The MG ZST is a small SUV that elevates the MG brand's offering above the MG ZS with a more powerful engine option and additional technology.

Aimed at the competitive small SUV segment, the ZST offers a blend of performance, style, and value, featuring a turbocharged engine for those seeking a more dynamic driving experience. It's designed to cater to consumers desiring a compact, efficient, and well-equipped vehicle.

2024 MG ZST Essence: Quick Review

All of your small SUV essentials and more ticked off by the range-topper
2024 MG ZST Core: Quick Review

Looking for a little more than the MG ZS? The ZST is set up to do so.

Best Value Small SUV: Hyundai Kona 2.0L

If you're simply after Australia's best-value small SUV offering maximum bang for your buck, the entry-level 2023 Hyundai Kona is bang on the money.
Chery Omoda 5 v Toyota Corolla Cross v MG ZST comparison: Spec to spec

Chery is preparing a comeback to the Australian market with the Omoda 5, but how does it fare against popular small SUV rivals?
2022 MG ZST Review

MG’s bargain ZS T range continues to improve but in a fast-moving automotive landscape, does the old-but-new brand have what it takes?
2021 MG ZST Essence review

The MG ZST Essence is the flagship variant of Australia's most popular small SUV, but does its bargain price come at the expense of quality?

