Mahindra XUV700 Black Edition: Can a seven-seat SUV be stealthy?

In the midst of the pre-Christmas rush I'm asked if I can do one final shoot and test drive for the year of the 2025 Mahindra Black Edition. Why not, I thought? Navigating packed shops in the quest for Christmas food, gifts and final location shoots should give me a fair impression of the capacity of this substantial seven-seat family SUV to cope with the business of daily life. Priced from $43,990 drive-away, the Mahindra Black Edition is currently a limited edition and costs $4k above the variant it's based on, the XUV700 AX7L. First impression on collecting it for the drive was wow, it's stealthy! Black gloss paint, black 18-inch alloy wheels and blacked-out front grille make it hard to recognise what brand it is at first glance. Mahindra is not exactly new to Australia but it's certainly not immediately recognisable in the Black Series variant. That didn't matter once on the road – it certainly turned heads.

Sleek and modern interior The new interior presents as modern and sleek with black synthetic leather-look upholstery, dark chrome trim on the steering wheel, interior door handles, air vents and gloss black interior accents. A bonus for the Black Edition is ventilated front seats, which is a blessing on hot days where leather and bare skin don't match.

A 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen allows – in the Black Edition - both Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The high resolution digital instrument cluster provides pages of information including full screen navigation via smart phone. A dial control on the centre console works a treat for changing modes and volume. A minor quibble is the rather small font size of the infotainment display but that may just be old age. As with many new vehicles, the charge pad can make your phone quite hot to the touch so opting for a USB cable is a good option. Other standard features include dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and push-button start, six-way power-operated driver's seat and a panoramic glass sunroof. The exterior boasts automatic LED headlights, LED taillights, and daytime running lights with dynamic indicators. Safety and drive quality As you'd expect from an SUV pitched at larger families, the Mahindra Black Edition is packed with the safety and drive assist features, including traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise, EAB, lane assist, high beam assist and smart pilot assist.

My favourite feature is the blind-spot view monitor which activates a live feed with the indication right or left. It's ideal when driving in inner-city traffic where rampant electric bike delivery riders can quickly catch you unaware. Rear vision can be impeded by the centre headrest but this is easily resolved by removing it when not carrying a passenger in that spot. The 360-degree view parking cameras, however, are excellent, making parking the 4695mm-long vehicle a breeze. Powering the Black Edition is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine which delivers power of 149kW and torque of 380Nm. That translates to satisfying off-the-mark acceleration and enough grunt for daily commuting. Despite a tendency to lurch a little at start up and into first gear, it's an otherwise comfortable driving experience. The steering is light and takes some getting used to but is helpful in busy urban environments when a quick response is required.