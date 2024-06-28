WhichCar
MG HS +EV

Reviews

Reviews

A Weekend with the MG HS Plus EV

Curious to see how a plug-in hybrid system helps with real-world economy? Meet Australia’s most affordable plug-in hybrid, the MG HS Plus EV.
Reviews

2024 MG HS Plus EV Excite: Quick review

Curious about plug-in hybrid technology? Even if you’re not, you should check out the HS Plus EV.
Reviews

2024 MG HS review: Full range detailed

The MG HS is an attractive, value-packed medium SUV that offers a host of features, premium interior feel and a perky turbocharged engine
Comparisons

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV vs MG HS Plus EV Essence vs Kia Niro S comparison review

They’re mid-sized, sub-$50K and pack plug-in hybrid powertrains, but does that make them versatile and desirable? Or inherently compromised?

MG HS Hybrid review
Reviews

2021 MG HS plug-in hybrid review

Meet Australia's cheapest plug-in hybrid

News

