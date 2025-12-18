Chery Group has signed a strategic five-year partnership with the organiser of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which marks the first time a Chinese automotive manufacturer has entered a full-scale collaboration with one of world motorsport’s most prestigious events.

The agreement, signed on December 13 in Kuala Lumpur between the Exeed brand (not yet offered in Australia) under parent company Chery and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), launches Chery’s “Road to Le Mans” motorsport program and signals its entry into top-tier global endurance racing.

Le Mans is often regarded as one of the pinnacles of motor racing alongside Formula 1 and the World Rally Championship, and is the ultimate test for durability, efficiency and reliability.

Under Chery’s five-year plan, Exeed will progress through three stages:

Forming an Exeed factory team to contest the 24 Hours of Le Mans, aiming to become the first Chinese manufacturer team to do so;

establishing a domestic endurance racing series to build technical capability and talent;

competing in the Asian Le Mans Series

Will Chery’s product lineup benefit from its Le Mans involvement? As part of the agreement, Chery and ACO will also work together to develop a Le Mans-certified circuit in Wuhu, Chery’s headquarters city in China, to support motorsport development and fan engagement.

Chery said the partnership is focused on technology development rather than branding alone, with “data and learnings from endurance racing feeding directly into future production vehicles, including improvements in powertrain efficiency, durability and reliability” as well as “representing Chery’s broader ambition to transition from vehicle exporter to a global automotive technology player, using motorsport as a proving ground for next-generation innovation.”