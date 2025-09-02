MG Motor Australia has launched a suite of limited offers for September, with drive-away pricing and cashback deals across key models in its line-up.

From September 1, the mid-size MG HS SUV is available from $35,990 drive-away for the Excite, while the Essence variant is priced from $39,990 drive-away. The introduction of drive-away pricing equates to savings of up to $4,000, depending on state-based on-road costs.

Following strong demand earlier in the year, MG is also reintroducing its $2,000 cashback offer on the popular ZS and MG3 ranges, including both petrol and HYBRID+ versions. The incentive aims to make MG’s hybrid powertrain more accessible to buyers seeking a mix of efficiency and everyday practicality.

MG Motor Australia Business Director Kevin Gannon said the offers are designed to reinforce the brand’s value proposition.

“The MG HS … presents an amazing opportunity for families looking for more space in their daily vehicle,” he said. “The value MG provides is industry leading and continues to offer Australians more ways to drive away in their own new car.”

MG is also offering $2,000 cashback on ZST Vibe (below) demonstrator models purchased before 30 September 2025.

All vehicles are supported by MG’s national network of more than 100 dealerships and backed by a seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, which extends to 10 years/250,000 kilometres when servicing is carried out within the MG dealer network.

MG says the September offers are strictly time-limited, encouraging buyers to act quickly to secure the savings across its compact car and SUV line-up.