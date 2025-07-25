Inflated prices for new cars in Australia are a major point of contention for consumers… but there are still sub-$35,000 vehicles out there, most notably in the small SUV segement.

SUVs now account for almost 60 per cent of new vehicle sales in Australia to the end of June, 2025, so if their utility, practicality and added ride height are all the things you’re after – but money is tight – here’s WhichCar’s guide to your best options in this part of the market.

MG ZS Hybrid+

6

Price: From $32,990 drive away (Excite)

Drivetrain: 1.5L 4-cylinder hybrid, 158kW/465Nm, 3-speed + CVT hybrid auto

Combined fuel economy, CO2 emissions, fuel type: 4.7L/100km, 110g/km, 95RON

Boot size: 443L (seats up)/1457L (seats folded)

Warranty: 7-year/unlimited km

Five-year service cost: $1,995 ($399 per year)

Things we like Big improvement over the last ZS

Enlarged size adds more interior space

Enlarged size adds more interior space Not so much Intrusive safety systems

Too much reliance on touchscreen

No reach steering wheel adjustment

The MG ZS Hybrid+ recently won Wheels’ Best Small SUV for 2025 and while it’s a big improvement on the previous-generation ZS, the hybrid edition’s value equation is its most impressive aspect. Priced from just $32,990 drive away for the entry-level Excite, the upper-spec Essence still sneaks in under our $35,000 ceiling at $34,990 drive away.

While not as cheap as the ZST it replaced, the new ZS is better equipped and it’s also both larger and more refined. The cabin is more modern with higher quality materials, while the growth spurt has allowed for a larger rear seat and boot – the size has increased from a healthy 359 litres to a large 443L with the seats up, for example.

The infotainment system has upgraded to MG’s latest unit, which is much easier to use than the system in the ZST and while it doesn’t feature smartphone mirroring that’s wireless, it’s still got sat-nav, digital radio and access to the company’s ‘iSmart’ live services so that owners can lock and unlock the car, turn on the climate control to warm or cool the car before getting in and even check where the car is.

On the road, the new ZS Hybrid+ presents a compelling option in the small SUV segment as it’s more comfortable than the ZST and CX-3, and is a generally relaxing car to drive. The 1.5-litre hybrid drivetrain is powerful, making 158kW, yet also efficient, rated at just 4.7L/100km. The only annoyance comes from the lack of steering wheel reach adjustment – just like the ZST – and the overactive speed limit assistance, which makes a fuss if you travel even 1km/h above the speed limit.

But the new MG ZS Hybrid+ is a big improvement on the car it replaces and for under $35,000 drive away, it’s an excellent choice. It offers more space and more equipment than a lot of rivals, an industry-leading warranty and cheap servicing, now with 15,000km intervals.

Chery Tiggo 4

8

Price: From $23,990 drive away (Urban), $29,990 drive away (Urban hybrid)

Drivetrain: 1.5L turbo 4-cylinder petrol, 108kW/210Nm, CVT auto or 1.5L 4-cylinder hybrid, 150kW/310Nm, hybrid transmission

Combined fuel economy, CO2 emissions, fuel type: 5.4-7.4L/100km, 123g-166g/km, 91RON

Boot size: 380L (seats up)/1225L (seats folded)

Warranty: Seven-year/unlimited km, up to seven years of roadside assistance if serviced at Chery

Five-year service cost: $1,400 ($280 per year)

Things we like Amazing value for money, new hybrid model

More practical than its size suggests

Excellent warranty and service package Not so much Turbo petrol engine thirsty in the real world

Soft driving experience

Overactive safety systems

It’s only been on sale less than 12 months but the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is already making waves in the Australian new car market, with over 8000 units sold this year to the end of June, making it the country’s fourth most popular small SUV. So what appeals to buyers about the Tiggo 4 Pro?

Well, it’s undoubtedly an excellent value-for-money proposition. Pricing starts at just $23,990 for the entry-level Urban – that’s drive away, as well – with the top-spec Ultimate adding only $3,000 to the price. Even with premium paint, the most expensive Tiggo 4 Pro is comfortably under the $30,000 threshold – and unlike the pricing of most rivals quoted here, that includes all on-road costs.

