Mahindra has launched new end of financial year deals for its XUV700 and Scorpio SUVs, which cut $3000 from the price. Available until June 30 or until stocks last, the Scorpio is priced from $38,990 drive away and the XUV700 $1000 more at $39,990 drive away.

The new deal means that the upper-spec XUV700 AX7L is now priced from $39,990 drive away, which is the same price as the entry-level AX7.

Standard equipment on the AX7L includes automatic LED headlights, two 10.25-inch screens – one for the touchscreen and one for the driver – a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push button start and for MY25 cars, a black interior, cooled front seats and newly-wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

Mahindra Scorpio

The XUV700 range is powered by a 149kW/380Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. Its fuel consumption is rated at 8.3L/100km.

The same deal applies to the Scorpio off-roader, which drops to $38,990 drive away for the Z8 and $41,990 for the top-spec Z8L.

The Scorpio uses a 129kW/440Nm 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, which sends power to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV700

The base Scorpio Z8 is equipped with a sunroof, automatic LED headlights, off-road driving modes, dual-zone automatic climate control and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mahindra’s discounted pricing is available until June 30, or while stocks last.