MG Australia slashes drive-away prices for MG3, ZS & HS models

Drive-away prices for MG’s best-selling vehicles in Australia – including the ZS small SUV and MG3 hatch – have fallen by up to $6000

Jordan Hickey
The drive-away prices for all petrol and hybrid MG vehicles sold in Australia – except the MG5 sedan – have been slashed by up to $6000.

MG Australia has announced price reductions for the soon-to-be-replaced MG3, ZS, ZST, HS and HS Plus EV models, which apply to vehicles ordered from 1 April 2024.

The reductions applied to most petrol and hybrid MG vehicles follows the shift to national drive-away prices for the all-electric MG4 and ZS EV in late March, which resulted in savings as high as $10,000 in some states.

A $1000 price drop has been applied to Australia’s cheapest new car, the MG3 hatch that dates back to 2011. It is now priced from $18,990 drive-away.

An all-new version of the MG3 has been unveiled ahead of its mid-year arrival in Australia.

The Chinese brand has confirmed that “due to advancements in technology, safety and specification”, the new MG3 will not be priced from under $20,000.

Instead, the new MG3 will start from around $24,990 drive-away, with petrol or hybrid options.

Prices for Australia’s cheapest SUV, the small MG ZS, have fallen $1000 to $22,990 drive-away, while the better-specced ZST is between $1500 and $3500 cheaper than before.

The MG HS is between $3000 and $6000 more affordable – with all variants now available below $40,000 drive-away – while both versions of the plug-in hybrid MG HS Plus EV have fallen $5300.

New-generation versions of the ZS and HS have been uncovered in leaked design patents, with both models expected to arrive in Australia within the next 12 months.

MG Australia has not amended prices for the MG5 sedan launched in mid-2023.

It is due to receive a safety upgrade later this year with higher prices following a poor zero-star ANCAP test result.

“MG is putting customers first by ensuring everyone can access a wide range of affordable vehicles thanks to reduced nationwide drive-away pricing on our most popular models. Whenever we can pass price reductions like this onto our customers, we will make sure we do,” said MG Australia CEO Peter Ciao.

“In a market where customers are becoming increasingly aware of their finances, providing transparency on the final cost customers will pay for purchasing and servicing a new vehicle is very important; that's why MG has made the move to offer both to customers with no hidden costs.”

VFACTS new-car sales data reveals MG was Australia’s seventh best-selling brand in 2023, ahead of Tesla, Subaru, Isuzu Ute, Volkswagen and Nissan.

2024 MG Australia pricing

MG3

ModelNew priceOld priceChange
Core (MY23)$18,990$19,990down $1000
Core Nav (MY23)$19,490$20,490down $1000
Excite (MY23)$19,990$20,990down $1000
All prices are drive-away. 

MG4 Electric

ModelNew price (drive-away)Old price (before on-road costs)
Excite 51 RWD (MY23)$39,990 drive-away$41,990 + ORCs
Excite 64 RWD (MY23)$44,990 drive-away$44,990 + ORCs
Essence 64 RWD (MY23)$46,990 drive-away$47,990 + ORCs
Essence 77 Long Range RWD (MY23)$52,990 drive-away$55,990 + ORCs
XPower AWD (MY23)$59,990 drive-away$59,990 + ORCs

MG5

ModelCurrent price
Vibe (MY23)$24,990
Excite (MY23)$28,990
All prices are drive-away. 
MG ZS

ModelNew priceOld priceChange
Excite (MY23)$22,990$23,990down $1000
All prices are drive-away. 

MG ZST

ModelNew priceOld priceChange
Core (MY23)$25,490$26,990down $1500
Vibe (MY23)$26,490$28,990down $2500
Excite (MY23)$29,490$31,990down $2500
Essence (MY23)$30,490$33,990down $3500
All prices are drive-away. 

MG ZS EV

ModelNew price (drive-away)Old price (before on-road costs)
Excite (MY23)$39,990 drive-away$41,990 + ORCs
Essence (MY23)$43,990 drive-away$44,990 + ORCs
Long Range (MY23)$49,990 drive-away$51,990 + ORCs
MG HS

ModelNew priceOld priceChange
Vibe FWD (MY23)$29,990$32,990down $3000
Excite FWD (MY23)$31,990$35,990down $4000
Essence FWD (MY23)$33,990$38,990down $5000
Essence X AWD (MY23)$36,990$42,990down $6000
All prices are drive-away. 

MG HS Plus EV (plug-in hybrid)

ModelNew priceOld priceChange
Plus EV Excite AWD (MY22)$43,690$48,990down $5300
Plus EV Essence AWD (MY22)$46,690$51,990down $5300
All prices are drive-away. 