Want a hybrid drivetrain? Chery has you covered there as well. For an extra $6000 – which is too much, in our opinion – or $29,990 drive away, the Tiggo 4 hybrid makes 150kW of power and yet, officially uses just 5.4L/100km on a combined cycle. While that’s 1.6L/100km more than a Yaris Cross, the Tiggo 4 does make almost double the power.

The Tiggo 4 Pro’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty with up to seven years of roadside assistance is long, too, while the first five years of servicing only costs $1,400 for the petrol engine. In addition to that, even the entry-spec car is well equipped with features like automatic LED lighting, a dual 10.25-inch screen layout and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Away from the value equation, there’s still lots to like about the Tiggo 4 Pro. Its cabin is good quality with lots of soft touch surfaces, it’s more practical than its small size suggests with a 380-litre boot (1225L with the rear seats folded) and it was also recently awarded a five-star ANCAP safety rating with impressive scores in each category.

Only the Tiggo 4 Pro’s overactive safety assist, too-soft driving experience and thirsty petrol drivetrain count against it. But if you’re value focused, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a great option and we expect even larger sales numbers from it moving forward.

Skoda Kamiq

1

Price: From $29,990 drive away (Select)

Drivetrain: 1.0L turbo 3-cylinder or 1.5L turbo 4-cylinder petrol engines, 85kW/200Nm (1.0T)

or 110kW/250Nm (1.5T), 7-speed dual-clutch auto

Combined fuel economy, CO2 emissions, fuel type: 5.5-5.6L/100km, 125-126g/km, 95RON

Boot size: 400L (seats up)/1375L (seats folded)

Warranty: Seven-year/unlimited km, 12 months’ roadside assistance with each dealer service

Seven-year service cost: $3,650 ($520 per year)

Things we like Great value for money at the entry point

Seven-year warranty unique for a Euro car maker

Practical and good quality interior Not so much Big price gap between the two available variants

Larger engine is expensive to buy

Not cheap to service

With the seemingly inexorable rise in new car pricing that we’ve experienced over the past five years, a European-built practical small SUV with a seven-year warranty priced at under $30,000 drive away sounds like a pipe dream, right? Wrong, because that’s the Skoda Kamiq Select, which is priced at $29,990 drive away.

The Kamiq is offered in two models: base model Select and top-spec Monte Carlo, with the latter comfortably over $40,000 drive away. But even the Select is richly equipped with features such as 17-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting, auto lights and wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, a lot of safety equipment – though not adaptive cruise control – and Skoda’s ‘simply clever’ features such as an umbrella in the driver’s door.

Those wanting more kit can add the $5200 Signature Package with features such as the aforementioned adaptive cruise control, adaptive lane guidance, larger 18-inch wheels and an electric tailgate and still keep the price around the $35,000 mark (drive away).

The Kamiq Select uses a torquey 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which is refined and fuel efficient as well. The Kamiq is not the most dynamic option in the small SUV segment, but it’s very comfortable and rides quite well.

The Kamiq’s cabin is one of the best for quality in the segment, with soft touch materials and warm, attractive cloth and suede trimmings abound. Its body gives excellent interior space, with ample room for four adults and their luggage.

While the Kamiq’s service pricing isn’t cheap, it is covered by a seven-year warranty, and Skoda is the only European brand in Australia with such long coverage. Add in the attractive, practical and user-friendly cabin, gutsy turbocharged engine and low drive away pricing and it’s easy to recommend the Skoda Kamiq as a great value SUV under $35,000.

Toyota Yaris Cross

4

Price: From $30,900 plus on-road costs (GX 2WD)

Drivetrain: 1.5L 3-cylinder hybrid, 85kW, CVT auto, 2WD or AWD

Combined fuel economy, CO2 emissions, fuel type: 3.8-4L/100km, 86-90g/km, 91RON

Boot size: 314-390L (seats up)/1097L (seats folded)

Warranty: Five-year/unlimited km and 8-year/160,000km battery, no roadside assistance

Five-year service cost: $1,275 ($255 per year)

Things we like Excellent fuel efficiency, even in the real world

Practical interior details such as split boot floor

Even the base GX is well equipped Not so much European models get more equipment

Refinement could be better

Small rear cabin

The Toyota Yaris Cross is the smallest SUV that the company sells in Australia. The Yaris Cross is like its Corolla Cross sibling: larger and more practical, though using the same name as the car on which it’s based – in this case, the Yaris hatchback.

