MG HS +EV
A Weekend with the MG HS Plus EV
Curious to see how a plug-in hybrid system helps with real-world economy? Meet Australia’s most affordable plug-in hybrid, the MG HS Plus EV.
2024 MG HS Plus EV Excite: Quick review
Curious about plug-in hybrid technology? Even if you’re not, you should check out the HS Plus EV.
2024 MG HS review: Full range detailed
The MG HS is an attractive, value-packed medium SUV that offers a host of features, premium interior feel and a perky turbocharged engine
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV vs MG HS Plus EV Essence vs Kia Niro S comparison review
They’re mid-sized, sub-$50K and pack plug-in hybrid powertrains, but does that make them versatile and desirable? Or inherently compromised?
MG Australia slashes drive-away prices for MG3, ZS & HS models
Drive-away prices for MG’s best-selling vehicles in Australia – including the ZS small SUV and MG3 hatch – have fallen by up to $6000
2025 MG HS revealed as rebadged Roewe, electric variant possible
An electrified version of what’s expected to become the second-generation MG HS has emerged in a European patent database
2022 MG HS pricing and features
MG has increased pricing and dropped the base Core variant from its HS range for 2022
2022 MG HS PHEV gets a price reduction
MG's new HS Plus EV Excite is Australia's cheapest plug-in hybrid vehicle
2022 MG HS Plus EV Vibe: Cheaper plug-in hybrid arrives in January
MG +EV: Plug-in hybrid models get a new name for clarity's sake