.
It's a large family SUV that has seven-seats and a long list of tech features. The XUV700 sits alongside the Scorpio with more of an adventure focus.
Exploring the countryside with the Mahindra XUV700
We embarked on a day trip to Victoria's Spa Country with Mahindra's family-focused SUV
Mahindra XUV700 Black Edition on sale in Australia
Mahindra has added a style-led new limited-edition model to its XUV700 range
Features
Mahindra reveals its big SUV and ute ambitions for Australia
Indian car maker Mahindra talks to Wheels about its bold plan to move from niche regional player to mainstream popularity with its next-generation SUVs and utes.
Mahindra is going HiLux hunting!
India's new-generation ute to have 3.5-tonne towing and turbo-diesel grunt
Recall roundup: Audi, Subaru, Mahindra, Maserati, Mitsubishi
New recalls issued for the Audi A3 and Q2, Subaru BRZ, Mahindra XUV700, Maserati MC20 Cielo and Mitsubishi ASX
2023 Mahindra XUV700 pricing and features
Mahindra confirms Australian arrival of XUV700 SUV