Pricing for the Yaris Cross starts at $30,900 plus on-road costs for the entry-level GX and like all other non-performance/4WD/commercial Toyotas sold locally, the Yaris Cross is now only offered in hybrid form. That makes it more expensive than the MG ZS Hybrid+ at a drive away level, but the Yaris Cross has a lot going for it that makes it worthy of consideration.

Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid drivetrain making 85kW, which sends power to either the front or all wheels via a CVT gearbox. The Yaris Cross is the most fuel efficient non-EV/PHEV SUV on sale in Australia, with a claimed fuel consumption of just 3.8L/100km for 2WD models to 4L/100km for the slightly heavier AWD model, which is excellent. You’ll likely get similar consumption in real life too.

On the road, the Yaris Cross impresses with solid driving dynamics and a comfortable ride quality, though refinement could be better as both engine and road noise make themselves known. The cabin of the Yaris Cross is good quality and funky, and a recent update gave it a digital driver’s display and new infotainment software to make it more modern and user-friendly inside.

There are multiple storage spots, while the new central armrest has made it more comfortable. While the back seat isn’t huge, it will take two adults fine. The 390-litre boot is actually larger than all-wheel drive Corolla Cross models, though it shrinks to 316L with its own AWD system fitted.

Like the Corolla Cross, five-year servicing for the Yaris Cross is cheap and both its mechanical and battery warranties are extended by servicing through a Toyota dealership. Overall, the Yaris Cross is an excellent entry-level SUV that’s very fuel efficient, nice to drive and good quality, though it could be more refined and cheaper across the range.

Hyundai Kona

1

Price: From $32,700 plus on-road costs (Kona 2.0L petrol)

Drivetrain: 2.0L petrol or 1.6L hybrid 4-cylinder petrol engines, 110kW/180Nm (2.0L) or

104kW/265Nm (hybrid), CVT (2.0L) or 6-speed dual-clutch auto (hybrid), 2WD

Combined fuel economy, CO2 emissions, fuel type: 3.9-6.6L/100km, 88-154g/km, 91RON

Boot size: 497L (seats up)/1241L (seats folded)

Warranty: Five-year/unlimited km and 8-year/160,000km battery, 12 months’ roadside assistance

with each dealer service

Five-year service cost: $2023 ($404 per year) – $2639 ($528 per year)

Things we like Wide range of variants and drivetrains

More practical than the last Kona

Well equipped across the range Not so much Petrol engine can be thirsty

Cabin quality could be better

Hybrid expensive to service

The second-generation Hyundai Kona has been on sale in Australia for over a year now and, like its predecessor, is proving popular with over 17,000 sold last year alone. The new Kona is more mature, more refined and features an optional hybrid drivetrain for the first time locally. Priced from just $32,700 plus on-road costs, the Kona is good value for money and even in entry-level form, is quite well equipped.

Where the Kona has seen the biggest improvement is in its interior design. It’s now more up-to-date than the previous edition, which felt dated in comparison to newer Hyundai models. The Kona’s cabin could be better quality, but there’s no denying the awesome practicality and pleasing ergonomics throughout.

The rear seat of the new Kona is larger than the old one and two adults will fit perfectly fine this time around. The boot is also larger now at 407 litres seats up and 1241L with seats folded, while there are some clever tricks like a dual-level boot floor to help practicality further. Impressively, all models feature a spare wheel.

There is now a choice of two drivetrains: a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol, a 1.6-litre hybrid, both mated to automatic transmissions – being CVT and dual-clutch, respectively. The 146kW 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with all-wheel drive was recently cut from the line-up, but there will still be some in stock if you’re quick. But regardless of drivetrain chosen, the new Kona drives well with a great ride quality and improved refinement as well, especially with road noise.

In short, the new Hyundai Kona is a worthy competitor in the small SUV segment thanks to its all-round ability: it’s much more practical this time around, good to drive, cheap to service and – finally – offers a hybrid choice. As you’d expect for a Hyundai, its value equation is also great, and it presents an excellent sub-$35,000 SUV choice.